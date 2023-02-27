Module manufacturer Axitec is ramping up its production capacity in China, India and Vietnam to meet growing demand for PV modules in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.From pv magazine Germany German PV module manufacturer Axitec has revealed plans to increase its annual production capacity from around 1.2 GW to 2 GW by the end of this year. It said it aims to meet growing solar module demand in Europe, particularly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will expand capacity at its production facilities in China, India and Vietnam, where it is converting its production lines to n-type TOPCon technology. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...