At the annual Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) International Conference and Exhibition in San Diego,BioAuxilium Research Inc., a biotech tool company focused on facilitating access to fully validated assay kits to the biomedical research community, today announced the expansion of its no-wash THUNDER time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) technology portfolio by introducing six new biomarker research assay kits, a Reader Control Kit, and an enhanced assay development service for drug discovery research.

BioAuxilium developed the new biomarker assays in response to customer requests for reliable cell-based assays that provide an alternative to expensive immunoassay platforms such as other TR-FRET and bead-based assay technologies. The new offerings include a panel of six key mouse inflammatory cytokines (CCL-2/MCP1, IFN-beta, IFN-gamma, IL-2, IL-6, and TNF-alpha), expanding the company's portfolio to a total of 100 cell-based assay kits (76 Cell Signaling Kinases, 23 Biomarkers, and a cAMP Assay). The ready-to-use Reader Control Kit allows users to assess in just 10 minutes the suitability of TR-FRET compatible microplate readers to perform Europium-based TR-FRET measurements.

The new assay development service offers three types of custom assay solutions: labeling of antibodies with BioAuxilium's proprietary TR-FRET fluorophores, custom assay development services, and custom kit development services. These comprehensive, yet flexible custom solutions are designed to fast-track assay development, while further reducing risk, turnaround time, and cost.

"BioAuxilium continues to make great strides with the expansion of the THUNDER TR-FRET technology portfolio, based on customer demand for high-performing, reliable yet affordable immunoassays," said Jaime Padros, PhD, President, BioAuxilium Research. "In addition, our decades of experience developing and manufacturing drug discovery assays based on TR-FRET allow us to deliver results within turnaround times and at prices simply unattainable by any other custom assay development service."

BioAuxilium's THUNDER TR-FRET technology is a robust, proprietary platform based on a FRET pair showing an enhanced spectral compatibility and TR-FRET signal, best antibody pairs selected specifically for TR-FRET, and a panel of optimized lysis and assay buffers. In addition, the "add-incubate-read" protocol of the immunoassay platform, combined with its full compatibility with different TR-FRET readers, facilitates streamlined workflows and automation for high-throughput screening. All THUNDER TR-FRET assays are extensively validated to ensure specificity, sensitivity, reproducibility, and lot-to-lot consistency.

About BioAuxilium Research Inc.

BioAuxilium is a private Canadian biotechnology tool company founded by expert assay scientists. It focuses on developing and manufacturing top-quality, highly validated assay kits that accelerate drug discovery and basic research. BioAuxilium's kits are based on its enhanced proprietary THUNDER TR-FRET technology. They are offered at an outstanding value and are accompanied by information-rich datasheets and expert technical support. BioAuxilium also provides customized services in assay development on a contract basis. Their products and services are available directly to US- and Canada-based customers, and through the company's network of international distributors.

