Sono Motors, a solar electric-vehicle manufacturer in Germany, has terminated its Sion passenger car development program, as it has failed to secure enough funding to support pre-series production. It says it will now focus exclusively on retrofitting and integrating its patented solar technology into third-party vehicles.Sono Motors has decided to terminate the development of Sion solar electric vehicles, so it can focus on a capital-light, "solar-only business." The Munich-based company, which went public in November 2021, said on Friday that it is laying off 300 employees due to the change ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...