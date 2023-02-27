Anzeige
Montag, 27.02.2023
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2023 | 18:10
SCOR: Alexandre Garcia is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs

Press Release
February 27, 2023 - N° 03

Alexandre Garcia is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs

Alexandre Garcia, previously Head of PR and Corporate Communications, is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs. In his new position, his responsibilities will include fostering reflection on the role of risk in society, and highlighting SCOR's expertise in this field.

François de Varenne, Interim CEO of SCOR, comments: "Alexandre's extensive experience and recognized skills in corporate communications, media relations and thought leadership will ensure the continuity of dialogue with all our stakeholders,help us to share to Group's new roadmap, and make sure that SCOR's voice is heard within its ecosystem and beyond."

Alexandre is based in Paris and reports to Claire Le Gall-Robinson, SCOR's General Secretary and Group Chief Sustainability Officer.

Nathalie Mikaeloff, previously Director of Communications and Marketing at SCOR, is leaving the Group to pursue new professional opportunities.

Biography

Before joining SCOR in 2022, Alexandre wasa Directorat Taddeo, a strategic communications consulting firmthat he joined in 2017. There, he supported the leaders of large, listed companies with their corporate communications strategies, notably in the (re)insurance sector. Prior to Taddeo, Alexandre successively held various positions at L'Oréal, working first as a Business Analyst in the Financial Communication and Strategic Prospective department, and then from 2015 onwards as Marketing Project Manager for Brazil and Asia.
Alexandre Garcia is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and HEC.

*

* *

Contact details

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR| Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

With a Tier 1 rating from Standard & Poor's, AM Best, Moody's and Fitch, SCOR offers its clients AA-level security.

The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0428cf70-17a3-48d5-b999-054ae6f71563)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
