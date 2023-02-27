DJ Freelance.com: Freelance.com generates over EUR800m in revenue in 2022

Freelance.com Freelance.com: Freelance.com generates over EUR800m in revenue in 2022 27-Feb-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release - 27 February 2023

Freelance.com generates over EUR800m in revenue in 2022

Q4 2022 revenue: EUR218.5m (+23%)

2022 revenue: EUR800.2m (+59%)

GMV: EUR820.7m (+63%)

Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent, has published its consolidated revenue for financial year 2022 (period from 1 January to 31 December 2022).

Unaudited consolidated data (in EURm, French GAAP) 2022 2021 Change 9-month revenue 581.8 324.3 +79% Q4 revenue 218.5 178.3 +23% 12-month revenue 800.2 502.6 +59%

2022 revenue: EUR800.2m (+59%) / GMV: EUR820.7m (+63%)

-- Consolidated revenue for full-year 2022 amounted to EUR800.2m, up 59% from 2021 (+19% organic growth).? In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR509.7m in 2022, up 25% year on year,representing 64% of the Group's total consolidated revenue. ? Internationally, Freelance.com generated consolidated revenue of EUR290.5 million in 2022, up 203% and10% organically compared with 2021.

-- Freelance.com posted consolidated revenue of EUR218.5m in Q4 2022 versus EUR178.3m in Q4 2021, for anincrease of 23%.

New indicator: Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is an indicator used when some of our customers ask us to bill them our intermediation margin only. It thus corresponds to the company's "business Volume".

This figure was negligible previously but in 2022 increased significantly to over EUR20 million. As such, this metric needs to be reported to better understand the company's momentum. Freelance.com GMV for 2022 amounted to EUR820.7m, i.e. 63% growth compared with 2021

Freelance.com remains confident in its growth momentum and the future of its market

2022 was a dynamic year, in line with 2020 and 2021, enabling us to achieve significant growth. However, we posted a slight slowdown in Q4 2022 compared with the same period in recent years, suggesting that the impacts of the crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine and the attendant inflation could have an impact on future growth.

We are continuing to review external growth opportunities in France and Europe and are confident that we will achieve our target of EUR1bn in revenue by 2025.

Upcoming events:

-- 2022 annual results out Monday 24 April 2023;

-- Combined General Meeting on Friday 16 June 2023;

About Freelance.com Group Having secured a central position in the transformation of the labour market as the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent in France, Freelance.com relies on a community of 370,000 consultants and experts working as freelancers or in hyper-specialised SMEs. Freelance.com group offers a comprehensive range of services: sourcing expertise, external resource management, project management, wage portage, compliance, etc. With revenue of EUR800.2m in 2022 (GMV of EUR820.7m) and operations in France and internationally (Germany, England, Morocco, Singapore, Switzerland and Luxembourg), Freelance.com is the leading player in the Future of Work with one clear purpose: to open up, simplify and secure relations between businesses and their external talent.

Name: FREELANCE.COM ISIN: FR0004187367 Ticker: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 56 179 454 Find out more at https://www.energisme.com/

FREELANCE GROUP ACTIFIN FREELANCE GROUP Florent Briant Sébastien Berret Claude Tempe Chief Financial Officer Financial Communication Vice-Chairman Mobile: +33 (0)6 60 51 60 06 Mobile: +33 (0)6 95 84 14 Mobile: +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 ctempe@freelance.com 18 sberret@actifin.fr fbriant@freelance.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP Freelance 27022023_VDEF_EN

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Freelance.com 1, parvis de La Défense 92044 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX France Phone: 0614455821 E-mail: fcanetti@freelance.com Internet: www.freelance.com ISIN: FR0004187367 Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Information on annual revenues EQS News ID: 1569697 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1569697 27-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)