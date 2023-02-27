Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2023 | 18:26
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M·A·C Cosmetics: RuPaul Pays Tribute to 1994 MAC Viva Glam Look on RuPaul's Drag Race 200th Episode Runway

Originally published by Entertainment Weekly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / RuPaul paid tribute to - who else - RuPaul on the runway for the monumental 200th episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Queen of Drag strutted atop the Main Stage toward the middle of the celebratory episode commemorating 14 years and 200 episodes of the Emmy-winning competition series, wearing a sexy red leather corset with gold embellishments - all of which channeled the iconic ensemble RuPaul first wore in 1994 as the first face of the MAC Viva Glam cosmetics initiative.

Continue reading here.

M·A·C Cosmetics, Monday, February 27, 2023, Press release picture

RuPaul revives MAC Viva Glam red leather look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 runway.| CREDIT: MTV/WORLD OF WONDER; MAC COSMETICS

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740974/RuPaul-Pays-Tribute-to-1994-MAC-Viva-Glam-Look-on-RuPauls-Drag-Race-200th-Episode-Runway

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
