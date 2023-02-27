Anzeige
Huawei Cloud at MWC 2023: Unleash Digital

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) kicks off this year, and Huawei Cloud is there to share how it serves as the cloud foundation for an intelligent world. The ICT products and solutions pioneer is an integral part of the annual event through keynote speeches, exhibits, and other activities.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Unleash Digital with Everything as a Service", where she launched multiple new services and solutions such as Landing Zone and Cloud on Cloud. "We hope to provide reliable, secure, and sustainable services for our customers, partners, and developers, with everything done on the cloud." said Ms. Shi.

Jacqueline Shi delivers the Huawei Cloud keynote

Innovate for Greater Market Presence

KooVerse, the global Huawei Cloud infrastructure, delivers a premium cloud experience with just 50 ms latency. Demanding services such as real-time audio and video, gaming, and online education are now agile and efficient. So far, KooVerse has 78 availability zones (AZs) in 29 Regions, and serves customers in more than 170 countries and regions.

Landing Zone is a sustainable, scalable multitenancy solution to automate B2B services for carriers. The solution offers layered cloud resource management, identity and permissions design, data boundaries, compliance audit, and financial management. It helps enterprises build a lean IT governance system that coordinates people, finance, and things.

Cloud Container Instance (CCI) is a serverless container service that allows users to run containerized applications without creating or managing cloud servers or underlying resources. With CCI, even a ten-fold increase in traffic is no longer an impact to services or systems.

The Pangu series of AI models cover drug development and computer vision (CV) applications. Pangu models are pre-trained using hundreds of billions of parameters, and proven effective in more than 100 use cases in more than 10 industries, such as healthcare, electricity, and mining.

Inspire New Growth with Carriers

To help carriers expand into the enterprise market, Huawei Cloud releases the Cloud on Cloud solution. Carriers now make the most of the services, technologies, ecosystems, and sales resources of Huawei Cloud, together with their own industry-leading networks, to fuel digital transformation. Access to one-stop cloud service operations through resale, dual branding, and sole branding is customizable to their own needs.

Think Cloud Native, Act Cloud Native

Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Huawei Cloud launched the European branch of Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) at the event. CNEC is a global cloud native community jointly established by CNCF, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), and Huawei Cloud. CNEC branched out for the first time to the Asia Pacific in September 2021, and has now arrived in Europe. This local member circle gathers the top minds in the industry, sparking more cloud native innovations to boost local digital economy.

Stay Open and Work Closer

Huawei Cloud held an award ceremony for the Huawei Cloud Developer Competition in Europe, a flagship developer campaign. Huawei Cloud will also sign strategic cooperation agreements with carriers and partners, such as Indonesia XL and Italy TIM, to help them build their own capabilities.

2022 has been a year of progress for Huawei Cloud. In terms of industry recognition, Huawei Cloud was named in Garter Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services (CIPS) in October 2022. In terms of global infrastructure, Huawei Cloud launched new Regions in Indonesia and Ireland, with new ones in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and other places to come this year.

For more information, visit the Huawei Cloud website: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010774/Huawei.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-at-mwc-2023-unleash-digital-301756973.html

