NuGen Medical Devices: Richard Buzbuzian Announces Resignation from Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Buzbuzian Capital Corp. 'BCC' (the "Company", is pleased to announce that Richard Buzbuzian has resigned from the Advisory Board of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. 'DDC' (TSXV - FLT) and as its Head of Capital Markets to focus in his new role as President and CEO of NuGen Medical Devices Inc. 'NuGen' (TSXV - NGMD).

NuGen's InsuJet is an innovative needle-free injector that is a non-invasive way to administer insulin. Its safer with the absence of needles and it has faster results in the uptake of insulin compared to syringes. It is also very appealing for adults and children and is cost effect, less than 1 euro a day. The total addressable market (TAM) is very large and InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries.

"Its now time to monetize InsuJet and with my resignation from DDC, I have devoted myself to the success of NuGen and I am committed to delivering shareholder's results." commented Richard Buzbuzian, President and CEO of NuGen Medical Devices. In 25 years of business, I have never seen an opportunity as special and simply as big as NuGen. InsuJet an incredible product that will improve life for millions of diabetics worldwide."

Previous to his role with NuGen, from 2015 to 2019 Mr. Buzbuzian was the former President of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT), which he cofounded, took public, and raised over Cdn$120M in equity financings achieving market capitalization in excess of $550M.

About Buzbuzian Capital Corp.

Buzbuzian Capital Corporation is a Canadian family office managing an investment portfolio of public and pre-IPO companies in the technology sector as well as a variety of special situations

