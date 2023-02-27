600+ Talent Professionals Worldwide Weigh in on Employer Branding: Cliquify's New Report Unveils their Priorities and Challenges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Cliquify , a leading employer brand management and activation platform, has just released its latest report titled "The State of Employer Branding 2023". Based on a research study conducted in January 2023, the report provides insights into the top priorities, challenges, and success metrics for talent branders worldwide.



The survey received over 600 responses from practitioners in branding, talent acquisition, or HR roles, mainly from North America, followed by the UK and Europe. Notably, 78% of respondents were from these roles, with 11% of the respondents having a global remit for employer branding initiatives.



The report reveals that talent branders are focused on how positive employee experience helps them achieve "best workplace" recognition and drives genuine employee advocacy programs on social media, career sites, and review sites. Social media advocacy and career site revamp were among the top two areas of focus identified. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) was a consistent theme to ensure content, messaging, and narrative attract people from diverse backgrounds and thoughts.



The respondents cited needing more skilled resources, headcount, and tools to do their job effectively. 51% of respondents saw their budget increase compared to 2022 levels. 11% of respondents saw a decline in their budget. Measuring ROI is getting more sophisticated beyond conversion rates and includes metrics such as net promoter score, employee advocacy participation rates, and applicant quality.



Talent branders face challenges such as headcount constraints, a lack of adequate tools, unclear roles and responsibilities between teams, and the continually changing business climate with hiring pauses, mergers/splits, and re-branding.



The report outlines the detailed findings and observations to help inform the 2023 plans for employer branding, including improving the employee experience to turn them into advocates for the brand, shifting towards organic recruitment marketing, and enabling employee-generated social media content in an easy yet controlled way to follow the brand narrative and guidelines.



"Despite the economic uncertainty heading into 2023, 51% of all respondents indicated their budget increased in 2023 from 2022," said Amit Parmar , Cliquify CEO. "The budget stayed the same for 37% of the respondents and declined for 11%. The change in budgets varies starkly based on the employee size of the organization. Organizations with fewer employees saw greater investment in employer branding initiatives. The smaller your employee base, the greater the yearly budget increase."



The detailed report is now available online and can be accessed here: https://www.cliquify.me/resources/the-state-of-employer-branding-2023 .

