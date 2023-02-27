Testlio Showcases In-Market Payments Testing to Help Contain $18B in Lost eCommerce Revenue

Retail & Commerce leaders at eTail West can experience how expert software testing-on real devices with real accounts-improves digital payments integrity

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Testlio, a leader in software testing, announced today that it will be at the eTail West eCommerce & Omnichannel Retail Conference from February 28 - March 2, 2023, in Palm Springs, CA. Testlio's CEO and director of retail & commerce will both be on hand to help educate attendees about how in-market payments testing can improve transaction success rates and the overall digital experience.

Testlio is currently working with some of the most recognizable brands in eCommerce. At eTail West, Testlio will connect the dots between challenges caused by poor payment experiences and spikes in shopping cart abandonment rates. Most notably, Testlio will address how the estimated $18 billion¹ lost every year due to digital commerce challenges can be reduced through in-market payments testing.

"Testlio clients benefit from our unique network of 10K+ quality experts, available in more than 150 different countries, equipped with dozens of payment account types, and empowered to test on 1,200+ hardware device types," said Steve Semelsberger, CEO of Testlio. "We're honored to work with commerce innovators, both large and small, all of whom are highly committed to exceptional end-user experiences."

Testlio will also share details of its approach, an on-demand and in-field testing model that has transformed the quality assurance industry. Unlike other solutions that only test via labs, dummy accounts, and VPNs, Testlio customers work with experts who conduct tests on real devices and accounts in critical locations, resulting in uniquely identified and actionable real-world payment issues.

Retailers, online stores, payment platforms, transaction providers, marketplaces, and other commerce engines have seen impressive results from Testlio's approach to payments testing. For example:

A leading retailer uses Testlio for mobile, web, and in-store payment testing, leveraging over 200 real hardware devices across 30+ operating systems, 300 expert testers, and 5K+ precise test cases.

A global payments platform relies on Testlio to assure transactional integrity in more than 40 countries worldwide.

A digital marketplace ensures great customer experiences via Testlio's combination of automated and manual software testing solutions powering beta, staging, and production testing for fluid and predictable buy-side and sell-side experiences.

1. Source: Forrester Research.

About Testlio:

Testlio is a software testing company. We are the originator of fused software testing, a unique approach to testing that combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language. The company is distributed by design, with full-time people worldwide and part-time QA and QE freelancers in over 150 countries. Clients include Amazon, Away, Collectors, PayPal, Thrive Market, Wayfair, Western Union, and many more. Collectively, they have awarded us an industry-leading 4.7 G2 rating. To learn more, visit www.testlio.com.

