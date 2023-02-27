Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Dias invites you to visit our team at Booth 643 at the PDAC - the World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention. Dias is delighted to be back at PDAC, showcasing our patented and unique ground and airborne geophysical survey technologies. With a focus on safety, innovation, accuracy and accountability, we serve the mineral exploration, energy, engineering and environmental markets around the world.

Dias is a leader in the development of new geophysical survey technologies that produce robust, accurate 3D images of the subsurface. Our unique systems generate dense, rich data sets that produce accurate, highly resolved models that help accelerate the project timelines in the mineral exploration, energy, engineering and environmental markets.

"Dias is a fine example of success in technical innovation & provides critical services to the mineral exploration industry internationally."

Our industry leading technologies include DIAS32 (ground 3D DCIP), QMAGT (airborne full tensor gradient mag), QAMT (passive airborne EM), and DIASMT (MT, CSAMT). The recent acquisition of Discovery Int'l Geophysics (Booth 1042) broadens our offering of technologies with SQUID Electromagnetics, semi-airborne HeliSAM, and borehole EM systems.

We look forward to seeing you at PDAC - Booth 643. Schedule a meeting with our team.

Visit www.diasgeo.com for more information or contact:

Vasco Nunes, Sales Manager, Ground

vasco.nunes@diasgeo.com

Lee Davies, Sales Manager, Airborne

lee.davies@diasgeo.com

Jonathan Rudd, President & Director

jonathan@diasgeo.com





