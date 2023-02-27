Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: A3DP5Y) (FSE: ABBA.F) (the "Company") announces the expiration of the consulting agreement pursuant to which Richard Buzbuzian has been performing ongoing services to the Company has expired, and that Mr. Buzbuzian has resigned from the Company's advisory board (the "Advisory Board"). Mr. Buzbuzian is the former President of the Company, as well as a former director.

Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "Mr. Buzbuzian is one of the original founding members of the team at Drone Delivery Canada Corp. and has been instrumental to the success of the Company over the years in connection with the Company's stock exchange listing, getting our story heard, and securing financing. On behalf of the Company, we would like to thank Mr. Buzbuzian for all of his contributions to Drone Delivery Canada corp., and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

