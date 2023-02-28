Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 03:06
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tourism Promotion Division, Okinawa Prefectural Government: "We Escaped to Japan's Paradise!" One of the World's Most Followed YouTubers is Captivated by the Charm of Japan's Southernmost, Timeless Destination: Okinawa

Check out the latest travel log of PewDiePie with 111M subscribers

OKINAWA, Japan, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PewDiePie, a popular YouTuber with more than 100 million followers worldwide, recently traveled around Okinawa to experience the wonders of the subtropical paradise now that travel restrictions to Japan have finally been lifted, and shared the experience on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8w2dp39NSsM&t=171s