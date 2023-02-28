Achieving future climate targets will inevitably mean a shift towards a CO2-neutral society. Alongside renewably generated electricity, hydrogen plays a key role in this. In this context, green hydrogen is the only type of gas fully compatible with the net zero emissions targets. It is therefore considered an essential element for the worldwide climate turnaround. As a result of the billions of euros in programs launched by politicians in the USA, Europe and China, companies operating in this sector are benefiting significantly. First Hydrogen is likely to benefit from the subsidies in several ways. On the one hand, the hydrogen specialist has branches in North America, Great Britain and Europe. On the other, the Company will, in the future, offer the complete value chain, from the development and construction of light commercial vehicles to refueling systems and the production of green hydrogen. The next few weeks will be decisive for the still-young company.

