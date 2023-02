Australian startup Recharge Industries has acquired collapsed battery producer Britishvolt, just weeks after announcing plans to build a lithium-ion battery gigafactory.From pv magazine Australia Australian startup Recharge Industries, owned by the US-based Scale Facilitation fund, has acquired the assets and business of Britishvolt, which went into administration in January. Before running out of capital earlier this year, Britishvolt had planned to build a $4.71 billion lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plant in Cambois, northern England. At full capacity, Britishvolt's proposed 30 GWh ...

