Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Change of Auditor

28thFebruary 2023

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Change of Auditor

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent energy company is pleased to announce the appointment of Moore Kingston Smith LLP ("MKS") as auditor to the Company. The appointment of MKS will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of MKS follows the resignation of Grant Thornton who has confirmed to the Company that there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366