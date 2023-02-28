Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc-Meldung: Die nächste Kursverdopplung diese Woche?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
08:02 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 08:06
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Change of Auditor

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

London, February 27

28thFebruary 2023

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Change of Auditor

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent energy company is pleased to announce the appointment of Moore Kingston Smith LLP ("MKS") as auditor to the Company. The appointment of MKS will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of MKS follows the resignation of Grant Thornton who has confirmed to the Company that there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.