28 February 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sheila Khama as non-executive director with effect from 1 March 2023.

Ms Khama brings over 25 years' experience in the resources sector to the Board, having previously worked as a policy adviser focused on the resources sector at multilateral development banks and held executive positions at mining companies operating across Africa.

Since 2013, Ms Khama has held senior positions at the World Bank and African Development Bank where her responsibilities included development and implementation of programs designed to support developing countries with the sustainable development of their natural resources. Prior to this, Ms Khama served as Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Botswana for five years until 2010 where her key responsibilities included managing host government relations.

Ms Khama is currently a non-executive director of LSE-listed and Africa and South America-focused oil and gas company, Tullow Oil plc, and NASDAQ-listed battery metals company, The Metals Company Inc.

Ms Khama holds a BA from the University of Botswana and an MBA from the Edinburgh University Business School.

Base Resources non-executive Chair, Michael Stirzaker said: "As well as a deep personal connection to Africa, Ms Khama brings a wealth of valuable experience and expertise in managing relations and working collaboratively with host governments and in the sustainable development of natural resources, all critical to Base Resources' future growth and success. The Board and I are delighted that Ms Khama is joining us and we look forward to her contribution to the development of Base Resources".

Ms Khama will stand for election at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in November 2023.

AIM Rules for Companies information disclosures

The following information is disclosed for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of Ms Sheila Khama (formerly Ms Sheila Letshwiti, 65 years old) to the Board of Base Resources from 1 March 2023.

In the past five years, Ms Khama has held the following positions where she was acting in the capacity of a director or partner:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Tullow Oil plc Nil. The Metals Company Inc. Development Partner Institute SK Resources Consulting (Pty) Ltd Current public institution roles Previous public institution roles The UN Office for Projects Services, member of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts and member of the Audit Committee World Bank Extractives Trust Fund of Donors, Chairperson Columbia University - Center for Sustainable Investments, member of the Advisory Board World Bank and African Development Bank, observer on the EITI Board

Ms Khama holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no other information in relation to Ms Khama that requires disclosure pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

