German scientists have investigated the role of surface texturing in perovskite-silicon tandem cells and have found that several new processes offer the ability to etch smaller, more uniform textures onto the surface of a silicon cell than today's industry standard. This could help to ease the subsequent growth of a perovskite cell on top of the silicon, enabling researchers and manufacturers to target higher performance.Scientists led by Germany's Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) have investigated how work on the surface of the silicon cell could lead to further improvements in perovskite-silicon ...

