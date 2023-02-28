MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced Wind River Studio support for single core physical footprint on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost, which includes integrated acceleration to help increase throughput and decrease latency and power to support challenging 5G workloads.

A demonstration of the Wind River Studio and Intel technology is featured at the Wind River booth in Hall 2, 2F25 at Mobile World Congress 2023. To learn more about Wind River at Mobile World Congress, visit experience.windriver.com/mwc-2023/.

"5G is creating new opportunities across industries, and there will be an increasing need for greater performance and intelligence at the edge of the network," said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. "Given that requirement, with Intel's 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processor, we have reduced the Wind River Studio physical footprint from two cores down to one core, enabling more processing power for cloud-native network functions (CNF) applications at the edge. We continue to deliver a differentiated solution to help customers meet their 5G objectives based on proven Wind River Studio technology in live deployment with operators globally."

"The mobile network is rapidly adopting cloud-native, software-defined architecture to increase the pace of delivering innovative services," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager of the Wireless Access Network Division at Intel Corporation. "The optimized cloud platform from Wind River will help service providers achieve their performance, scaling, and sustainability needs on Intel Xeon processor-based servers."

Industry-leading Wind River Studio provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes and container-based architecture, based on open source, for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale. It delivers a foundation for a geographically distributed managed solution able to simplify Day 1 and Day 2 operations by providing single-pane-of-glass (SPoG), zero-touch automated management of thousands of nodes, no matter their physical location. Studio addresses the complex challenges of deploying and managing a physically distributed, cloud-native vRAN infrastructure to provide traditional RAN performance in a vRAN/Open RAN deployment.

Building on decades of data center, network, and intelligent edge innovation, the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors include built-in accelerators to further push the power/performance envelope and efficiently support increasingly demanding workloads including 5G signal processing, AI, analytics, networking, storage, and HPC. These processors with Intel vRAN Boost feature fully integrated acceleration and are specifically optimized for high-performance, low-latency network and edge workloads. For 5G workloads, built-in accelerators help increase throughput and decrease latency and power. Compared to 3rd Gen processors, 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors deliver up to twice the vRAN capacity without increasing power consumption, and 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors with Intel vRAN Boost deliver an additional 20 percent compute power savings.

A leader in the 5G landscape, Wind River has played key roles in the world's first successful 5G data session and building commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including some of the most significant Open RAN networks in the world.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

