Das Solar's new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) product, developed for large-scale PV applications, features 605 W to 625 W of power output. Its temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius.China's DAS Solar has developed a bifacial double-glass solar panel based on n-type TOPCon technology for applications in utility-scale PV projects. "The modules' highest conversion efficiency reaches 22.72% with the output power of 635 W," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. According to the product sheet, the new DAS-DH156NA panel comes in five versions, with power outputs between ...

