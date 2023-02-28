Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
WKN: A3CRAH ISIN: SE0015988019 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2023
NIBE Industrier AB: Comment on media speculation

NIBE Industrier AB ("NIBE") notes the recent media speculation regarding its potential interest in Fujitsu General Limited and confirms that NIBE is in the process of considering a potential acquisition of all or a majority of Fujitsu General Limited.

The process and the discussions are at an early stage, and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be made, or the terms of such potential transaction. Further information will be provided as appropriate.

Gerteric Lindquist, CEO, and Hans Backman, CFO +46 (0)433 27 30 00

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this press release under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 28 February 2023 at 08:30 CET.

NIBE Group - a global group with companies and a presence worldwide
NIBE Group is a global organisation that contributes to a lower carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas - Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves - we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the province of Småland 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 21,300 (20,400) employees and a global presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 40 billion (SEK 30 billion) in 2022.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
