Virtuous-Re's new PVradar Cleaning App can reportedly model soiling losses and cleaning benefits, while reducing cleaning costs and maximizing the overall economic performance of projects.Germany-based Virtuous-Re GmbH has developed the new PVradar Cleaning App to optimize cleaning strategies in PV systems. The software is reportedly able to model soiling losses and cleaning benefits, while reducing cleaning costs and maximizing the overall economic performance of projects. "PVradar is developed by a team of photovoltaic engineers and software engineers with many years of experience in the field ...

