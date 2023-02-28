TrainAI builds on years of AI experience delivering data collection, annotation/labelling, validation and machine translation to some of the world's largest organizations

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces the launch of its TrainAI brand, offering clients complete, end-to-end data collection, data annotation, and data validation services for all types of AI data in any language, at any scale. TrainAI builds on years of RWS's experience as an AI company, providing machine translation and AI training data services to improve the quality of machine learning models and AI applications for the world's largest organizations.

"It is widely accepted that the vast majority of data scientists' time goes into data preparation to train machine learning (ML) models," explains Emer Dolan, President of RWS's Enterprise Internationalization Group. "This leaves precious little time to develop, deploy and evaluate AI applications. This is where TrainAI is a real game changer providing a complete range of responsible AI data services tailored to each client's unique needs."

TrainAI offers clients access to RWS's SmartSource community, an extensive, active pool of 100,000+ annotators and linguists, who regularly provide skilled AI data services in 400+ language variants across 175+ countries. The community collects, annotates and validates any type of AI data, from text, audio, images and videos, to multilingual and synthetic data. This data helps clients to train their own ML models, ranging from search, and virtual assistants, to facial recognition, voice control and content moderation systems.

Since 2017 RWS has been supporting its clients by providing reliable data for their AI projects. Seamlessly blending technological understanding and human intelligence, TrainAI offers a wide selection of data services whether a client needs 900,000 selfie videos from 75,000+ participants across 35 countries to improve a facial recognition account authentication system, or 2 million annotations in 96 languages with 100,000+ hours of data collection, annotation, ranking and query variation services to expand a virtual assistant's language coverage.

To ensure ML model success, TrainAI delivers responsible AI training data that clients can depend on. TrainAI data is ethically sourced, accurate, fair and inclusive, based on a privacy- and security-first approach, and built on human-in-the-loop methodologies. TrainAI data meets required quality standards, eliminating the need for data to be retrained at an additional cost.

Click here for additional information and the opportunity to try our AI Data Budget Worksheet. Or read our blog on how to price your data training project.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

