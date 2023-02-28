Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
08:02 Uhr
1,030 Euro
+0,010
+0,98 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.02.2023 | 10:58
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 28-Feb-2023 / 09:27 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 February 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that David Hunter, Independent Chair of the Company, was today appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Dar Global plc ("Dar Global"), a company established to develop the international assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, a leading Saudi Arabian property developer, following Dar Global's successful listing on the London Stock Exchange and will join its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

In line with the Company's succession plan David has already announced his intention to retire as a Non-Executive Director of Custodian Property Income REIT at its 2023 Annual General Meeting, having completed his ninth year of service. David's role at Dar Global is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively during his final months of tenure.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                             www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan                           Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                                         www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  226383 
EQS News ID:  1570627 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2023 04:27 ET (09:27 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.