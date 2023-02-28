Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Reports 18.6 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces results from three further drill holes (SDDSC053 to SDDSC055) at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 1). Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress.

Highlights:

18.6 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq intersected in SDDSC055 60 m above, 40m east and in the plane of Rising Sun shoot, previously drilled in SDDSC050 which intersected 305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (refer news 14 December, 2022). Rising Sun shoot continuity now defined over 250 m down dip across 5 drill holes, and shows potential for thickening or bulging of the host structure at depth.

intersected in SDDSC055 60 m above, 40m east and in the plane of Rising Sun shoot, previously drilled in SDDSC050 which intersected 305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (refer news 14 December, 2022). SDDSC055 demonstrated significant scale, grade and continuity of mineralization around SDDSC050. Better results from SDDSC055 included: 18.6 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.8 %Sb) from 388.5 m including 0.9 m @ 25.0 g/t AuEq (4.1 g/t Au, 13.2 %Sb) from 388.5 m including 0.4 m @ 59.3 g/t AuEq (9.8 g/t Au, 31.4 %Sb) from 392.0 m including 2.1 m @ 11.5 g/t AuEq (4.7 g/t Au, 4.3 %Sb) from 400.4 m including 0.3 m @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 2.0 %Sb) from 405.9 m 5.1 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 417.9 m including 0.2 m @ 26.8 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 9.0 %Sb) from 417.9 m including 0.6 m @ 10.4 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 1.6 %Sb) from 420.8 m

demonstrated significant scale, grade and continuity of mineralization around SDDSC050. Better results from SDDSC055 included: Lower grade margin of three further vein sets intersected in SDDSC053, parallel and 140 m above SDDSC050, skimming and exiting the host position. Better results included: 10.4 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.5 %Sb) from 270.6 m 14.0 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.4 %Sb) from 307.0 m including 0.4 m @ 35.9 g/t AuEq (18.0 g/t Au, 11.4 %Sb) from 317.5 m 11.0 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 400.5 m

Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek, with 13 holes being processed and analysed or in progress (Figure 2). Pending holes include the deepest drilled on the project.

at Sunday Creek, with 13 holes being processed and analysed or in progress (Figure 2). Pending holes include the deepest drilled on the project. Mawson owns 51% of SXG, valuing its stake at A$59 million (C$54 million) based on SXG's closing price on February 27, 2022.

Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "Another strong hole at Sunday Creek, with grade, width and continuity firming up at Rising Sun. This latest 18.6 m at 4.1 g/t AuEq intercept ties in with 5 others over a 250 m plunge that bulges at depth, boding well for scale and potential mineability.

Southern Cross continues to drill aggressively, with over A$17.5 million cash, 3 rigs and 30,000 metres targeted for 2023. There are 13 holes being drilled or analyzed, so Mawson shareholders benefit from exposure to considerable SXG exploration news flow, in addition to significant exploration potential at Mawson's Skellefteå earn-in in Sweden, and the 100% owned 1Moz AuEq Rajapalot project in Finland."

Results Discussion

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Sunday Creek has a 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area and is defined by historic workings and soil sampling which have yet to receive any exploration drilling and offers potential future upside.

Drill hole SDDSC055 designed as a cross hole drilled from the NE to SW across the upper levels of SDDSC050 and 90 m below MDDSC021 (21.7 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.7g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 274.7 m). This is the first of six NE-SW oriented drillholes that are to be drilled across the trace of SDDSC050 from 400 m to 800 m to constrain the position of the host breccia dyke which will allow deeper drilling in an east-west direction below SDDSC050 to be better targeted. The hole intersected mineralization up to 60 m above and 40 m east of SDDSC050 in the plane of the Rising Sun structure, highlighting the undulating nature of the dyke host rock, suggesting a thickening or bulging of the host structure at depth. Also noted are the high antimony grades, up to 31.4% Sb, encountered.

Drill hole SDDSC053, designed as a 150 m up-dip hole from SDDSC050 at Rising Sun 100 m up dip from SDSSC055. The hole intersected the lower grade margin of three veins sets (Figures 2-4). The hole was drilled too far north of the Rising Sun shoot and only tested the northern margins of the host breccia dyke and exited the host position as a consequence.

Drillholes SDDSC053 and SDDSC055 define continuity in the Rising Sun shoot over 250 m down dip (Figure 4) between the upper levels of drillholes SDDSC050, MDDSC021 (21.7 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.7g/t Au, 1.0% Sb)) and SDDSC046 (21.5 m @ 15.0 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au and 1.7% Sb)).

SDDSC054, considered to be a near-miss hole as defined by geochemical (arsenic) and alteration (sericite-pyrite) vectors, is located 25 m east of SDDSC052 at Apollo. The hole interested thin and low-grade mineralization on the most easterly extents of the Apollo area drilled to date. Better intercepts included 1.6 m @ 3.1 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.4 %Sb) from 140.0 m, and 0.7 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 207.0 m.

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Figures 1-3 show project location and plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% - 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Update on Current Drilling

Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. 10 holes (SDDSC56-63/65/66) are being geologically processed and analyzed, with three holes (SDDSC064/67/68) in drill progress (Figure 2) with continual news flow expected. Drill holes awaiting assays or in progress include the deepest drill holes drilled on the project at Rising Sun (SDDSC061/67) and Apollo (SDDSC066).

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = Au (g/t) + 1.58 × Sb (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.

For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:

October 27, 2021 MDDSC021 December 13, 2021 MDDSC025 March 8, 2022 MDDSC026 May 30, 2022 SDDSC033 August 9, 2022 SDDSC 039 October 4, 2022 SDDSC046 November 2, 2022 SDDSC049 December 14, 2022 SDDSC050

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot is AuEq = Au x 95% + Co x 87.6% / 911 based on updated assumed commodity prices of Co USD27.22/lb and Au USD1,700/oz, and includes recovery factors for Au (95%) and Co (87.6%). Refer to Mawson's Technical Report: NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland, which may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX: SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX: NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement, pending holes, and select prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure showing pierce point locations scaled by grade x width. Also, prior select reported drillholes shown.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek cross section (50 m thickness) in plane of SDDSC055 looking towards 310 showing individual NW striking vein sets (coloured polygons) and prior reported drillholes.



Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).

Hole_ID Hole Size Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC050 HQ 923.7 Rising Sun 330538.6 5867885.4 295.5 77 -63.5 SDDSC051 HQ 263.5 Apollo 331191.4 5867848.00 307.4 226.5 -74.5 SDDSC052 HQ 245.4 Apollo 331191.4 5867848.00 307.4 246.8 -67.4 SDDSC053 HQ 601.9 Rising Sun 330617.0 5867890.60 299.8 78.6 -62.0 SDDSC054 HQ 285 Apollo 331180.3 5867847.90 306.6 240 -77.0 SDDSC055 HQ 522.2 Gentle Annie 330883.0 5868075.00 306.7 224.2 -60.3 SDDSC056 HQ 194 Apollo 331110.8 5867850.90 303.1 231.2 -35.0 SDDSC057 HQ 414.2 Apollo 331111.65 5867975.1 319.1 184.3 -71.1 SDDSC058 HQ 303 Golden Dyke 330534.6 5867882.1 295.9 188 -69.8 SDDSC059 HQ 641.9 Root Hog 330883 5868075 306.7 214 -75.5 SDDSC060 HQ 263.8 Golden Dyke 330534.6 5867882.1 295.9 167.3 -69.9 SDDSC061 HQ 821.8 Gentle Annie 330754.2 5868022.2 294.3 209.5 -81.7 SDDSC062 HQ 339.3 Golden Dyke 330537.1 5867883.4 295.6 199 -74.2 SDDSC063 HQ 41.1 Apollo 331292.5 5867824.6 316.4 68 -35 SDDSC064 HQ In progress plan 940 Root Hog 331031.5 5868097.6 325.1 239.6 -69.2 SDDSC065 HQ 40.1 Apollo 331292.5 5867824.6 316.4 92 -39 SDDSC066 HQ 669.9 Apollo 331291.1 5867823.1 316.8 278.9 -57 SDDSC067 HQ In progress plan 490 Rising Sun 330754.2 5868022.2 294.3 220.2 -70.4 SDDSC068 HQ In progress plan 730 Apollo 331254 5868098.6 353.9 211.3 -77.7

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC053-055 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC053 270.6 281.0 10.4 0.7 0.5 1.5 SDDSC053 307.0 321.0 14.0 0.9 0.4 1.5 including 317.5 317.9 0.4 18.0 11.4 35.9 SDDSC053 400.5 411.5 11.0 0.6 0.3 1.0 SDDSC054 140.0 141.6 1.6 2.4 0.4 3.1 SDDSC054 207.0 207.7 0.7 2.1 0.0 2.1 SDDSC055 388.5 407.1 18.6 1.2 1.8 4.1 including 388.5 389.4 0.9 4.1 13.2 25.0 including 392.0 392.4 0.4 9.8 31.4 59.3 including 400.4 402.5 2.1 4.7 4.3 11.5 including 405.9 406.2 0.3 5.1 2.0 8.3 SDDSC055 417.9 423.0 5.1 1.7 0.7 2.8 including 417.9 418.1 0.2 12.6 9.0 26.8 including 420.8 421.3 0.6 7.9 1.6 10.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC051 and SDDSC052 >0.1g/t AuEq.

Drill Hole from to width Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC053 200 201 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC053 201 201.75 0.75 0.12 0.04 0.18 SDDSC053 257 258.25 1.25 0.06 0.02 0.10 SDDSC053 258.25 259.2 0.95 0.71 0.09 0.85 SDDSC053 259.2 259.6 0.40 0.54 0.49 1.31 SDDSC053 270.6 271.3 0.70 0.98 0.27 1.41 SDDSC053 271.3 271.75 0.45 3.60 2.00 6.75 SDDSC053 272.9 273.4 0.50 2.76 1.99 5.90 SDDSC053 273.4 274 0.60 0.22 0.33 0.74 SDDSC053 274 275 1.00 0.06 0.34 0.60 SDDSC053 276 276.5 0.50 1.45 0.63 2.44 SDDSC053 277 278 1.00 0.83 0.43 1.51 SDDSC053 278 279 1.00 0.29 0.17 0.56 SDDSC053 279 279.5 0.50 0.11 0.02 0.14 SDDSC053 279.5 280 0.50 1.69 3.92 7.88 SDDSC053 280 281 1.00 0.14 0.15 0.38 SDDSC053 286.3 287 0.70 0.24 0.12 0.42 SDDSC053 287.6 288.3 0.70 0.03 0.07 0.14 SDDSC053 291 292 1.00 0.22 0.10 0.38 SDDSC053 292 292.6 0.60 0.25 0.11 0.42 SDDSC053 292.6 293.2 0.60 1.00 0.08 1.13 SDDSC053 293.2 294.2 1.00 0.28 0.08 0.40 SDDSC053 294.2 295.15 0.95 0.14 0.06 0.23 SDDSC053 295.15 295.8 0.65 0.11 0.21 0.44 SDDSC053 295.8 296.6 0.80 0.22 0.04 0.28 SDDSC053 296.6 297.3 0.70 0.04 0.13 0.25 SDDSC053 297.3 298.1 0.80 0.01 0.11 0.18 SDDSC053 299 300 1.00 0.01 0.08 0.13 SDDSC053 300 301 1.00 0.01 0.11 0.18 SDDSC053 302 303 1.00 0.02 0.25 0.42 SDDSC053 303 304 1.00 0.24 0.02 0.26 SDDSC053 306 307 1.00 0.15 0.01 0.16 SDDSC053 307 307.8 0.80 0.30 0.00 0.31 SDDSC053 307.8 308.7 0.90 1.07 0.01 1.08 SDDSC053 308.7 309.7 1.00 0.23 0.14 0.45 SDDSC053 309.7 310.7 1.00 0.24 0.03 0.29 SDDSC053 310.7 312 1.30 0.11 0.02 0.14 SDDSC053 312 313.2 1.20 0.26 0.36 0.83 SDDSC053 313.2 314.1 0.90 0.80 0.04 0.86 SDDSC053 316 316.5 0.50 1.07 0.13 1.28 SDDSC053 316.5 317.45 0.95 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC053 317.45 317.85 0.40 18.00 11.35 35.93 SDDSC053 317.85 318.45 0.60 0.71 0.04 0.77 SDDSC053 318.45 319 0.55 1.20 0.02 1.23 SDDSC053 319 319.95 0.95 0.27 0.00 0.28 SDDSC053 319.95 321 1.05 0.52 0.01 0.53 SDDSC053 357 358 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 SDDSC053 399 400 1.00 0.14 0.00 0.14 SDDSC053 400 400.5 0.50 0.17 0.00 0.17 SDDSC053 400.5 401.5 1.00 0.47 0.04 0.53 SDDSC053 401.5 402.2 0.70 0.45 0.12 0.64 SDDSC053 402.2 403 0.80 0.83 0.58 1.75 SDDSC053 403 403.55 0.55 0.54 1.02 2.15 SDDSC053 403.55 404.4 0.85 1.03 0.19 1.33 SDDSC053 404.4 405.2 0.80 0.83 0.34 1.37 SDDSC053 405.2 406 0.80 0.37 0.10 0.53 SDDSC053 406 407 1.00 1.41 0.59 2.34 SDDSC053 407 407.9 0.90 0.48 0.25 0.86 SDDSC053 407.9 408.9 1.00 0.23 0.14 0.45 SDDSC053 408.9 409.9 1.00 0.07 0.05 0.15 SDDSC053 409.9 410.9 1.00 0.04 0.07 0.15 SDDSC053 410.9 411.45 0.55 0.77 0.07 0.89 SDDSC053 421.2 421.55 0.35 0.41 0.06 0.50 SDDSC053 426 427 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC053 447.4 447.7 0.30 0.30 0.00 0.30 SDDSC054 106 107 1.00 0.28 0.00 0.28 SDDSC054 140 140.75 0.75 4.21 0.84 5.54 SDDSC054 140.75 141.6 0.85 0.84 0.02 0.87 SDDSC054 141.6 142 0.40 0.29 0.00 0.29 SDDSC054 196 197.12 1.12 0.27 0.00 0.27 SDDSC054 198.65 199.65 1.00 0.56 0.00 0.56 SDDSC054 205 206 1.00 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC054 206.98 207.67 0.69 2.07 0.01 2.08 SDDSC054 216.2 217.1 0.90 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC054 228.7 229 0.30 0.14 0.00 0.14 SDDSC054 245.5 246.55 1.05 0.14 0.00 0.14 SDDSC055 299 300 1.00 0.22 0.00 0.22 SDDSC055 357.04 357.35 0.31 0.43 0.00 0.43 SDDSC055 358.53 359 0.47 0.31 0.00 0.31 SDDSC055 359 360 1.00 0.22 0.00 0.22 SDDSC055 371 372 1.00 0.12 0.01 0.13 SDDSC055 372 372.82 0.82 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC055 372.82 373.75 0.93 1.06 0.34 1.60 SDDSC055 373.75 374 0.25 0.14 0.01 0.15 SDDSC055 374 374.87 0.87 0.29 0.02 0.32 SDDSC055 374.87 375.38 0.51 0.65 2.53 4.65 SDDSC055 376.47 377.24 0.77 0.11 0.04 0.17 SDDSC055 377.24 377.66 0.42 0.52 0.04 0.58 SDDSC055 379.17 380 0.83 0.06 0.03 0.10 SDDSC055 380 380.65 0.65 0.17 0.09 0.32 SDDSC055 380.65 381.55 0.90 0.14 0.05 0.22 SDDSC055 382.45 383.42 0.97 0.10 0.04 0.16 SDDSC055 383.42 384.23 0.81 0.22 0.07 0.33 SDDSC055 384.23 385.1 0.87 0.19 0.03 0.23 SDDSC055 388.5 388.8 0.30 9.67 23.60 46.96 SDDSC055 388.8 389.15 0.35 0.63 0.54 1.48 SDDSC055 389.15 389.38 0.23 2.17 18.90 32.03 SDDSC055 390.2 391.1 0.90 0.42 0.03 0.47 SDDSC055 391.1 392 0.90 0.96 0.04 1.03 SDDSC055 392 392.37 0.37 9.79 31.35 59.32 SDDSC055 392.37 393.25 0.88 0.11 0.03 0.16 SDDSC055 393.25 394.1 0.85 0.65 0.04 0.71 SDDSC055 394.1 395.25 1.15 0.22 0.04 0.28 SDDSC055 395.25 395.55 0.30 0.44 0.18 0.72 SDDSC055 395.55 396.38 0.83 0.13 0.01 0.14 SDDSC055 397.02 398 0.98 0.52 0.17 0.79 SDDSC055 398.74 399.54 0.80 0.16 0.05 0.24 SDDSC055 399.54 400.4 0.86 0.61 0.02 0.65 SDDSC055 400.4 401.3 0.90 8.77 1.11 10.52 SDDSC055 401.6 402.48 0.88 2.22 8.96 16.36 SDDSC055 402.48 403 0.52 0.05 0.75 1.24 SDDSC055 403 403.78 0.78 0.34 0.04 0.40 SDDSC055 404.84 405.85 1.01 0.09 0.04 0.15 SDDSC055 405.85 406.15 0.30 5.07 2.02 8.26 SDDSC055 406.15 407.06 0.91 0.18 0.15 0.42 SDDSC055 410.27 410.58 0.31 2.83 1.05 4.49 SDDSC055 410.58 411.62 1.04 0.21 0.07 0.32 SDDSC055 412.61 413 0.39 0.29 0.03 0.34 SDDSC055 413 413.4 0.40 0.18 0.02 0.21 SDDSC055 417.35 417.86 0.51 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC055 417.86 418.1 0.24 12.60 8.98 26.79 SDDSC055 418.1 419 0.90 0.07 0.09 0.20 SDDSC055 419 419.74 0.74 0.12 0.03 0.16 SDDSC055 420.76 421.33 0.57 7.88 1.61 10.42 SDDSC055 422.66 422.96 0.30 2.95 1.06 4.62 SDDSC055 424.1 424.63 0.53 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC055 424.95 425.48 0.53 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC055 425.48 426.05 0.57 0.17 0.00 0.17

