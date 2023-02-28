Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Reports 18.6 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces results from three further drill holes (SDDSC053 to SDDSC055) at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 1). Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress.
Highlights:
- 18.6 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq intersected in SDDSC055 60 m above, 40m east and in the plane of Rising Sun shoot, previously drilled in SDDSC050 which intersected 305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (refer news 14 December, 2022).
- Rising Sun shoot continuity now defined over 250 m down dip across 5 drill holes, and shows potential for thickening or bulging of the host structure at depth.
- SDDSC055 demonstrated significant scale, grade and continuity of mineralization around SDDSC050. Better results from SDDSC055 included:
- 18.6 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.8 %Sb) from 388.5 m
- including 0.9 m @ 25.0 g/t AuEq (4.1 g/t Au, 13.2 %Sb) from 388.5 m
- including 0.4 m @ 59.3 g/t AuEq (9.8 g/t Au, 31.4 %Sb) from 392.0 m
- including 2.1 m @ 11.5 g/t AuEq (4.7 g/t Au, 4.3 %Sb) from 400.4 m
- including 0.3 m @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 2.0 %Sb) from 405.9 m
- 5.1 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 417.9 m
- including 0.2 m @ 26.8 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 9.0 %Sb) from 417.9 m
- including 0.6 m @ 10.4 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 1.6 %Sb) from 420.8 m
- Lower grade margin of three further vein sets intersected in SDDSC053, parallel and 140 m above SDDSC050, skimming and exiting the host position. Better results included:
- 10.4 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.5 %Sb) from 270.6 m
- 14.0 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.4 %Sb) from 307.0 m
- including 0.4 m @ 35.9 g/t AuEq (18.0 g/t Au, 11.4 %Sb) from 317.5 m
- 11.0 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 400.5 m
- Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek, with 13 holes being processed and analysed or in progress (Figure 2). Pending holes include the deepest drilled on the project.
- Mawson owns 51% of SXG, valuing its stake at A$59 million (C$54 million) based on SXG's closing price on February 27, 2022.
Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "Another strong hole at Sunday Creek, with grade, width and continuity firming up at Rising Sun. This latest 18.6 m at 4.1 g/t AuEq intercept ties in with 5 others over a 250 m plunge that bulges at depth, boding well for scale and potential mineability.
Southern Cross continues to drill aggressively, with over A$17.5 million cash, 3 rigs and 30,000 metres targeted for 2023. There are 13 holes being drilled or analyzed, so Mawson shareholders benefit from exposure to considerable SXG exploration news flow, in addition to significant exploration potential at Mawson's Skellefteå earn-in in Sweden, and the 100% owned 1Moz AuEq Rajapalot project in Finland."
Results Discussion
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Sunday Creek has a 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area and is defined by historic workings and soil sampling which have yet to receive any exploration drilling and offers potential future upside.
Drill hole SDDSC055 designed as a cross hole drilled from the NE to SW across the upper levels of SDDSC050 and 90 m below MDDSC021 (21.7 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.7g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 274.7 m). This is the first of six NE-SW oriented drillholes that are to be drilled across the trace of SDDSC050 from 400 m to 800 m to constrain the position of the host breccia dyke which will allow deeper drilling in an east-west direction below SDDSC050 to be better targeted. The hole intersected mineralization up to 60 m above and 40 m east of SDDSC050 in the plane of the Rising Sun structure, highlighting the undulating nature of the dyke host rock, suggesting a thickening or bulging of the host structure at depth. Also noted are the high antimony grades, up to 31.4% Sb, encountered.
Drill hole SDDSC053, designed as a 150 m up-dip hole from SDDSC050 at Rising Sun 100 m up dip from SDSSC055. The hole intersected the lower grade margin of three veins sets (Figures 2-4). The hole was drilled too far north of the Rising Sun shoot and only tested the northern margins of the host breccia dyke and exited the host position as a consequence.
Drillholes SDDSC053 and SDDSC055 define continuity in the Rising Sun shoot over 250 m down dip (Figure 4) between the upper levels of drillholes SDDSC050, MDDSC021 (21.7 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.7g/t Au, 1.0% Sb)) and SDDSC046 (21.5 m @ 15.0 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au and 1.7% Sb)).
SDDSC054, considered to be a near-miss hole as defined by geochemical (arsenic) and alteration (sericite-pyrite) vectors, is located 25 m east of SDDSC052 at Apollo. The hole interested thin and low-grade mineralization on the most easterly extents of the Apollo area drilled to date. Better intercepts included 1.6 m @ 3.1 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.4 %Sb) from 140.0 m, and 0.7 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 207.0 m.
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
Figures 1-3 show project location and plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% - 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Update on Current Drilling
Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. 10 holes (SDDSC56-63/65/66) are being geologically processed and analyzed, with three holes (SDDSC064/67/68) in drill progress (Figure 2) with continual news flow expected. Drill holes awaiting assays or in progress include the deepest drill holes drilled on the project at Rising Sun (SDDSC061/67) and Apollo (SDDSC066).
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = Au (g/t) + 1.58 × Sb (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.
For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:
October 27, 2021 MDDSC021
December 13, 2021 MDDSC025
March 8, 2022 MDDSC026
May 30, 2022 SDDSC033
August 9, 2022 SDDSC 039
October 4, 2022 SDDSC046
November 2, 2022 SDDSC049
December 14, 2022 SDDSC050
Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot is AuEq = Au x 95% + Co x 87.6% / 911 based on updated assumed commodity prices of Co USD27.22/lb and Au USD1,700/oz, and includes recovery factors for Au (95%) and Co (87.6%). Refer to Mawson's Technical Report: NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland, which may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX: SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX: NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Ivan Fairhall"
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement, pending holes, and select prior reported drill holes.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure showing pierce point locations scaled by grade x width. Also, prior select reported drillholes shown.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek cross section (50 m thickness) in plane of SDDSC055 looking towards 310 showing individual NW striking vein sets (coloured polygons) and prior reported drillholes.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).
Hole_ID
Hole Size
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC050
HQ
923.7
Rising Sun
330538.6
5867885.4
295.5
77
-63.5
SDDSC051
HQ
263.5
Apollo
331191.4
5867848.00
307.4
226.5
-74.5
SDDSC052
HQ
245.4
Apollo
331191.4
5867848.00
307.4
246.8
-67.4
SDDSC053
HQ
601.9
Rising Sun
330617.0
5867890.60
299.8
78.6
-62.0
SDDSC054
HQ
285
Apollo
331180.3
5867847.90
306.6
240
-77.0
SDDSC055
HQ
522.2
Gentle Annie
330883.0
5868075.00
306.7
224.2
-60.3
SDDSC056
HQ
194
Apollo
331110.8
5867850.90
303.1
231.2
-35.0
SDDSC057
HQ
414.2
Apollo
331111.65
5867975.1
319.1
184.3
-71.1
SDDSC058
HQ
303
Golden Dyke
330534.6
5867882.1
295.9
188
-69.8
SDDSC059
HQ
641.9
Root Hog
330883
5868075
306.7
214
-75.5
SDDSC060
HQ
263.8
Golden Dyke
330534.6
5867882.1
295.9
167.3
-69.9
SDDSC061
HQ
821.8
Gentle Annie
330754.2
5868022.2
294.3
209.5
-81.7
SDDSC062
HQ
339.3
Golden Dyke
330537.1
5867883.4
295.6
199
-74.2
SDDSC063
HQ
41.1
Apollo
331292.5
5867824.6
316.4
68
-35
SDDSC064
HQ
In progress plan 940
Root Hog
331031.5
5868097.6
325.1
239.6
-69.2
SDDSC065
HQ
40.1
Apollo
331292.5
5867824.6
316.4
92
-39
SDDSC066
HQ
669.9
Apollo
331291.1
5867823.1
316.8
278.9
-57
SDDSC067
HQ
In progress plan 490
Rising Sun
330754.2
5868022.2
294.3
220.2
-70.4
SDDSC068
HQ
In progress plan 730
Apollo
331254
5868098.6
353.9
211.3
-77.7
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC053-055 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC053
270.6
281.0
10.4
0.7
0.5
1.5
SDDSC053
307.0
321.0
14.0
0.9
0.4
1.5
including
317.5
317.9
0.4
18.0
11.4
35.9
SDDSC053
400.5
411.5
11.0
0.6
0.3
1.0
SDDSC054
140.0
141.6
1.6
2.4
0.4
3.1
SDDSC054
207.0
207.7
0.7
2.1
0.0
2.1
SDDSC055
388.5
407.1
18.6
1.2
1.8
4.1
including
388.5
389.4
0.9
4.1
13.2
25.0
including
392.0
392.4
0.4
9.8
31.4
59.3
including
400.4
402.5
2.1
4.7
4.3
11.5
including
405.9
406.2
0.3
5.1
2.0
8.3
SDDSC055
417.9
423.0
5.1
1.7
0.7
2.8
including
417.9
418.1
0.2
12.6
9.0
26.8
including
420.8
421.3
0.6
7.9
1.6
10.4
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC051 and SDDSC052 >0.1g/t AuEq.
Drill Hole
from
to
width
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC053
200
201
1.00
0.10
0.00
0.11
SDDSC053
201
201.75
0.75
0.12
0.04
0.18
SDDSC053
257
258.25
1.25
0.06
0.02
0.10
SDDSC053
258.25
259.2
0.95
0.71
0.09
0.85
SDDSC053
259.2
259.6
0.40
0.54
0.49
1.31
SDDSC053
270.6
271.3
0.70
0.98
0.27
1.41
SDDSC053
271.3
271.75
0.45
3.60
2.00
6.75
SDDSC053
272.9
273.4
0.50
2.76
1.99
5.90
SDDSC053
273.4
274
0.60
0.22
0.33
0.74
SDDSC053
274
275
1.00
0.06
0.34
0.60
SDDSC053
276
276.5
0.50
1.45
0.63
2.44
SDDSC053
277
278
1.00
0.83
0.43
1.51
SDDSC053
278
279
1.00
0.29
0.17
0.56
SDDSC053
279
279.5
0.50
0.11
0.02
0.14
SDDSC053
279.5
280
0.50
1.69
3.92
7.88
SDDSC053
280
281
1.00
0.14
0.15
0.38
SDDSC053
286.3
287
0.70
0.24
0.12
0.42
SDDSC053
287.6
288.3
0.70
0.03
0.07
0.14
SDDSC053
291
292
1.00
0.22
0.10
0.38
SDDSC053
292
292.6
0.60
0.25
0.11
0.42
SDDSC053
292.6
293.2
0.60
1.00
0.08
1.13
SDDSC053
293.2
294.2
1.00
0.28
0.08
0.40
SDDSC053
294.2
295.15
0.95
0.14
0.06
0.23
SDDSC053
295.15
295.8
0.65
0.11
0.21
0.44
SDDSC053
295.8
296.6
0.80
0.22
0.04
0.28
SDDSC053
296.6
297.3
0.70
0.04
0.13
0.25
SDDSC053
297.3
298.1
0.80
0.01
0.11
0.18
SDDSC053
299
300
1.00
0.01
0.08
0.13
SDDSC053
300
301
1.00
0.01
0.11
0.18
SDDSC053
302
303
1.00
0.02
0.25
0.42
SDDSC053
303
304
1.00
0.24
0.02
0.26
SDDSC053
306
307
1.00
0.15
0.01
0.16
SDDSC053
307
307.8
0.80
0.30
0.00
0.31
SDDSC053
307.8
308.7
0.90
1.07
0.01
1.08
SDDSC053
308.7
309.7
1.00
0.23
0.14
0.45
SDDSC053
309.7
310.7
1.00
0.24
0.03
0.29
SDDSC053
310.7
312
1.30
0.11
0.02
0.14
SDDSC053
312
313.2
1.20
0.26
0.36
0.83
SDDSC053
313.2
314.1
0.90
0.80
0.04
0.86
SDDSC053
316
316.5
0.50
1.07
0.13
1.28
SDDSC053
316.5
317.45
0.95
0.11
0.00
0.12
SDDSC053
317.45
317.85
0.40
18.00
11.35
35.93
SDDSC053
317.85
318.45
0.60
0.71
0.04
0.77
SDDSC053
318.45
319
0.55
1.20
0.02
1.23
SDDSC053
319
319.95
0.95
0.27
0.00
0.28
SDDSC053
319.95
321
1.05
0.52
0.01
0.53
SDDSC053
357
358
1.00
0.10
0.00
0.10
SDDSC053
399
400
1.00
0.14
0.00
0.14
SDDSC053
400
400.5
0.50
0.17
0.00
0.17
SDDSC053
400.5
401.5
1.00
0.47
0.04
0.53
SDDSC053
401.5
402.2
0.70
0.45
0.12
0.64
SDDSC053
402.2
403
0.80
0.83
0.58
1.75
SDDSC053
403
403.55
0.55
0.54
1.02
2.15
SDDSC053
403.55
404.4
0.85
1.03
0.19
1.33
SDDSC053
404.4
405.2
0.80
0.83
0.34
1.37
SDDSC053
405.2
406
0.80
0.37
0.10
0.53
SDDSC053
406
407
1.00
1.41
0.59
2.34
SDDSC053
407
407.9
0.90
0.48
0.25
0.86
SDDSC053
407.9
408.9
1.00
0.23
0.14
0.45
SDDSC053
408.9
409.9
1.00
0.07
0.05
0.15
SDDSC053
409.9
410.9
1.00
0.04
0.07
0.15
SDDSC053
410.9
411.45
0.55
0.77
0.07
0.89
SDDSC053
421.2
421.55
0.35
0.41
0.06
0.50
SDDSC053
426
427
1.00
0.09
0.01
0.10
SDDSC053
447.4
447.7
0.30
0.30
0.00
0.30
SDDSC054
106
107
1.00
0.28
0.00
0.28
SDDSC054
140
140.75
0.75
4.21
0.84
5.54
SDDSC054
140.75
141.6
0.85
0.84
0.02
0.87
SDDSC054
141.6
142
0.40
0.29
0.00
0.29
SDDSC054
196
197.12
1.12
0.27
0.00
0.27
SDDSC054
198.65
199.65
1.00
0.56
0.00
0.56
SDDSC054
205
206
1.00
0.11
0.00
0.12
SDDSC054
206.98
207.67
0.69
2.07
0.01
2.08
SDDSC054
216.2
217.1
0.90
0.10
0.00
0.11
SDDSC054
228.7
229
0.30
0.14
0.00
0.14
SDDSC054
245.5
246.55
1.05
0.14
0.00
0.14
SDDSC055
299
300
1.00
0.22
0.00
0.22
SDDSC055
357.04
357.35
0.31
0.43
0.00
0.43
SDDSC055
358.53
359
0.47
0.31
0.00
0.31
SDDSC055
359
360
1.00
0.22
0.00
0.22
SDDSC055
371
372
1.00
0.12
0.01
0.13
SDDSC055
372
372.82
0.82
0.11
0.01
0.13
SDDSC055
372.82
373.75
0.93
1.06
0.34
1.60
SDDSC055
373.75
374
0.25
0.14
0.01
0.15
SDDSC055
374
374.87
0.87
0.29
0.02
0.32
SDDSC055
374.87
375.38
0.51
0.65
2.53
4.65
SDDSC055
376.47
377.24
0.77
0.11
0.04
0.17
SDDSC055
377.24
377.66
0.42
0.52
0.04
0.58
SDDSC055
379.17
380
0.83
0.06
0.03
0.10
SDDSC055
380
380.65
0.65
0.17
0.09
0.32
SDDSC055
380.65
381.55
0.90
0.14
0.05
0.22
SDDSC055
382.45
383.42
0.97
0.10
0.04
0.16
SDDSC055
383.42
384.23
0.81
0.22
0.07
0.33
SDDSC055
384.23
385.1
0.87
0.19
0.03
0.23
SDDSC055
388.5
388.8
0.30
9.67
23.60
46.96
SDDSC055
388.8
389.15
0.35
0.63
0.54
1.48
SDDSC055
389.15
389.38
0.23
2.17
18.90
32.03
SDDSC055
390.2
391.1
0.90
0.42
0.03
0.47
SDDSC055
391.1
392
0.90
0.96
0.04
1.03
SDDSC055
392
392.37
0.37
9.79
31.35
59.32
SDDSC055
392.37
393.25
0.88
0.11
0.03
0.16
SDDSC055
393.25
394.1
0.85
0.65
0.04
0.71
SDDSC055
394.1
395.25
1.15
0.22
0.04
0.28
SDDSC055
395.25
395.55
0.30
0.44
0.18
0.72
SDDSC055
395.55
396.38
0.83
0.13
0.01
0.14
SDDSC055
397.02
398
0.98
0.52
0.17
0.79
SDDSC055
398.74
399.54
0.80
0.16
0.05
0.24
SDDSC055
399.54
400.4
0.86
0.61
0.02
0.65
SDDSC055
400.4
401.3
0.90
8.77
1.11
10.52
SDDSC055
401.6
402.48
0.88
2.22
8.96
16.36
SDDSC055
402.48
403
0.52
0.05
0.75
1.24
SDDSC055
403
403.78
0.78
0.34
0.04
0.40
SDDSC055
404.84
405.85
1.01
0.09
0.04
0.15
SDDSC055
405.85
406.15
0.30
5.07
2.02
8.26
SDDSC055
406.15
407.06
0.91
0.18
0.15
0.42
SDDSC055
410.27
410.58
0.31
2.83
1.05
4.49
SDDSC055
410.58
411.62
1.04
0.21
0.07
0.32
SDDSC055
412.61
413
0.39
0.29
0.03
0.34
SDDSC055
413
413.4
0.40
0.18
0.02
0.21
SDDSC055
417.35
417.86
0.51
0.09
0.00
0.10
SDDSC055
417.86
418.1
0.24
12.60
8.98
26.79
SDDSC055
418.1
419
0.90
0.07
0.09
0.20
SDDSC055
419
419.74
0.74
0.12
0.03
0.16
SDDSC055
420.76
421.33
0.57
7.88
1.61
10.42
SDDSC055
422.66
422.96
0.30
2.95
1.06
4.62
SDDSC055
424.1
424.63
0.53
0.12
0.00
0.13
SDDSC055
424.95
425.48
0.53
0.15
0.01
0.17
SDDSC055
425.48
426.05
0.57
0.17
0.00
0.17
