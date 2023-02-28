Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Fintech, brings you today's edition of The AI Eye featuring an exclusive podcast interview with Mr. Mehrak Hamzeh, IP and Partnerships Consultant for Fintech innovator, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) discussing the importance of Fintech patents, the role of AI and the future banking transformation.

AppTech Payments Corp. is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with immersive commerce experiences. Commerse, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience that their customers demand from today's commerce experiences.

AppTech currently has 17 patents in the space and has new patents filed and pending. Discussing the importance of patents and IP in the sector Mehrak said, "IP will be the key differentiator as the Fintech space continues to mature."

Talking about the role of AI in Fintech with all the buzz around ChatGPT, Mehrak told Investor Ideas. "AI is really an overlay. So when looking at the chat systems like our IP, Two Way Chat, that's a communication system between an enterprise and a cell phone. People do it all the time; you get a text message for your Citibank card being charged- is this you - Yes No? That's a two- way engagement; we patented that."

"So it's not just about Fintech, it's about communications. It's about building communication systems that drive Fintech into the next world. That really becomes the dial tone and we're the dial tone when it comes to communication on wireless and banking at the end of the day."

He also went on to say, "AI is an overlay of intelligence for the communications systems for everything you do, how you behave and engage. It studies those engagements to create Chat Box. AI is just taking conversations and reading and studying them and deciding on behavior based on the conversation. At the end of the day, it's predictability. AI will revolutionize the speed of processing and thought."

Mehrak also details how banking will be the most important application for Fintech in the future. He envisions a banking transformation where brands can become their own banks and sees AppTech. as a critical part of that evolution.

