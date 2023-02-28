Algeria's state-owned utility, Sonelgaz, is seeking proposals to build 15 solar plants in 11 locations. The projects will range in size from 80 MW to 220 MW.Algeria's state-owned utility, Sonelgaz, has issued a tender for the development and construction of 15 solar plants with a combined capacity of 2 GW. The projects will be built in 11 locations, with capacities ranging from 80 MW to 220 MW. Prospective developers have until May 29 to submit their bids. Two projects with capacities of 80 MW and 120 MW will be built in Algeria's Béchar region. The M'Sila and B.B. Arreidj regions are respectively ...

