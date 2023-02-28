WiSA Association, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), announced today that Association member Pylon Audio's Jasper line of loudspeakers has earned the WiSA HT Interoperability Certification. The line, which combines engineering perfection and best-in-class sound, includes the Jasper 25 mkll, Jasper Monitor 18 and Jasper 23, and will be available for purchase in select countries beginning March 6.

More about the Jasper line:

Jasper 25 mkll: The largest loudspeaker in the line, Jasper 25 mkll is a pair of legendary 18 cm Revelators that are responsible for middle and low frequencies. The silk tweeter uses one of the lightest vibrating systems that can be found in this type of loudspeaker.

Jasper Monitor 18: The Jasper Monitor 18 is a stand-mount representative of the Jasper line and retains an advanced and mature sound. Its 18 cm Revelator reproduces low and mid tones, which are recognizable due to the unique cut of the speaker's diaphragm.

Jasper 23: Jasper 23 is the smallest of the Jasper series and is intended for smaller rooms. The lows and mids are run by a pair of 15 cm Revelators, designed to reduce distortion and its standing waves. The treble works with a silk tweeter with an ultra-light vibrating system.

Jasper integrates WiSA HT (WiSA Home Theater) technology, which allows the loudspeaker system to flawlessly connect with other components using the same technology. WiSA HT, featuring up to eight channels of HD audio, transmits and receives uncompressed 24-bit 48/96 kHz sound over its multichannel wireless network, with no perceivable latency. The WiSA HT Interoperability Certification is earned when a product delivers the high-definition, best-in-class, multichannel audio that WiSA is best known for bringing to the wireless home audio industry. All WiSA HT-certified products, regardless of brand, can work together seamlessly.

"The WiSA HT Interoperability Certification is a step in the right direction for Pylon Audio's Jasper line as it shows our commitment to creating and distributing interoperable and remarkable products for our customers," said Mateusz Jujka, CEO of Pylon Audio. "As we continue to expand into the broad audio industry, we want to be associated with organizations like WiSA that deeply understand and value products that allow one to experience spatial sound."

With a focus on the electro-acoustic industry, Pylon Audio has worked toward achieving the cleanest audio with the most distinctive color, and with the full commitment to ensure consumers can develop their passion for sublime sound. The Jasper 25 mkll, Jasper 23 and Jasper Monitor 18 loudspeaker structures were built with the precision to be both visually and audibly effective for rooms of varying sizes.

"The WiSA team is honored that Pylon Audio chose WiSA HT technology as the wireless solution for the stunning Jasper line of premium speakers," said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. "Certifying this amazing family of beautiful speakers for WiSA HT interoperability adds them to the strong and constantly growing assortment of immersive audio products that bring excitement and realism to the home entertainment experience for people all over the world."

To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offerings, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Association

WiSA educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC, which operates the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA's technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

2023 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, and SoundSend are registered trademarks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

About Pylon Audio

We were created out of passion and love for music. Continuous contact with sound has sharpened our sensitive sense of hearing to the extent that we decided to professionally deal with the electro-acoustic industry. We combined our forces, the visible result of which became the brand Pylon Audio, established in May 2011. Since then, we have been constantly working towards achieving the cleanest sound with the most distinctive color. Based on unfailing motivation and many years of professional experience we've been designing speakers, speaker sets and related products, which will in the most perfect way cope with the sublime sound wave. That's all of our magic. We create speakers, with virtuosity and full commitment, that we deliver to you, so that you can happily develop your passion.

