CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) ("Hayward" or the "Company"), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

CEO COMMENTS

"Our fourth quarter performance was consistent with expectations, reflecting the continued reduction of channel inventory days on hand," said Kevin Holleran, Hayward's President and Chief Executive Officer. "2022 was characterized by record sell-through of Hayward products as reported by our primary channel partners in the core U.S. market, continued market share gain, and a normalization of channel inventory in the second half. Throughout the year, we took many proactive steps to strengthen Hayward's position as a premier company in the attractive pool industry, including introducing innovative new solutions and demonstrating agile manufacturing capability. We remained focused on protecting structural gross profit margins through disciplined price actions and manufacturing cost control while funding our growth investments. We successfully executed our enterprise cost reduction program and are on track to deliver the targeted annual SG&A cost savings of $25 million to $30 million in 2023. We expect these actions to drive the Company's strong financial metrics and provide a solid foundation for future growth."

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2022 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net sales decreased by 27% to $259.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decline in net sales during the quarter was the result of lower volumes, partially offset by favorable pricing and acquisitions. The decline in volume was primarily the result of reduced distribution channel inventory days on hand as supply chain pressure eased and lead times normalized. Macroeconomic uncertainty associated with the rising interest rate environment and geopolitical factors in Europe also contributed to the decline in volume.

Gross profit decreased by 34% to $109.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross profit margin decreased 466 basis points to 42.3%. The decrease in gross margin was principally due to the decline in volume resulting in lower operating leverage, as well as provisioning for slow moving or obsolete inventory.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses remained relatively consistent at $60.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $60.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased 630 basis points to 23%, compared to the prior-year period of 17% due to the decrease in net sales. Research, development, and engineering expenses were $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, or 2% of net sales, as compared to $6.7 million for the prior-year period, or 2% of net sales.

Operating income decreased by 55% to $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in operating income was driven by lower sales. Operating income as a percentage of net sales ("operating margin") was 13.9% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, an 864 basis point reduction from the 22.6% operating margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Interest expense, net, increased by approximately 90% to $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily as a result of variable rate increases on the term loan, utilization of the ABL revolving credit facility and interest expense on the incremental term loan opened during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.9 million for an effective tax rate of 30.2%, compared to $14.3 million at an effective tax rate of 18.4% for the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in income from operations as well as a reduced benefit from stock option exercises.

Net income decreased by 75% to $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 50% to $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 943 basis points to 20.6%.

Diluted GAAP EPS decreased by 72% to $0.07 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased by 61% to $0.11 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2022 SEGMENT RESULTS

North America

Net sales decreased by 27% to $216.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in volume, partially offset by increases in price and the favorable impact of acquisitions. The decline in volume was primarily the result of reduced distribution channel inventory days on hand as supply chain pressure eased and lead times normalized, as well as macroeconomic uncertainty associated with increasing concerns of an economic slowdown due to the rising interest rate environment. The increase in the net price was due to price increases enacted to offset inflationary pressure, as well as reduced sales rebates to customers for the seasonal year.

Segment income decreased by 56% to $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted segment income decreased by 54% to $47.2 million.

Europe & Rest of World

Net sales decreased by 23% to $42.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in volume as a result of geopolitical factors and macroeconomic uncertainty, unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, and channel destocking, partially offset by the favorable impact of price increases.

Segment income decreased by 61% to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted segment income decreased by 49% to $8.4 million.

FULL FISCAL YEAR 2022 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net sales decreased by 6% to $1,314.1 million for the full fiscal year 2022. The decrease in net sales was primarily the result of lower volumes due to channel inventory corrections after a year of safety stock buildup as supply chain pressures eased and lead times returned to historical levels, even as end-customer demand remained strong for the year despite macroeconomic uncertainty associated with the rising interest rate environment.

Gross profit decreased by 9% to $597.0 million for the full fiscal year 2022. Gross profit margin decreased to 45.4% for the fiscal year 2022, a decrease of 135 basis points compared to the prior full year, primarily due to the decline in volume resulting in lower operating leverage.

Operating income decreased by 10% to $285.6 million for the full fiscal year 2022. The decrease in operating income was driven by the decrease in net sales. Operating margin was 21.7% in the full fiscal year 2022, a 95 basis point reduction from the 22.7% operating margin in the prior full year.

Net income decreased by 12% to $179.3 million for the full fiscal year 2022. Adjusted net income decreased by 17% to $226.1 million compared to the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 13% to $367.6 million for the full fiscal year 2022 driven primarily by decreased net sales and lower operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 211 basis points to 28.0% for the full fiscal year 2022 compared to the prior fiscal year.

Diluted GAAP EPS increased by 59% to $0.78 for the full fiscal year 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased by 28% to $0.98 for the fiscal year 2022.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2022, Hayward had cash and cash equivalents of $56.2 million and approximately $211.6 million available for borrowing under its credit facilities. Cash flow from operations for fiscal 2022 of approximately $116 million was a decrease of approximately $73 million from the prior year comparative period as a result of increased cash used for working capital compared to the prior year and a decrease in net income.

COST OPTIMIZATION PROGRAM

During the year ended December 31, 2022 the Company initiated an enterprise cost reduction program to address the current market dynamics and maintain the Company's strong financial metrics. The initial focus was on a reduction of variable costs with specific attention to eliminating cost inefficiencies in our supply chain and reducing labor in our production cost base. In addition to these variable cost reductions, the Company identified structural selling, general and administrative cost reduction opportunities totaling $25 million to $30 million in 2023, with initial savings of approximately $9 million that were realized in fiscal year 2022.

OUTLOOK

The pool industry remains attractive and continues to benefit from sustainable secular demand trends in outdoor living. Hayward continues to leverage our competitive advantages and drive increasing adoption of our leading SmartPad pool equipment products both in new construction and the aftermarket, which represents approximately 80% of our business. Hayward is confident in its long-term outlook for profitable growth and robust cash flow generation, driven by new product innovation, expanding commercial relationships, and operational excellence.

Hayward is introducing 2023 guidance that reflects more challenging macroeconomic conditions and consequently an additional reduction of channel inventory levels. For fiscal year 2023, Hayward expects net sales to decrease 18% to 22%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $265 million to $285 million.

Please see the Forward-Looking Statements section of this release for a discussion of certain risks relevant to Hayward's outlook.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Hayward repurchased approximately $343.1 million in common stock under its previously approved share repurchase program up to an aggregate of $450 million of common stock. On July 26, 2022, Hayward's Board of Directors renewed the initial authorization of the existing repurchase program and authorized Hayward to repurchase up to an aggregate of $450 million of its common stock over the next three years of which $400.0 million remains under the renewed authorization. The repurchase program will continue to be funded by cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

ABOUT HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward's intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad.

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,177 $ 265,796 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,937 and $2,003, respectively 209,109 208,112 Inventories, net 283,658 233,449 Prepaid expenses 14,981 12,459 Income tax receivable 27,173 - Other current assets 21,186 30,705 Total current assets 612,284 750,521 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $82,127 and $67,366, respectively 149,828 146,754 Goodwill 932,396 924,264 Trademark 736,000 736,000 Customer relationships, net 230,503 242,854 Other intangibles, net 106,673 103,192 Other non-current assets 107,329 74,885 Total assets $ 2,875,013 $ 2,978,470 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Current portion of the long-term debt $ 14,531 $ 12,155 Accounts payable 54,022 87,445 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 163,283 190,378 Income taxes payable 574 13,886 Total current liabilities 232,410 303,864 Long-term debt, net 1,085,055 973,124 Deferred tax liabilities, net 264,111 262,378 Other non-current liabilities 70,403 69,591 Total liabilities 1,651,979 1,608,957 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 authorized; 240,529,150 issued and 211,862,781 outstanding at December 31, 2022; 238,432,216 issued and 233,056,799 outstanding at December 31, 2021 241 238 Additional paid-in capital 1,069,878 1,058,724 Common stock in treasury; 28,666,369 and 5,375,417 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (357,415 ) (14,066 ) Retained earnings 500,222 320,875 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,108 3,742 Total stockholders' equity 1,223,034 1,369,513 Total liabilities, redeemable stock, and stockholders' equity $ 2,875,013 $ 2,978,470

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 258,967 $ 352,385 $ 1,314,136 $ 1,401,794 Cost of sales 149,475 186,979 717,101 746,012 Gross profit 109,492 165,406 597,035 655,782 Selling, general, and administrative expense 60,515 60,135 248,812 267,264 Research, development, and engineering expense 5,948 6,680 22,359 22,867 Acquisition and restructuring related (income) expense (1,337 ) 12,578 8,162 15,030 Amortization of intangible assets 8,301 6,485 32,129 32,647 Operating income 36,065 79,528 285,573 317,974 Interest expense, net 16,282 8,557 51,387 50,854 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 9,418 Other (income) expense, net (3,107 ) (7,094 ) (51 ) (2,439 ) Total other expense 13,175 1,463 51,336 57,833 Income from operations before income taxes 22,890 78,065 234,237 260,141 Provision for income taxes 6,922 14,344 54,890 56,416 Net income $ 15,968 $ 63,721 $ 179,347 $ 203,725 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.82 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.78 $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 211,406,214 232,454,438 219,945,024 187,688,087 Diluted 219,958,655 244,514,387 229,726,497 200,574,232

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 179,347 $ 203,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 19,246 18,826 Amortization of intangible assets 38,393 38,990 Amortization of deferred debt issuance fees 3,271 4,005 Stock-based compensation 7,948 15,005 Deferred income taxes (5,345 ) (15,314 ) Allowance for bad debts 1,934 644 Loss on debt extinguishment - 9,418 Loss on write-off of intangible assets - 6,319 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6,128 4,219 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,409 ) (70,115 ) Inventories (35,117 ) (89,660 ) Other current and non-current assets (40,197 ) (17,161 ) Accounts payable (36,773 ) 18,365 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (19,482 ) 62,121 Net cash provided by operating activities 115,944 189,387 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (29,625 ) (26,222 ) Purchases of intangibles - (914 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (62,952 ) (21,509 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 4 25 Proceeds from settlements of investment currency hedge - (157 ) Net cash used in investing activities (92,573 ) (48,777 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock - Initial Public Offering - 377,400 Costs associated with Initial Public Offering - (26,124 ) Purchase of common stock for treasury (343,349 ) (9,524 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 129,725 51,659 Debt issuance costs (8,547 ) (12,551 ) Payments of long-term debt (10,445 ) (369,644 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 150,000 68,000 Payments on revolving credit facility (150,000 ) (68,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of short term debt 8,119 - Payments of short term debt (5,063 ) - Other, net 320 (259 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (229,240 ) 10,957 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,750 ) (1,065 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (209,619 ) 150,502 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 265,796 115,294 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 56,177 $ 265,796 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid-interest $ 51,499 $ 46,763 Cash paid-income taxes 99,395 62,467 Equipment financed under finance leases 1,603 -

Reconciliations

Consolidated Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

Following is a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Net income $ 15,968 $ 63,721 $ 179,347 $ 203,725 Depreciation 5,315 4,730 19,246 18,826 Amortization 9,956 8,087 38,393 38,990 Interest expense 16,282 8,557 51,387 50,854 Income taxes 6,922 14,344 54,890 56,416 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 9,418 EBITDA 54,443 99,439 343,263 378,229 Stock-based compensation (a) 354 2,636 1,602 19,019 Sponsor management fees (b) - - - 90 Currency exchange items (c) (1,850 ) 106 926 4,485 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (d) (1,337 ) 12,578 8,162 15,030 Other (e) 1,652 (9,056 ) 13,622 4,884 Total Adjustments (1,181 ) 6,264 24,312 43,508 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,262 $ 105,703 $ 367,575 $ 421,737 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 % 30.0 % 28.0 % 30.1 %

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. Beginning in the three months ended July 2, 2022, the adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of Hayward's initial public offering (the "IPO"), whereas in prior periods, the adjustment included stock-based compensation expense for all equity awards. Under the historical presentation, the stock-based compensation adjustment for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 would have been an expense of $2.2 million and $6.9 million, respectively. (b) Represents fees paid to certain of the Company's controlling stockholders for services rendered pursuant to a 2017 management services agreement. This agreement and the corresponding payment obligation ceased on March 16, 2021, the effective date of the IPO. (c) Represents unrealized non-cash losses (gains) on foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities and foreign currency contracts. (d) Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 include a $2.4 million gain resulting from the release of certain reserves associated with the exit of an early-stage product line discontinued in 2021, partially offset by separation costs associated with a reduction-in-force. Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 include $9.9 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of an early-stage product line acquired in 2018, and $2.6 million severance and retention costs associated with the relocation of our Corporate headquarters. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily include $5.0 million of costs associated with the relocation of the Corporate headquarters, $2.9 million separation costs associated with a reduction-in-force, and $1.9 million transaction costs associated with the acquisition of the specialty lighting business of Halco Technologies, LLC ("Specialty Lighting Business"), partially offset by a $2.4 million gain resulting from the release of certain reserves associated with the exit of an early-stage product line discontinued in 2021. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $9.9 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of an early-stage product line acquired in 2018, $3.0 million severance and relocation costs associated with the relocation of our Corporate headquarters, and $2.1 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of redundant manufacturing and distribution facilities. (e) Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 primarily includes a $0.7 million non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, $0.7 million of transitional expenses incurred to enable go-forward public company regulatory compliance, and other immaterial items.

Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $12.8 million income related to the property damage and business interruption as a result of the fire incident in our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain as well as $2.5 million of operating losses associated with the early-stage product line mentioned above, and other immaterial items. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2022 include $5.5 million of expenses associated with the discontinuation of a product joint development agreement, a $3.3 million non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, $2.3 million of transitional expenses incurred to enable go-forward public company regulatory compliance, $1.4 million of costs incurred related to the selling stockholder offering of shares in May 2022, which are reported in SG&A in our consolidated statements of operations, $0.9 million of expenses related to the Corporate headquarters transition, $0.2 million bad debt reserves related to certain customers impacted by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, and other immaterial items, partially offset by subsequent collections and $1.1 million of gains resulting from an insurance policy reimbursement related to the fire incident in our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $7.4 million net insurance settlement proceeds which reflects an incurred property damage loss of $5.4 million, recorded in the second quarter, offset by an insurance policy reimbursement of $12.8 million received in the fourth quarter for the aforementioned property loss as well as the consequential business interruption loss amount caused by the fire incident in Yuncos Spain, a $4.0 million legal reserve and fees, $4.0 million of operating losses related to the early-stage product line acquired in 2018 mentioned above, $1.9 million related to debt refinancing, $1.0 million related to our IPO, and other immaterial items.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (Non-GAAP)

Following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income $ 15,968 $ 63,721 $ 179,347 $ 203,725 Tax adjustments (a) 1,164 (6,799 ) (2,676 ) (6,799 ) Other adjustments and amortization: Stock-based compensation (b) 354 2,636 1,602 19,019 Sponsor management fees (c) - - - 90 Currency exchange items (d) (1,850 ) 106 926 4,485 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (e) (1,337 ) 12,578 8,162 15,030 Other (f) 1,652 (9,056 ) 13,622 4,884 Total other adjustments (1,181 ) 6,264 24,312 43,508 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 9,418 Amortization 9,956 8,087 38,393 38,990 Tax effect (g) (2,207 ) (3,887 ) (15,379 ) (22,519 ) Certain transactional-related adjustments (h): Interest savings - - - 6,443 Acquisitions - 744 2,761 3,823 Tax effect (g) - (151 ) (678 ) (2,774 ) Adjusted net income $ 23,700 $ 67,979 $ 226,080 $ 273,815 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 211,406,214 232,454,438 219,945,024 187,688,087 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 219,958,655 244,514,387 229,726,497 200,574,232 Basic EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.82 $ 0.52 Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.78 $ 0.49 Adjusted basic EPS (i) $ 0.11 $ 0.29 1.03 1.46 Adjusted diluted EPS (i) $ 0.11 $ 0.28 0.98 1.37

(a) Tax adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 reflect a normalized tax rate of 25.2% and 24.6% compared to our effective tax rate of 30.2% and 23.4%, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes a 4% impact from withholding taxes related to the repatriation of foreign earnings and 1% impact associated with share-based compensation activity. Our effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes a (0.9)% impact of the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as a result of state tax law changes, (0.6)% impact from the exercise of stock options and a (0.1)% impact from return to provision items, partially offset by a 0.4% impact from withholding taxes related to the repatriation of foreign earnings. Tax adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 reflect a normalized tax rate of 20.4% and 24.3% compared to our effective tax rate of 18.4% and 21.7%, respectively. Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes the tax impacts associated with reversal of certain valuation allowances, the impact associated with share-based compensation activity and the impact of our exit of an early-stage product line phased out in 2021. The impact to the effective tax rate of the aforementioned items on the three- months ended December 31, 2021 were (1.1%), (0.7)% and (0.2)%, respectively. The impact to the effective tax rate of the aforementioned items on the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were (1.4%), (0.9)% and (0.3)%, respectively. (b) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. Beginning in the three months ended July 2, 2022, the adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of the IPO, whereas in prior periods, the adjustment included stock-based compensation expense for all equity awards. Under the historical presentation, the stock-based compensation adjustment for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 would have been an expense of $2.2 million and $6.9 million, respectively. (c) Represents fees paid to certain of the Company's controlling stockholders for services rendered pursuant to a 2017 management services agreement. This agreement and the corresponding payment obligation ceased on March 16, 2021, the effective date of the IPO. (d) Represents unrealized non-cash losses (gains) on foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities and foreign currency contracts. (e) Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 include a $2.4 million gain resulting from the release of certain reserves associated with the exit of an early-stage product line discontinued in 2021, partially offset by separation costs associated with a reduction-in-force. Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 include $9.9 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of an early-stage product line acquired in 2018, and $2.6 million severance and retention costs associated with the relocation of our Corporate headquarters. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily include $5.0 million of costs associated with the relocation of the Corporate headquarters, $2.9 million separation costs associated with a reduction-in-force, and $1.9 million transaction costs associated with the acquisition of the Specialty Lighting Business, partially offset by a $2.4 million gain resulting from the release of certain reserves associated with the exit of an early-stage product line discontinued in 2021. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $9.9 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of an early-stage product line acquired in 2018, $3.0 million severance and relocation costs associated with the relocation of our Corporate headquarters, and $2.1 million of business restructuring related costs associated with the exit of redundant manufacturing and distribution facilities. (f) Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 primarily includes a $0.7 million non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, $0.7 million of transitional expenses incurred to enable go-forward public company regulatory compliance, and other immaterial items. Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $12.8 million income related to the property damage and business interruption as a result of the fire incident in our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain as well as $2.5 million of operating losses associated with the early-stage product line mentioned above, and other immaterial items. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2022 include $5.5 million of expenses associated with the discontinuation of a product joint development agreement, a $3.3 million non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, $2.3 million of transitional expenses incurred to enable go-forward public company regulatory compliance, $1.4 million of costs incurred related to the selling stockholder offering of shares in May 2022, which are reported in SG&A in our consolidated statements of operations, $0.9 million of expenses related to the Corporate headquarters transition, $0.2 million bad debt reserves related to certain customers impacted by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, and other immaterial items, partially offset by subsequent collections and $1.1 million of gains resulting from an insurance policy reimbursement related to the fire incident in our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos, Spain. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily include $7.4 million net insurance settlement proceeds which reflects an incurred property damage loss of $5.4 million, recorded in the second quarter, offset by an insurance policy reimbursement of $12.8 million received in the fourth quarter for the aforementioned property loss as well as the consequential business interruption loss amount caused by the fire incident in Yuncos Spain, a $4.0 million legal reserve and fees, $4.0 million of operating losses related to the early-stage product line acquired in 2018 mentioned above, $1.9 million related to debt refinancing, $1.0 million related to our IPO, and other immaterial items. (g) The tax effect represents the immediately preceding adjustments at the normalized tax rates as discussed in footnote (a) above. (h) The adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 represent adjustments related to the acquisition of the Specialty Lighting Business as if the acquisition had occurred at the beginning of the period and adjustments related to interest savings from repayment in full of our Second Lien Term Facility and partial repayment of our First Lien Credit Agreement as if such payments had occurred at the beginning of the period. (i) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, adjusted net income used in the computation of adjusted basic and diluted EPS does not include certain IPO related items impacting net income attributable to common stockholders used as the numerator of the GAAP basic and diluted EPS computations, including a deemed dividend to Class A shareholders of $85.5 million and dividends to Class C shareholders of $41 thousand. Including these items in the calculation of adjusted EPS would result in adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.90 and $0.84 per share, respectively.

Segment Reconciliations

Following is a reconciliation from income from operations before income taxes to consolidated segment income and segment income to adjusted segment income for the North America ("NAM") and Europe & Rest of World ("E&RW") segments:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total NAM E&RW Total NAM E&RW Net sales $ 258,967 $ 216,809 $ 42,158 $ 352,385 $ 297,574 $ 54,811 Gross profit 109,492 93,130 16,362 165,406 142,197 23,209 Gross profit margin % 42.3 % 43.0 % 38.8 % 46.9 % 47.8 % 42.3 % Income from operations before income taxes $ 22,890 $ 78,065 Expenses not allocated to segments Corporate expense, net 6,142 15,642 Acquisition and restructuring related expense (1,337 ) 12,578 Amortization of intangible assets in selling, general, and administrative expense 8,301 6,485 Interest expense, net 16,282 8,557 Loss on debt extinguishment - - Other (income) expense, net (3,107 ) (7,094 ) Segment income $ 49,171 $ 40,773 $ 8,398 $ 114,233 $ 92,866 $ 21,367 Segment income margin % 19.0 % 18.8 % 19.9 % 32.4 % 31.2 % 39.0 % Depreciation $ 4,809 $ 4,614 $ 195 $ 4,395 $ 4,218 $ 177 Amortization 1,656 1,656 - 1,612 1,611 1 Stock-based compensation (a) (617 ) (566 ) (51 ) 1,327 1,323 4 Other (b) 568 716 (148 ) (2,043 ) 3,114 (5,157 ) Total adjustments 6,416 6,420 (4 ) 5,291 10,266 (4,975 ) Adjusted segment income $ 55,587 $ 47,193 $ 8,394 $ 119,524 $ 103,132 $ 16,392 Adjusted segment income margin % 21.5 % 21.8 % 19.9 % 33.9 % 34.7 % 29.9 %

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. Beginning in the three months ended July 2, 2022, the adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of the IPO, whereas in prior periods, the adjustment included stock-based compensation expense for all equity awards. Under the historical presentation, the stock-based compensation adjustment for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 would have been an expense of $0.5 million and $0.1 million for NAM and E&RW, respectively. (b) Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 for NAM includes a $0.7 million non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business. The fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 primarily includes operating losses of approximately $2.5 million which relate to an early-stage product line acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021. Adjustments in the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 for E&RW includes collections of previously reserved bad debt expense related to certain customers impacted by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. The fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 primarily includes $5.4 million insurance proceeds associated with the fire incident in our Spain facility.

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total NAM E&RW Total NAM E&RW Net sales $ 1,314,136 $ 1,108,859 $ 205,277 $ 1,401,794 $ 1,160,850 $ 240,944 Gross profit 597,035 514,855 82,180 655,782 558,950 96,832 Gross profit margin % 45.4 % 46.4 % 40.0 % 46.8 % 48.2 % 40.2 % Income from operations before income taxes $ 234,237 $ 260,141 Expenses not allocated to segments Corporate expense, net 30,151 53,430 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 8,162 15,030 Amortization of intangible assets in selling, general, and administrative expense 32,129 32,647 Interest expense, net 51,387 50,854 Loss on debt extinguishment - 9,418 Other (income) expense, net (51 ) (2,439 ) Segment income $ 356,015 $ 308,627 $ 47,388 $ 419,081 $ 359,886 $ 59,195 Segment income margin % 27.1 % 27.8 % 23.1 % 29.9 % 31.0 % 24.6 % Depreciation $ 17,815 $ 17,049 $ 766 $ 17,891 $ 16,871 $ 1,020 Amortization 6,265 6,265 - 6,352 6,351 1 Stock-based compensation (a) (434 ) (494 ) 60 9,231 8,641 590 Other (b) 9,534 9,332 202 4,948 4,665 283 Total adjustments 33,180 32,152 1,028 38,422 36,528 1,894 Adjusted segment income $ 389,195 $ 340,779 $ 48,416 $ 457,503 $ 396,414 $ 61,089 Adjusted segment income margin % 29.6 % 30.7 % 23.6 % 32.6 % 34.1 % 25.4 %

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. Beginning in the three months ended July 2, 2022, the adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of the IPO, whereas in prior periods, the adjustment included stock-based compensation expense for all equity awards. Under the historical presentation, the stock-based compensation adjustment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 would have been an expense of $0.6 million and $0.2 million for NAM and E&RW, respectively. (b) Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2022 for NAM include $5.5 million of expenses associated with the discontinuation of a product joint development agreement and a $3.3 million non-cash increase in cost of goods sold resulting from the fair value inventory step-up adjustment recognized as part of the purchase accounting for the Specialty Lighting Business, and other immaterial items. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2021 for NAM include non-recurring severance expenses, retention bonuses, legal fees, and the operating losses of approximately $4.0 million related to an early-stage product line acquired in 2018 that was phased out in 2021. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2022 for E&RW include $0.2 million bad debt reserves related to certain customers impacted by the conflict in Russia and Ukraine partially offset by subsequent collections. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2021 for E&RW include $5.4 million of costs related to a fire at our manufacturing and administrative facilities in Yuncos Spain incurred in the second quarter of 2021 that were offset by the insurance proceeds received in the fourth quarter of 2021.

