Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) has launched a new DC-DC step-up converter with ultra-low power consumption that is able to boost low voltages, offering solutions for remote and battery-free operation as well as low-maintenance applications in the fields of asset monitoring and IoT.

The use of smart watches, health and fitness trackers, body sensors, other small electronic wearables and implants, as well as wireless monitoring devices is increasing. However, the need for batteries and external energy sources to power these devices is a severe constraint for overall product design, practical usage, and maintenance especially in remote areas. Utilizing actively available thermal energy can open up new application fields and design options. However, a DC-DC converter is required to boost the harvested voltage and effectively use the resulting output to power small electronic devices, omitting the need for primary batteries.

Single-chip solution for efficient energy harvesting

Asahi Kasei Microdevices has launched the AP4473, a DC-DC step-up converter featuring the capability of boosting an input voltage of as low as 15 millivolts (mV) while maintaining an ultra-low power consumption of only 26 nanoamperes (nA). This single-chip solution allows electricity generation from a minimal thermal energy source, such as body heat, while enabling overcharge prevention and power supply control with minimal energy consumption.

In addition to the boost circuit, the device incorporates a PMOS switch and two hysteresis comparators. The switch disconnects the energy storage devices, such as capacitors, from the system, while its comparators automatically start and stop supplying power to the system. This makes it possible to configure a power supply unit in an energy harvesting system with a minimal number of passive elements, contributing to size and cost reductions for the overall system.

The AP4473 is suitable for applications in beacons for asset tracking and asset monitoring, environmental monitoring and IoT sensor notes, as well as smartcards or IoT devices.

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM is a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group's material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology mainly used for magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology based on silicon semiconductors. Our products and solutions with these features are expanded over a wide range of fields, including mobile communication devices and consumer products as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment. Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

