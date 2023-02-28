Meet with GRC to see how liquid immersion cooling is positioned to be the primary technology enabling sustainable data center and edge designs

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, announced today that it will be exhibiting its liquid immersion solutions at Data Centre World in London, taking place March 8-9 at ExCel London.

Throughout the show, attendees will have the opportunity to visit booth D710 to see the latest immersion cooling offerings from GRC. In addition, representatives from Castrol will be on hand to discuss their DC15 fluid, which is designed to improve the thermal management and performance of immersion cooling systems.

"GRC is delighted to once again participate in Data Centre World," said Gregg Primm, VP of Global Marketing at GRC. "With over a decade delivering innovative liquid immersion cooling solutions in 22 countries, we look forward to sharing numerous case studies on how we have helped data center operators reduce energy consumption and increase compute density."

Liquid immersion cooling has long been seen as a niche or special purpose solution, for high-density or high-performance computer servers. Yet, with rising server energy consumption, power costs, Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) policies, and regulatory scrutiny, immersion cooling is positioned to be the primary technology enabling sustainability for all data centers today and into the future.

At the end of last year, GRC launched its ElectroSafe Fluid Partner Program. The program evaluates and validates dielectric fluids designed for use in GRC's immersion cooling systems, ensuring globally available, environmentally responsible solutions that meet material compatibility, performance, and safety. In addition to enhancing data center performance, all fluids included in the program will contribute to achieving GRC's customers' ESG goals. To date, GRC has announced numerous partners joining the program.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority. The company's patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC's solutions are deployed in twenty-two countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time.

