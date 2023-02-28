CyberMaxx Announces Acquisition of CipherTechs to Provide Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions

Experienced security veteran, Brian Ahern, named CEO to lead transition and drive growth initiatives

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / CyberMaxx, Inc. , a tech-enabled cybersecurity services company, announced today the acquisition of CipherTechs LLC. CyberMaxx and CipherTech have joined forces to deliver a full range of cyber security solutions including offensive, defensive, digital forensics/incident response, and governance, risk & compliance security services. Additionally, CyberMaxx announced the appointment of Brian Ahern to CEO.

Organizations today face a complex cybersecurity landscape, including increased sophistication and frequency of cyber attacks, a fierce war for talent, and ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. CyberMaxx solves these challenges through an extensive portfolio of offerings curated based on vast industry experience and combines proprietary technology, 3rd party product sourcing, and cybersecurity talent. CyberMaxx provides a range of flexible deployment models and advanced cybersecurity solutions to ensure the greatest cybersecurity protection for its customers.

Brian M. Ahern takes the helm to expand growth opportunities

CyberMaxx's new CEO Brian Ahern is a three-time CEO with over two decades of cybersecurity experience. He has a proven track record of leading and growing disruptive technology companies including Threat Stack, Inc. (acquired by F5), Industrial Defender, Inc. (acquired by Lockheed Martin), and Simulation Sciences, Inc.

"CyberMaxx and CipherTechs have been around for more than two decades and have each built an incredible team and industry-leading offerings," said Brian Ahern, CEO of CyberMaxx. "Many companies today offer offensive or defensive solutions, but few have the full breadth we've brought together under a single umbrella. Bringing CipherTechs into the CyberMaxx family was a natural fit and strengthens our ability to proactively find vulnerabilities to create a strong defense for our customers. Taking a 'hacker mindset' provides the greatest protection for our customers and shapes our full spectrum of offerings."

Expanded capabilities help companies stay ahead of modern threats

The newly expanded CyberMaxx offers a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services, including offensive security services (red team, penetration testing), defensive security services (blue team, XDR/MDR), digital forensics/incident response (DFIR), and governance, risk & compliance (GRC) services. CyberMaxx supports cybersecurity and IT teams to identify and manage risk, provide breach remediation, and support both industry compliance and board governance programs.

"The shifting business mindset of cybersecurity as a cost center to a mission-critical business enablement program forces global companies to rethink their cybersecurity programs," continued Ahern. "Our clients trust us to keep their organization secure and compliant so they can focus on what they do best - building their business."

The company now has more than 400 customers in the healthcare, financial services, education, energy, hospitality, communications, and manufacturing industries. Customers include Hackensack Meridian Health, Barnes & Noble Education, and Omnicom Group.

According to Christopher Callahan, Chief Information Security Officer at Weichert Companies, "At Weichert Companies, we understand the critical importance of protecting our members' personal information and ensuring the safety of our organization's digital assets. CipherTechs provides cybersecurity services that give us the peace of mind to know that we're doing everything we can to keep our community safe and secure."

For more information about CyberMaxx and CipherTechs, both Periscope Equity portfolio companies, please visit: https://www.cybermaxx.com/resources/cybermaxx-and-ciphertechs-join-forces-to-better-help-customers-stay-ahead-of-todays-evolving-threat-landscape/

About CyberMaxx: CyberMaxx, Inc., founded in 2002, is a cybersecurity provider headquartered in Nashville, TN, delivering full-service cybersecurity protection for both healthcare and highly regulated organizations. With a track record of high-customer satisfaction (maintaining a 99% customer retention rate), CyberMaxx's experts provide 24/7/365 protection to their customers with a full suite of services, including endpoint detection and response services (MAXX EDR), network-based threat detection and prevention (MAXX NETWORK), and security information and event management (MAXX SIEM). CyberMaxx's managed detection and response solution (MAXX MDR) is designed to be scalable for clients of all sizes, providing protection and improving the organization's security posture, ultimately giving customers peace of mind that their systems and data are secure.

About CipherTechs: CipherTechs, founded in 2001, is an international cybersecurity provider headquartered in New York City, providing a one-stop cyber-security portfolio across XDR/MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing. CipherTechs' solutions support hundreds of customers' cybersecurity needs with global, 24/7/365 and are trusted by and support the cybersecurity needs of hundreds of customers, ranging from middle-market to Fortune 100.

Media Contact:

Escalate PR for CyberMaxx

cybermaxx@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: CyberMaxx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741059/CyberMaxx-Announces-Acquisition-of-CipherTechs-to-Provide-Advanced-Cybersecurity-Solutions