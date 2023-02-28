Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7X0 ISIN: US24664T1034 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
27.02.23
22:00 Uhr
48,490 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 14:00
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delek Logistics Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income Attributable to All Partners of $42.7 Million

EBITDA of $92.5 million

Fourth Quarter

  • Reported fourth quarter net income attributable to all partners of $42.7 million
  • Record EBITDA of $92.5 million
  • Fourth quarter adjusted distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.16x
  • Delivered 40 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.02 /unit
  • Successfully completed 3 Bear integration

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $42.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $41.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $105.3 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $52.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Distributable cash flow was $51.4 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $53.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $92.5 million compared to $69.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

"We finished 2022 with the best quarter to date," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "We operated well, maintaining safe and reliable operations. This, combined with our growth activities, resulted in record earnings. Delek Logistics has strong opportunities from its base business, as well as its Permian and Delaware footprints. DKL is well positioned to continue its track record of growth and be a long-term sustainable midstream player."

"In January, the Board approved the 40th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.02 per unit. This reflects our strong commitment to unitholders and the strength and stability of the underlying asset base of Delek Logistics. With the growth we anticipate from our portfolio and the support of the board, we expect to deliver another 5 percent growth year over year in 2023," Mr. Soreq continued.

"Looking forward, we are very optimistic about the opportunities in the market which will allow us to be a significant midstream company," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 23, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.02 per common limited partner unit for the fourth quarter 2022, which equates to $4.08 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution was paid on February 9, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 2, 2023. This represents a 3% increase from the third quarter 2022 distribution of $0.99 per common limited partner unit, or $3.96 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 5% increase over Delek Logistics' fourth quarter 2021 distribution of $0.975 per common limited partner unit, or $3.90 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the fourth quarter 2022, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $44.4 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.16x.

As of December 31, 2022, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.66 billion and cash of $8.0 million . Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $179.5 million . The total leverage ratio as of December 31, 2022 of approximately 4.89x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA of $92.5 million benefited from additional EBITDA associated with increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, 3 Bear acquisition, and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines as compared to EBITDA of $69.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Net income attributable to all partners for the fourth quarter 2022 of $42.7 million reflected an increase of $1.0 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021.

1 |

Segment Changes

During the fourth quarter 2022, we realigned our reportable segments for financial reporting purposes to reflect changes in the manner in which our chief operating decision maker, or CODM, assesses financial information for decision-making purposes. The change primarily represents reporting the operating results of our pipeline operations and legacy gathering assets and the operating results of the 3 Bear assets within a new reportable segment called gathering and processing. Prior to this change, the pipeline operations and legacy gathering assets were reported as part of pipelines and transportation segment. The former pipelines and transportation reportable segment was renamed to storage and transportation. Additionally, we are also now segregating out certain non-segment specific costs and expenses and, when applicable, immaterial operating segments that may not fit into our existing reportable segments as Corporate and Other activities. Corporate and other primarily includes general and administrative expenses, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. While this reporting change did not change our consolidated results, segment data for previous years has been restated and is consistent with the current year presentation.

In addition, during the fourth quarter 2022 the CODM determined that EBITDA is the key performance measure for planning and forecasting purposes and discontinued the use of contribution margin as a measure of performance.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was $48.1 million compared with $34.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven from strong contributions from the Midland Gathering System, as well as the 3 Bear assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was $23.3 million compared with $19.3 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the West Texas wholesale business.

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was $16.1 million inline with $15.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the fourth quarter 2022, income from equity method investments was $9.0 million compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by increased volumes at the Red River and Caddo joint ventures.

Corporate

EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2022 was a loss of $4.0 million compared to a loss of $6.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time . Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee . Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; risks and uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia ; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

2 |

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.
  • Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;
  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

3 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,970


$ 4,292

Accounts receivable

53,314


15,384

Inventory

1,483


2,406

Other current assets

2,463


951

Total current assets

65,230


23,033

Property, plant and equipment:




Property, plant and equipment

1,240,684


715,870

Less: accumulated depreciation

(316,680)


(266,482)

Property, plant and equipment, net

924,004


449,388

Equity method investments

257,022


250,030

Customer relationship intangible, net

199,440


-

Marketing contract intangible, net

109,366


116,577

Rights-of-way, net

55,990


37,280

Goodwill

27,051


12,203

Operating lease right-of-use assets

24,788


20,933

Other non-current assets

16,408


25,627

Total assets

$ 1,679,299


$ 935,071





LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 57,403


$ 8,160

Accounts payable to related parties

6,055


64,423

Current portion of long-term debt

15,000


-

Interest payable

5,308


5,024

Excise and other taxes payable

8,230


5,280

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8,020


6,811

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,202


7,117

Total current liabilities

106,218


96,815

Non-current liabilities:




Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,646,567


898,970

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

12,114


14,071

Asset retirement obligations

9,333


6,476

Other non-current liabilities

15,767


22,731

Total non-current liabilities

1,683,781


942,248

Total liabilities

1,789,999


1,039,063

Equity (Deficit):




Common unitholders - public; 9,257,305 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 (8,774,053 at
December 31, 2021)

172,119


166,067

Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022
(34,696,800 at December 31, 2021)

(282,819)


(270,059)

Total deficit

(110,700)


(103,992)

Total liabilities and deficit

$ 1,679,299


$ 935,071

4 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net revenues:








Affiliate

$ 104,141


$ 110,314


$ 479,411


$ 418,826

Third-party

164,910


79,570


556,996


282,076

Net revenues

269,051


189,884


1,036,407


700,902

Cost of sales:








Cost of materials and other - affiliate

121,855


92,129


496,184


321,939

Cost of materials and other - third party

39,213


17,285


145,179


62,470

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

22,546


13,197


85,438


59,483

Depreciation and amortization

18,334


11,552


60,210


40,945

Total cost of sales

201,948


134,163


787,011


484,837

Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation
and amortization presented below)

764


596


2,869


2,337

General and administrative expenses

3,355


5,527


34,181


21,460

Depreciation and amortization

1,357


356


2,778


1,825

Other operating expense (income), net

6


(113)


(114)


(59)

Total operating costs and expenses

207,430


140,529


826,725


510,400

Operating income

61,621


49,355


209,682


190,502

Interest expense, net

28,683


14,297


82,304


50,221

Income from equity method investments

(9,017)


(6,623)


(31,683)


(24,575)

Other income, net

(334)


(1)


(373)


(119)

Total non-operating expenses, net

19,332


7,673


50,248


25,527

Income before income tax (benefit) expense

42,289


41,682


159,434


164,975

Income tax (benefit) expense

(411)


(3)


382


153

Net income attributable to partners

$ 42,700


$ 41,685


$ 159,052


$ 164,822

Comprehensive income attributable to partners

$ 42,700


$ 41,685


$ 159,052


$ 164,822









Net income per limited partner unit:








Basic

$ 0.98


$ 0.96


$ 3.66


$ 3.79

Diluted

$ 0.98


$ 0.96


$ 3.66


$ 3.79

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:








Basic

43,517,906


43,454,535


43,487,910


43,447,739

Diluted

43,540,645


43,470,460


43,511,650


43,460,470

Cash distribution per common limited partner unit

$ 1.020


$ 0.975


$ 3.975


$ 3.785

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities








Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (105,314)


$ 52,886


$ 192,168


$ 275,162

Cash flows from investing activities








Net cash used in investing activities

(65,350)


(8,389)


(770,437)


(16,360)

Cash flows from financing activities








Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

163,689


(45,069)


581,947


(258,753)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6,975)


(572)


3,678


49

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

14,945


4,864


4,292


4,243

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 7,970


$ 4,292


$ 7,970


$ 4,292

5 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:








Net income

$ 42,700


$ 41,685


$ 159,052


$ 164,822

Add:








Income tax (benefit) expense

(411)


(3)


382


153

Depreciation and amortization

19,691


11,908


62,988


42,770

Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset

1,803


1,803


7,211


7,211

Interest expense, net

28,683


14,297


82,304


50,221

EBITDA

$ 92,466


$ 69,690


$ 311,937


$ 265,177









Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:








Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (105,314)


$ 52,886


$ 192,168


$ 275,162

Changes in assets and liabilities

164,781


5,469


49,423


(51,429)

Non-cash lease expense

(2,670)


(2,685)


(16,254)


(9,652)

Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities

-


2,529


1,737


8,774

Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable

(6,501)


(4,471)


(9,684)


(8,232)

Reimbursement from Delek for capital expenditures

1,171


277


1,176


1,913

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

(181)


(115)


(596)


(461)

Deferred income taxes

71


(150)


(5)


(353)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets

(6)


113


114


59

Distributable Cash Flow

$ 51,351


$ 53,853


$ 218,079


$ 215,781

Transaction costs

-


-


10,604


-

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1)

$ 51,351


$ 53,853


$ 228,683


$ 215,781


(1) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP

2022


2021


2022


2021

Limited partners' distribution on common units

$ 44,440


$ 42,384


$ 172,933


$ 164,484

General partner's distributions

-


-


-


-

General partner's incentive distribution rights

-


-


-


-

Total distributions to be paid

$ 44,440


$ 42,384


$ 172,933


$ 164,484









Distributable cash flow

$ 51,351


$ 53,853


$ 218,079


$ 215,781

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)

1.16x


1.27x


1.26x


1.31x

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2)

51,351


53,853


228,683


215,781

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3)

1.16x


1.27x


1.32x


1.31x



(1)

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

(2)

Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition.

(3)

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

6 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP






Segment Data (Unaudited)






(In thousands)








Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Gathering and
Processing


Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling


Storage and
Transportation


Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures


Corporate and
Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate (1)


$ 51,530


$ 29,080


$ 23,531


$ -


$ -


$ 104,141

Third party


38,417


115,623


10,870


-


-


164,910

Total revenue


$ 89,947


$ 144,703


$ 34,401


$ -


$ -


$ 269,051














Segment EBITDA


$ 48,121


$ 23,285


$ 16,057


$ 9,017


$ (4,014)


$ 92,466

Depreciation and amortization


14,946


1,634


2,228


-


883


19,691

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


1,803


-


-


-


1,803

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


28,683


28,683

Income tax benefit












(411)

Net income












$ 42,700














Capital spending (2)


$ 56,206


$ 157


$ 6,528


$ -


$ -


$ 62,891




Year Ended December 31, 2022



Gathering and
Processing


Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling


Storage and
Transportation


Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures


Corporate and
Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate (1)


$ 185,845


$ 173,084


$ 120,482


$ -


$ -


$ 479,411

Third party


119,582


415,800


21,614


-


-


556,996

Total revenue


$ 305,427


$ 588,884


$ 142,096


$ -


$ -


$ 1,036,407














Segment EBITDA


$ 175,250


$ 83,098


$ 56,269


$ 31,683


$ (34,363)


$ 311,937

Depreciation and amortization


47,206


6,308


8,591




883


62,988

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


7,211


-


-


-


7,211

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


82,304


82,304

Income tax expense












382

Net income












$ 159,052














Capital spending (2)


$ 122,594


$ 1,548


$ 6,528


$ -


$ -


$ 130,670

7 |



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Gathering and
Processing


Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling


Storage and
Transportation


Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures


Corporate and
Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate (1)


$ 41,464


$ 38,878


$ 29,972


$ -


$ -


$ 110,314

Third party


1,564


74,973


3,033


-


-


79,570

Total revenue


$ 43,028


$ 113,851


$ 33,005


$ -


$ -


$ 189,884














Segment EBITDA


$ 33,958

-

$ 19,321

-

$ 15,844

-

$ 6,623

-

$ (6,056)


$ 69,690

Depreciation and amortization


3,960


1,096


2,104


-


4,748


11,908

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


1,803


-


-


-


1,803

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


14,297


14,297

Income tax benefit












(4)

Net income












$ 41,686














Capital spending (2)


$ 12,548


$ 236


$ 141


$ -


$ -


$ 12,925




Year Ended December 31, 2021



Gathering and
Processing


Wholesale
Marketing and
Terminalling


Storage and
Transportation


Investments
in Pipeline
Joint Ventures


Corporate and
Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate (1)


$ 157,182


$ 147,793


$ 113,851


$ -


$ -


$ 418,826

Third party


4,670


265,464


11,942


-


-


282,076

Total revenue


$ 161,852


$ 413,257


$ 125,793


$ -


$ -


$ 700,902














Segment EBITDA


$ 126,818

-

$ 79,597

-

$ 56,929

-

$ 24,575

-

$ (22,742)


$ 265,177

Depreciation and amortization


22,394


5,547


8,588


-


6,241


42,770

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


7,211


-


-


-


7,211

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


50,221


50,221

Income tax expense












153

Net income












$ 164,822














Capital spending (2)


$ 22,262


$ 3,622


$ 1,567


$ -


$ -


$ 27,451



(1)

Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition.

(2)

Capital spending for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 excludes contributions to equity method investments amounting to $1.4 million and $12.2 million, respectively. There were no contributions made during the year ended December 31, 2022.

8 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Capital Spending (1)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

Gathering and Processing

2022


2021


2022


2021

Regulatory capital spending

$ 163


$ 1,004


$ 2,855


$ 2,278

Sustaining capital spending

1,103


3,536


1,455


3,721

Growth capital spending

54,940


8,008


118,284


16,263

Segment capital spending

$ 56,206


$ 12,548


$ 122,594


$ 22,262

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling








Regulatory capital spending

$ -


$ 26


156


26

Sustaining capital spending

5


48


24


383

Growth capital spending

152


162


1,368


3,213

Segment capital spending

$ 157


$ 236


$ 1,548


$ 3,622

Storage and Transportation








Regulatory capital spending

$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Sustaining capital spending

6,528


141


6,528


890

Growth capital spending

-


-


$ -


$ 677

Segment capital spending

$ 6,528


$ 141


$ 6,528


$ 1,567

Consolidated








Regulatory capital spending

$ 163


$ 1,030


$ 3,011


$ 2,304

Sustaining capital spending

7,636


3,725


8,007


4,994

Growth capital spending

55,092


8,170


119,652


20,153

Total capital spending

$ 62,891


$ 12,925


$ 130,670


$ 27,451



(1)

There were no capital contributions to equity method investments for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP





Segment Data (Unaudited)






Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Gathering and Processing Segment:








Throughputs (average bpd)








El Dorado Assets:








Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

68,798


80,145


78,519


65,335

Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems

35,585


66,632


56,382


48,757

El Dorado Gathering System

13,136


15,660


15,391


14,460

East Texas Crude Logistics System

25,154


18,499


21,310


22,647

Midland Gathering System (1)

191,119


83,353


128,725


80,285

Plains Connection System

234,164


133,281


183,827


124,025

Delaware Gathering Assets(2):








Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3))

60,669


-


60,971


-

Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd)

91,526


-


87,519


-

Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd)

80,028


-


72,056


-









Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:








East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4)

64,825


55,755


66,058


68,497

Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)

58,061


83,385


71,580


78,370

West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)

10,835


10,007


10,206


10,026

West Texas gross margin per barrel

$ 3.62


$ 3.97


$ 4.15


$ 3.72

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5)

127,277


124,476


132,262


138,301



(1)

Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction.

(2)

2022 volumes include volumes from June 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

(3)

Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.

(4)

Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(5)

Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

9 |

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

10 |

SOURCE Delek Logistics

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.