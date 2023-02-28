Rgreen Invest and Echosys Invest have raised €87.5 million ($92.7 million) through the Afrigreen Debt Impact Fund. They said they will use the money to finance on-grid and off-grid solar projects for small- and medium-sized commercial and industrial customers in Africa.French investment firm Rgreen Invest and investment adviser Echosys Invest have announced the first closing of their new Afrigreen Debt Impact Fund. The two companies raised €87.5 million, from an initial target of €100 million. The funds will finance on-grid and off-grid solar plants for small- and medium-sized commercial and industrial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...