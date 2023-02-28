Pangea Natural Foods Inc.: PANGEA APPOINTS JORDAN MELVILLE TO ADVISORY ROLE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE: PNGA) (OTCQB: PNGAF) ("Pangea' or the "Company"), a natural food company, is pleased to announce the engagement of Jordan Melville to provide franchising and food-related consulting and advisory services.

Melville's engagement is the second new hire that the Company has made this year, following the appointment of Daryl Louie as Pangea's Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year.

"As we grow and mature as a publicly listed company, we are committed to strengthening our team. We are excited to expand our team by bringing on Jordan," says Pratap Sandhu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Last year we reached many milestones, including the introduction of four new product lines and the launch of Pangea products in over 250 retail outlets. We are looking forward to having Jordan join us and help support our growth plans in order to reach our 2023 goals."

Melville is joining the Company with decades of experience in food manufacturing, distribution and franchising. Previously, he worked with the executive team at the Boston Pizza franchise, providing strategic direction and leading the opening of over 400 locations across North America. Melville is also the Founder of Brandlive Management Group, an award-winning Vancouver based event production company.

Melville will support Sandhu and Pangea's executive leadership team in seeking to achieve the Company's goals of optimizing its supply chain, improving its manufacturing processes, and providing strategic direction on its distribution.

About Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality food products across North America.

