Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners, Principals, and Senior Client Principal across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Business

Promotions span 22 cities across 14 countries as the firm further advances its commitment to professional development and culture against landscape of an ever-changing marketplace

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced promotions of 19 Partners, 29 Principals, and one Senior Client Principal in its Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting businesses globally.

"Heidrick & Struggles is proud to cultivate leaders within our firm, and we are deeply committed to developing our teams and creating an unrivalled culture for top-performing talent," said President and CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan. "Our newly promoted cohort of consultants have proven to be dynamic, agile leaders who are recognized for their strong leadership, innovative thinking and spirit of collaboration, both within our own organization and when serving our clients and advising them on the complex array of talent and human capital issues they face today."

The promoted consultants are based in 22 cities across 14 countries.

Individuals promoted to Partner:

Tom Clarke , Global Technology & Services ( Dubai )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Enrico Coco , Industrial ( Milan )

, Industrial ( ) Rachel Farley , Human Resources ( London )

, Human Resources ( ) Bobby Giannini , Industrial ( Chicago )

, Industrial ( ) Liz Hayes , Global Technology & Services ( Chicago )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Michael Hirshman , Health Care & Life Sciences ( Los Angeles , New York City )

, Health Care & Life Sciences ( , ) Adam Howe , Heidrick Consulting ( New York City )

, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Giulia Iuticone , Financial Officers ( Milan )

, Financial Officers ( ) Tim Jensen , Industrial ( Toronto )

, Industrial ( ) Dominique Robertson , Industrial ( London )

, Industrial ( ) Maryam Shahabi , Consumer Markets ( New York City )

, Consumer Markets ( ) Guy Shaul , Global Technology & Services ( London )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Rob Speers , Financial Services ( Hong Kong )

, Financial Services ( ) Ed Sweet , Global Technology & Services ( San Francisco )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Barbara Swistak , Industrial ( Paris )

, Industrial ( ) Yoshihira Terashima, Industrial ( Tokyo )

) Jackie Wrotniak , Financial Officers ( London )

, Financial Officers ( ) Ari Zauderer , Global Technology & Services ( Toronto )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Elizabeth Zessman , Financial Services ( New York City )

Individuals promoted to Principal:

Luciana Assad , Consumer Markets (São Paulo)

, Consumer Markets (São Paulo) Michael Assin , Heidrick Consulting ( Hong Kong )

, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Shannon Bade , Financial Services ( New York City )

, Financial Services ( ) Scott Bae , Industrial ( Calgary )

, Industrial ( ) Charmaine Chan , Financial Services ( Hong Kong )

, Financial Services ( ) Eliza Clemens , Information Officers ( New York City )

, Information Officers ( ) Pernille Dixen , Industrial ( Copenhagen )

, Industrial ( ) Claire Dutilleul, Global Technology & Services ( Paris )

) Camilla Gilone , Industrial ( London )

, Industrial ( ) Jerry Gorss , Industrial ( Boston )

, Industrial ( ) Sydney Green , Consumer Markets ( Washington, D.C. )

, Consumer Markets ( ) Madison Hess , Industrial ( Houston )

, Industrial ( ) Robin Holroyd , Consumer Markets ( London )

, Consumer Markets ( ) Adrianna Huehnergarth , Financial Services ( New York City )

, Financial Services ( ) Ajo Joseph , Industrial ( Bangalore )

, Industrial ( ) Jack Kerr , Financial Services (Sydney)

, Financial Services (Sydney) Marie McGinnis , Global Technology & Services ( San Francisco )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Helena Muir , Industrial ( London )

, Industrial ( ) Jessica Nagle , Financial Officers ( Boston )

, Financial Officers ( ) Catherine Napier , Chief HR Officers ( Chicago )

, Chief HR Officers ( ) Bhavya Pabby, Heidrick Consulting ( New Delhi )

) Joanna Raczynska , Industrial ( Madrid )

, Industrial ( ) Travis Radford , Industrial ( Houston )

, Industrial ( ) Naomi Record , Heidrick Consulting ( London )

, Heidrick Consulting ( ) David Sebe, Corporate Officers ( Johannesburg )

) Sydney Tagen , Financial Services ( New York City )

, Financial Services ( ) Martin Vanin , Global Technology & Services ( Washington, D.C. )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Colleen Vogt , Global Technology & Services ( New York City )

, Global Technology & Services ( ) Mikako Yoshikawa , Global Technology & Services ( Tokyo )

Individual promoted to Senior Client Principal:

Cate Borness, Heidrick Consulting (Sydney)

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:

Bianca Wilson

bwilson@heidrick.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-announces-promotions-of-partners-principals-and-senior-client-principal-across-executive-search-and-heidrick-consulting-business-301757264.html