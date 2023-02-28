Master Power Technologies Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Truly Holistic Data Center Solutions and Unparalleled Expertise in Turnkey Solutions

MPT has evolved from a UPS company and supports effective data center monitoring and management, enabling hyper-scale deployment, interoperability, and real-time critical infrastructure monitoring.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Frost & Sullivan's recent data center infrastructure industry research, it recognizes Master Power Technologies (MPT) with the 2023 African Company of the Year Award. The company pioneered modular data center solutions in the African region, set new standards, and raised the bar significantly for developing turnkey solutions. These factors, combined with its profound understanding of local African markets, make it unrivaled in the space. It deploys highly reliable critical infrastructure and leverages cutting-edge monitoring solutions that provide comprehensive data center operation visibility. MPT has also developed a revolutionary remote monitoring and management solution, the Advanced Infrastructure Visual Analytics (AIVA) system.





MPT's AIVA system differentiates itself with advanced real-time capabilities and superior data analytics, providing users with detailed information on the status of data center critical equipment. The system ensures the highest operational standards and life expectancy of critical data center infrastructure, especially in addressing local power-related challenges in Africa. MPT's laser-sharp focus on tracking, monitoring, and leveraging Mega Trends in its product development process enables it to create new market opportunities while achieving total customer satisfaction. It employs a highly structured and robust collaborative process to evaluate the implications of local market trends and the opportunities they present.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "MPT brings a wide range of data center offerings under one umbrella and designs optimum configurations for crucial data center components to boost reliability, cost efficiency, market time, life cycle performance, flexibility to adapt to changes, resilience, sustainability, and overall operations, creating a niche for itself."

MPT's close proximity to the market and customers, hyper-scaling of prefabricated modular data centers, sophisticated design principles, and efficient, on-time solutions to COVID-related shipping challenges drive its excellence in implementing visionary scenarios through the use of Mega Trends. This strategy has made it sustainable and positioned it at the forefront of the African data center infrastructure space. MPT caters to Africa's proliferating data center market and will play a crucial role in developing Africa's digital and IT infrastructure. The holistic value MPT creates with its turnkey solutions throughout the product lifecycle differentiates it from the competition.

"MPT consistently raises the bar and develops products and solutions that address customer pain points, proving its mettle. Its focus on technology leverage and innovation, best practices implementation, and industry-leading customer ownership experience give it a unique competitive edge in the highly competitive African data center market," added Gnanajothi. For its strong overall performance, Master Power Technologies earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 African Company of the Year Award in the data center infrastructure industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

