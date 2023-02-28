ExaGrid Positioned in the Strong Performer Quadrant in the Report, and Recognized with Customers' Choice distinction in North America Region Segment

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company has been Peer Recognized as a "Strong Performer" in theJanuary 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report. This report, based on peer reviews and ratings, includes segment views that group vendors in the market under a specific customer segment of industry, deployment region or company size based on the demographics of their reviewers. In the North America region segment, ExaGrid was positioned as a "Customers' Choice."

Key points from the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions1report:

"The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology.

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

Vendors placed in the lower-right "Established" quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" meet or exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption but do not meet the market average Overall Experience.

Vendors placed in the upper-left "Strong Performer" quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" meet or exceed the market average Overall Experience but do not meet the market average User Interest and Adoption.

Vendors placed in the lower-left "Aspiring" quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" meet neither the market average User Interest and Adoption nor the market average Overall Experience. Like all vendors in this report, their products align to this market and they have met the minimum criteria to be included.See the full "Voice of the Customer" methodology here."

"We are honored to be recognized this report, which aggregates peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews in the Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions market," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are grateful to our customers for reviewing ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage and sharing their experiences on Gartner Peer Insights which enabled us to reach this distinction. ExaGrid has more than 3,750 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data."

