Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2023

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/02/2023) of GBP146.55m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/02/2023) of GBP146.55m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/02/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,421.02p 6,053,227 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,393.56p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,075.00p Discount to NAV 14.29% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 27/02/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.33 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.86 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.78 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 6.09 26.9231p 5 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 5.88 6 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.57 7 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.48 8 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.24 9 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.24 0.25p 10 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.08 11 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 4.92 12 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.86 13 Alpha Group International Plc 3.81 Ordinary 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.32 Ordinary 25p 15 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.22 16 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.13 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.41 18 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.99 19 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.00 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.58 21 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.18 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

