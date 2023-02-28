DMEGC Solar says its new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels combine a double-glass design with half-cut n-type cell technology. It says the efficiency ratings range from 22.07% to 22.45%.DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, unveiled new monocrystalline solar panels based on n-type TOPCon technology at the Genera trade show last week in Madrid, Spain. It said the double-glass half-cut modules offer power outputs of 570 W, 575 W, and 580 W. The modules measure 2,2278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32 kg. They feature 144 monocrystalline cells with reported ...

