Financialnewsmedia.com: Coronavirus Vaccine Market To Surpass $95 Billion By 2028

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus Global Market has been growing in the past few years and is anticipated to continue to grow in the next several years. In fact, the whole vaccines market is projected to see substantial growth as well. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projects that the vaccines market size (including COVID-19 vaccines) is projected to reach USD 149.2 billion by 2026 during the forecast period. The report said that: "Growing government support and focus for development of vaccine & immunization, and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, are driving the vaccine market… Development of Vaccines is a huge capital intensive procedure. The storage and distribution cost of vaccines is higher than any other pharmaceutical product, as it requires monitoring devices and specialized equipment." Another report from Coherent Market Insights said that: "The rising number of coronavirus cases is expected to drive growth of coronavirus vaccine market over the forecast period (2028)." It added: "The Coronavirus Vaccine Market to Surpass US$ 95,988 Million By 2028. The increasing number of research and development activities by the market players for improving the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period." Active companies in the markets this week include Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO).

"Moreover, increasing investments by governments to support manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to propel the market growth of coronavirus vaccine. The rising market strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are expected to propel the growth of the global coronavirus vaccine market. Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global coronavirus vaccine market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of product launches and approvals associated with coronavirus vaccine by regulatory bodies."

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) BREAKING NEWS: SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE WITH UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA FOR PLpro-BASED COVID-19 TREATMENT - Sunshine Biopharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide license agreement (the "License Agreement") with the University of Arizona. The License Agreement grants Sunshine Biopharma exclusive worldwide rights for all of the University of Arizona and University of Illinois Chicago technology pertaining to PLpro protease inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Sunshine Biopharma has been working on this project in collaboration with the University of Arizona since February 2022. The collaboration granted Sunshine Biopharma an exclusive option to obtain a license for the related technology. For the latest on the University of Arizona response to the novel coronavirus, visit theuniversity's COVID-19 webpage

Specifically, the licensed technology covers small molecules which have been shown to be efficient inhibitors of PLpro, the second coronavirus protease responsible for suppression of the human immune system thereby making the SARS-CoV-2 virus capable of causing more severe illness. Paxlovid®, an inhibitor for the first protease of SARS-CoV-2 (Mpro) has recently received emergency use authorization from the FDA. Sunshine Biopharma believes that an inhibitor for the second protease will provide another target to combat the virus and help mitigate the occurrence of possible resistance events.

"It's good to see the work that we started at the beginning of the pandemic is moving forward towards real-world impact," said Gregory Thatcher, PhD, professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy.

Dr. Thatcher led the initiative in collaboration with assistant professor Rui Xiong, PhD, and postdoctoral research associate Zhengnan Shen, PhD, at the University of Arizona and collaborators Kiira Ratia, PhD, Lijun Rong, PhD, and Laura Cooper, PhD, at the University of Illinois Chicago.

"The encouraging research results we have obtained in our collaboration with the University of Arizona prompted us to exercise our option to license," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "We are very pleased with this milestone in terms of securing the intellectual property of the project as we continue to move forward with the development of our COVID-19 treatment pipeline," he added. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Sunshine Biopharma at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-sbfm/

In other developments in the markets:

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, recently announced that Health Canada has authorized the use of its Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214 (Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron) in children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age. The authorizations are based on a 25 µg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 µg booster dose for adolescents 12 to 17 years old, each following a completed primary series of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines or a previous booster.

"The authorization of a booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 in children and adolescents is a critical step to broaden protection against the Omicron family of variants, and the emergence of new variants of concern in Canada," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "This decision highlights the effectiveness and safety of our vaccine in this important age group."

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, recently announced a modification to its existing agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to deliver up to 1.5 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373). This agreement will maintain the U.S. public's access to Novavax' vaccine and support the development of smaller dose vials, strain selection in line with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, and a smooth transition to the commercial market.

"This agreement acknowledges the need to offer the American people a diverse COVID-19 vaccine portfolio and underscores the importance of Novavax' partnership with the U.S. government to ensure continuous access to a protein-based option as part of public health measures," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the U.S. government on the development of our COVID-19 vaccine to meet the requirements of the FDA and our commercial customers for the upcoming 2023/2024 vaccination campaign."

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) recently announced that the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) provided positive final draft guidance recommending the use of sotrovimab, an investigational SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibody, in adults who do not need supplemental oxygen for COVID-19 and who have an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19 where nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) is contraindicated or unsuitable. Due to existing inventory, no meaningful additional sales of sotrovimab in the UK are anticipated in 2023.

"We welcome the final draft guidance from NICE which we believe is particularly meaningful as the organization's recommendations are informed by independent committees that aim to provide guidance to healthcare professionals on the best care options available to benefit their patients," said George Scangos, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vir. "With this recommendation, sotrovimab continues to be an important option for appropriate patients around the world and we remain committed to working with our partner GSK to ensure patients in need have access to it."

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) recently announced positive preliminary results from the second cohort of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating INO-3107 for the treatment of HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) in adults. In the second cohort of 11 patients who were administered INO-3107 via the exploratory side port needle, 10 of the 11 patients (91%) saw a reduction in surgical interventions in the year following initial treatment, with measurement beginning at Day 0, the start of trial therapy. Of these 10 patients, four did not require surgery. There was a statistically significant median decrease of three surgical interventions when comparing the year following treatment to the year prior. In the year prior to treatment, the number of surgical interventions for these 11 patients ranged between 2 and 8, and the median was 5. INO-3107 was well-tolerated and immunogenic among patients in the second cohort. The safety and efficacy results for the second cohort were consistent with results announced for the first cohort in October 2022.

"These results from the second cohort confirm previous data that show INO-3107 is well-tolerated, immunogenic and has the potential to improve patients' lives by reducing the need for painful surgery," said Dr. Jeffrey Skolnik, INOVIO's Senior Vice President of Clinical Development. "We will continue to engage with regulators regarding our development plans for INO-3107 and look forward to publishing and presenting our findings from the complete data set soon."

