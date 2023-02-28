Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Provides Exploration Results for Potential Second Module

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce drilling results completed over Verónica Norte (the "Project") located 45 km from Concepcion, Chile. The Project corresponds to a new target area approximately 45 kms south of the Penco Module Project.

Approximately 2,905 meters (m) from 125 sonic drill holes were completed in the Project in the second half of 2022 as part of an initial drilling campaign covering 982 hectares (Ha) of total target of 5,055 Ha (see Figure 1). The purpose of this initial drilling campaign was to confirm the depth extension of the positive results obtained from surface geological reconnaissance and geochemical sampling and to test the lateral extents of the mineralization.

The drill hole program:

confirmed rare-earth elements (REE) mineralization recognized through geological work, including geochemical sampling continued at depth.

recognized that the mineralization occurs mainly in the first 15m below surface, with an economic horizon of approximately 7m.

confirmed that REE are highly absorbed into ionic clays resulting in a high percentage of REE exchangeable fraction recovery (see table 3).

confirmed attractive recoverable values of the heavy rare earths (HREE,) Dysprosium and Terbium (DyTb), as well as the light rare earths, Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr).

confirmed that the mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels.

Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara, commented:

"Initial exploration results at Veronica North represent the first step towards becoming a multi-modular HREE Company. As we progress, our in-house developed exploration model has proven highly effective in finding REE-enriched ionic clay deposits. We are very encouraged with these results and plan to continue with further drilling campaigns to unlock the full potential of the asset".

A location map is shown in Figure 1, where the full Veronica district is displayed covering approximately 13,122Ha in high priority drilling areas, comprising of Veronica Norte (5,055Ha), Verónica Centro (2,492Ha) and Veronica Sur (5,575Ha). The drilling campaign executed in 2022 is mainly concentrated in the north of Veronica Norte. Drill holes, averaging 25m in depth, intersected mineralization with TREY (total rare earth plus yttrium) economic grades; the interception length and average composite grades (ppm) of these intersections are shown in Table 1.

Figure 1. Plant view of Veronica Norte Project location (purple outline), red dots show drill holes of the 2022 campaign while grey dots represent previous drill holes in the area.

Patricio Irribarra, Head of Geology at Aclara, commented:

"The drill holes in the Veronica Norte area were designed to (i) confirm the presence of REE mineralization beneath the good results obtained during surface geochemical scan and sampling, (ii) test other targets in the area and finally, (iii) understand the geological factors that control the mineralization.

Verónica Norte displays different characteristics to the Penco Module, such as being a shallower yet potentially larger deposit, with lower grades but with a significantly higher exchangeable REE fraction with interesting levels of both DyTb and NdPr. We are encouraged that Veronica Norte mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels, generating new targeting zones and rewarding our exploration efforts. We have decided to continue with the drilling and sub-surface sampling in the Veronica Norte area, targeting other sectors to keep evaluating the site potential and its extension.

The areas of Veronica district were heavily impacted by the fires during February, which has put a temporary restriction to re-initiate drilling works. During the summer season, we will keep helping the affected communities on site as well as collaborating with forestry companies. We intend to resume greenfield campaigns at the appropriate time once we receive clearance from superficial land owners."

Geological Overview

The Project hosts rare earth elements mineralization absorbed into an ionic clay deposit, which is formed by the weathering of calc-alkaline with peraluminous signal rocks as protolith, containing REE bearing and accessory minerals such as monazite, allanite, and apatite, and as impurities in primary minerals. Due to surface weathering, REE containing minerals are decomposed, and ionized REEs are absorbed on the surface of clay minerals such as halloysite and kaolinite.

According to the geological mapping and the information obtained from the Veronica Norte 2022 drill hole campaign, the local geology is shown to be homogeneous, defined by two lithological Units (Figure 2B). Predominating in areal extent is biotite granitoid (TBT) and, to a lesser extent, in the northern portion of the area, a diorite (DRT). The chemical results of both Units do not show significant differences in grade values, implying a priori the lack of lithological control of the mineralization. Even though mineralized DRT tends to be richer in TREY, the extent of TBT in the area presents more interest, considering it also reaches potentially economic values of its exchangeable fraction. The regolith profile shown in Figure 2A is characterized not only by its observed geological criteria (texture, alteration grade, mineral composition), but also by its chemical data, which helps limit their extent, narrowing the horizon hosting the mineralization. Topography appears to control the formation and preservation of the mineralized horizon, being present at different topographic altitudes, where the exchangeable fraction of the mineralization is hosted at shallow depths (between the first 10-15 m).

As the mineralization is controlled mainly by the weathering/regolith development instead of the lithology, Figure 3A shows the 3D geological units, which will be used for eventual Mineral Resource estimation. These units are displayed in the cross section presented in Figure 3A and the map view in Figure 3B.

Compared to the Penco project, Veronica Norte differs firstly on the protolith of the host rock, where the biotite tonalite exhibits, in general, different mineralogy and lower TREY values, reflected in the absence of garnets. However, it shows a more significant surface extension than the garnet granitoid Unit of Penco, with potentially economic REE exchangeable fraction values. On the other hand, the mineralized regolith is exposed at shallower depths, within the first 15 m, at different topographic levels, hosted mainly at lower pedolith rather than the transition zone between lower pedolith and upper saprolite as is the case at Penco.

Figure 2. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') exhibiting association between the lithology and regolith on the area, and some holes displaying TREY in ppm. (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith extension through 3D modeling. A yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black contour represents the delineated interest area that has been modeled and the white dots represent drill holes in the area. The image shows that the mineralized horizon (M) found at Veronica Norte is controlled by the development and conservation of favourable regolith horizon at certain topographic levels where continuity is exhibited. The mineralization is found at shallow depths (approximately first 10 - 15 m from the surface).

Figure 3. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') showing geological units defined by favourable regolith. P, upper-medium pedolith; M, medium-lower pedolith; S, upper-lower saprolith; R, saprock and bedrock. Some holes display TREY exchangeable fraction (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith horizons. The yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black outcrop contour represents the delineated areas of interest that have been modeled to date.

Sampling and Assay Protocols

The 125 sonic drill holes were sampled in intervals of 0.8m to 2m, for a total of 1,827 samples, which had been sent for TREY analysis to ALS, and desorption TREY Analysis to AGS. Sampling and analytical protocols are unchanged from the Penco Technical Report, which was identified to be in line with standard industry practice. The QA/QC program indicates high levels of precision and accuracy for Dy, Tb, Nd, Pr and Lu. Overall, the database for total grades similarly shows high precision and accuracy.

Qualified Person and technical help

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Luis Oviedo, an independent Consulting Geologist with more than 45 years of experience. Mr. Oviedo is a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and the Comisión Calificadora de Competencias en Recursos y Reservas Mineras (Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile) and is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ).

The QP confirms that he visited the project area on January 26, 2023 and was supported by the Head of Geology at Aclara, Patricio Irribarra, and colleague Rene Henriquez, who reviewed and analyzed the relevant project information. Carlos Santos, Database and QA/QC Geologist of the company provided an analysis of the QA/QC work over the Veronica Norte deposit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to mineral continuity, grade, and upside at the Veronica Norte zone, the issuance of an updated Mineral Resource statement, and the contemplated development of greenfield targets and expected reduction in permitting risk. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole results

Drillhole Drillhole Depth (m) Drillhole Composite (ppm) Σ length over cut-off grade (m) Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm) TREY Dy + Tb Pr + Nd TREY Dy + Tb Pr + Nd SDVERO22001 25 184.4 4.4 37.7 4 291.1 5.4 59.7 SDVERO22002 25 343.2 16.0 69.1 22.4 362.2 17.2 73.3 SDVERO22003 25 256.2 10.0 54.9 16.9 283.8 11.0 61.0 SDVERO22004 7.7 265.7 14.2 50.9 3 310.2 17.7 57.6 SDVERO22004B 6.2 329.5 18.3 67.2 5.2 329.5 18.3 67.2 SDVERO22005 25 208.8 9.0 43.2 9 246.6 11.0 50.9 SDVERO22006 25 362.4 20.4 73.4 20.2 408.3 23.5 82.9 SDVERO22007 25 236.0 12.1 46.3 17.3 256.8 13.7 51.2 SDVERO22008 15.7 219.5 10.3 44.4 9.3 231.2 11.4 47.2 SDVERO22008B 15.7 224.4 9.9 46.6 8.7 243.1 10.7 50.8 SDVERO22008C 20.2 204.4 8.6 40.6 7.3 228.5 10.0 45.2 SDVERO22009 30 235.6 12.2 53.5 18.4 276.7 14.8 63.4 SDVERO22011 23.7 252.9 4.4 55.6 21.7 256.6 4.4 56.4 SDVERO22012 25 243.6 7.0 50.4 13.6 267.8 7.9 56.3 SDVERO22013 23.7 115.6 5.0 23.6 0 - - - SDVERO22014 22.2 220.6 5.1 46.3 9.2 257.8 6.3 55.9 SDVERO22015 26 293.6 7.0 64.4 24.2 299.1 7.1 65.7 SDVERO22016 25.7 319.2 5.9 67.9 24.6 323.8 6.0 68.7 SDVERO22017 25 479.6 8.9 103.7 23.9 497.0 9.1 107.1 SDVERO22018 19.7 291.3 11.1 60.9 9.2 414.89 17.1 86.1 SDVERO22018B 19.3 291.6 10.6 59.8 16.4 315.4 11.6 64.7 SDVERO22019 29.7 306.6 5.7 69.2 27.7 313.3 5.8 71.6 SDVERO22020 25 378.0 5.6 86.8 14.7 543.5 7.2 127.9 SDVERO22021 25 188.4 8.2 38.9 2 238.5 9.8 51.8 SDVERO22022 20.7 145.8 4.2 31.8 0 - - - SDVERO22022B 19.2 174.9 4.4 41.7 2.2 254.0 6.6 61.4 SDVERO22023 25 350.4 5.5 76.0 21.4 373.3 5.9 81.7 SDVERO22024 25 241.2 6.1 52.0 14.2 308.0 6.9 66.6 SDVERO22025 25 247.0 3.4 55.3 12 301.3 3.9 67.6 SDVERO22026 15.2 81.3 3.1 16.7 0 - - - SDVERO22026B 25 91.3 3.4 18.3 0 - - - SDVERO22027 25 300.5 6.0 62.7 24.5 300.5 6.0 62.7 SDVERO22028 10.2 185.7 5.4 37.5 0 - - - SDVERO22028B 12.2 192.1 5.8 40.2 1.3 251.6 7.1 53.1 SDVERO22029 11.7 186.2 3.9 40.7 1.6 230.2 4.1 50.9 SDVERO22029B 15.2 184.7 3.7 40.0 1.5 318.4 5.1 70.3 SDVERO22030 29.2 252.2 7.9 52.9 22.2 272.5 8.0 57.4 SDVERO22031 30 316.6 16.3 63.7 24.9 340.3 17.9 68.3 SDVERO22032 10.7 186.0 5.1 41.4 1.6 240.4 6.7 55.6 SDVERO22032B 4.4 191.5 5.5 39.1 0 - - - SDVERO22032C 6.4 154.1 4.4 31.9 0 - - - SDVERO22035 30 236.1 11.1 48.5 13.1 283.4 13.9 58.3 SDVERO22036 20.7 202.1 9.5 41.3 1.2 220.6 9.4 47.3 SDVERO22037 23.7 167.0 4.4 37.4 3 244.3 4.5 53.3 SDVERO22038 25 415.4 10.0 101.1 20.5 463.8 11.0 114.1 SDVERO22039 25 237.5 3.6 52.5 10.1 291.2 5.4 65.0 SDVERO22040 25 259.6 4.6 56.3 15 304.2 5.1 65.5 SDVERO22041 25 245.8 5.1 54.1 12.9 308.8 6.0 69.1 SDVERO22042 21 351.3 6.0 77.3 20.9 351.3 6.0 77.4 SDVERO22043 25 284.1 6.4 67.9 13.6 315.3 7.3 77.7 SDVERO22044 25 319.0 6.2 70.6 21.5 325.1 6.3 72.1 SDVERO22045 25 318.0 9.2 68.2 23.9 318.0 9.2 68.2 SDVERO22046 25 305.6 6.7 67.1 21.6 309.8 6.8 68.0 SDVERO22050 25 221.3 11.2 46.0 9 261.1 13.2 55.0 SDVERO22052 19 406.0 12.1 101.9 6.2 406.0 12.1 101.9 SDVERO22053B 19.5 159.7 8.3 32.6 1.7 221.6 13.0 42.7 SDVERO22054 12 265.8 12.0 56.7 6 265.8 12.0 56.7 SDVERO22054B 25 251.4 10.9 50.3 6.3 276.9 10.6 50.8 SDVERO22055 16 221.2 9.7 47.4 4.6 229.8 10.2 49.0 SDVERO22057 25 268.8 11.6 60.7 13 302.9 13.2 69.9 SDVERO22058 25 290.3 13.4 58.4 19.9 304.9 14.2 61.6 SDVERO22059 25 234.4 10.1 48.1 13 259.0 11.3 54.2 SDVERO22060 25 223.7 10.1 48.1 12.2 247.0 11.2 53.4 SDVERO22061 21 234.3 10.5 49.9 10.4 250.0 11.2 53.1 SDVERO22062 22 213.6 8.8 44.8 8 250.2 10.8 53.7 SDVERO22063 25 196.1 4.9 41.6 3 232.2 5.0 49.8 SDVERO22064 25 305.9 9.5 66.5 13.5 349.5 11.3 77.9 SDVERO22065 30 271.8 13.6 52.5 14.4 361.5 20.3 68.6 SDVERO22066 30 316.6 12.5 69.8 19.8 369.7 15.4 82.5 SDVERO22067 30 331.3 16.9 70.8 26.5 348.3 18.1 74.6 SDVERO22068 26 254.4 12.1 53.3 11.2 288.2 13.9 60.3 SDVERO22069 30 395.6 22.9 75.7 25.5 427.3 25.2 81.5 SDVERO22070 30 208.2 5.9 45.8 14 255.3 6.2 56.3 SDVERO22071 19.5 239.0 4.7 52.2 8 281.8 4.9 62.5 SDVERO22072 25 227.0 7.6 49.1 13 267.5 8.0 58.7 SDVERO22073 25 71.4 2.9 14.1 0 - - - SDVERO22074 21 292.9 12.3 57.9 11.7 322.2 13.6 64.1 SDVERO22075 23.4 250.5 9.2 51.6 16 269.1 10.3 55.6 SDVERO22076 25 276.1 4.7 59.4 7 307.3 5.1 67.9 SDVERO22077 25 216.3 8.9 44.8 8.7 285.4 12.9 59.7 SDVERO22078 25 161.1 5.1 34.9 6.6 245.8 8.0 52.2 SDVERO22079 21 211.7 7.6 42.8 4 247.5 11.2 49.0 SDVERO22081 25 266.9 8.7 56.8 12.8 324.5 11.9 70.9 SDVERO22082 25 245.2 10.6 48.3 16 273.4 12.3 54.0 SDVERO22083 25 419.5 21.5 76.7 21 448.5 23.6 81.4 SDVERO22084 25 209.5 8.5 43.3 6 233.1 9.8 49.9 SDVERO22085 25 333.0 15.4 69.9 22.6 346.3 16.3 72.9 SDVERO22086 25 750.1 10.4 183.3 18.9 750.1 10.4 183.3 SDVERO22087 36 290.3 15.7 59.3 21.4 338.0 19.9 67.3 SDVERO22088 25 236.6 9.9 52.1 14.1 272.2 11.6 61.0 SDVERO22089 22 237.7 8.0 50.7 9.3 269.0 9.4 57.4 SDVERO22090 25 207.6 4.2 45.8 10 279.9 4.8 63.1 SDVERO22091 19.7 187.7 5.8 40.1 1 221.9 6.7 46.0 SDVERO22092 25 233.9 8.7 49.7 17.5 244.0 8.9 52.2 SDVERO22093 20 255.9 6.7 51.8 13 273.0 7.4 54.3 SDVERO22094 25 206.1 7.3 41.8 10.3 234.1 8.7 46.9 SDVERO22095 24 188.8 8.5 40.6 6 258.4 13.0 55.6 SDVERO22096 25 197.1 5.0 43.9 7.8 259.8 5.6 60.2 SDVERO22097 25 153.9 3.7 34.6 3 254.3 4.5 63.8 SDVERO22098 37 276.2 13.0 54.0 20.7 320.0 14.9 62.3 SDVERO22099 25 336.5 10.7 67.5 22.6 342.0 10.6 68.8 SDVERO22100 23 184.2 4.2 40.0 5.4 225.6 6.1 47.9 SDVERO22101 25 184.2 5.9 39.8 4.5 289.7 9.8 66.7 SDVERO22102 25 284.1 11.1 58.7 22.2 291.9 11.4 60.4 SDVERO22104 25 279.7 7.1 58.5 20.9 300.0 7.5 62.6 SDVERO22105 25 284.8 11.4 57.8 19 309.7 12.7 63.5 SDVERO22106 25 912.3 13.8 210.3 25 912.3 13.8 210.3 SDVERO22107 25 201.1 5.7 43.8 5.9 256.6 6.6 58.4 SDVERO22108 25 231.2 8.0 47.9 16.0 240.8 8.3 50.0 SDVERO22109 25 307.8 14.4 68.6 23.0 313.9 14.9 70.7 SDVERO22110 23 198.8 7.0 42.5 4.0 257.2 7.9 56.4 SDVERO22111 30 232.2 6.0 53.6 19.3 265.3 6.0 62.0 SDVERO22112 25 235.4 8.0 49.4 7.4 336.7 15.1 66.5 SDVERO22114 25 449.7 7.3 104.8 16.2 565.8 8.8 134.8 SDVERO22115 22 456.8 10.1 124.7 5.3 456.8 10.1 124.7 SDVERO22116 25 392.9 7.6 98.2 22.4 416.9 8.0 105.1 SDVERO22117 25 175.4 5.0 41.4 7.0 262.8 6.5 64.4 SDVERO22118 25 368.3 6.5 86.7 13.7 430.3 6.8 102.2 SDVERO22119 25 267.9 3.6 66.5 17.5 318.2 4.2 80.4

Table 2: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole with exchangeable fraction (desorption) results

Drillhole Drillhole Depth (m) Drillhole Composite (ppm) exchangeable fraction Σ length over cut-off grade (m) Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm) exchangeable fraction REYd Dy + Tb Pr + Nd REYd Dy + Tb Pr + Nd SDVERO22001 25 9.2 0.5 1.7 0 - - - SDVERO22002 25 93.3 7.1 23.1 5.7 301.2 22.8 75.7 SDVERO22003 25 40.8 3.0 11.1 4.8 106.0 7.4 31.2 SDVERO22004 7.7 30.4 2.7 5.5 0 - - - SDVERO22004B 6.2 49.8 4.2 11.4 1.7 80.7 6.7 19.5 SDVERO22005 25 43.4 2.8 11.4 5.2 120.5 7.7 34.5 SDVERO22006 25 195.3 14.2 41.4 19.2 246.1 18.0 52.0 SDVERO22007 25 31.7 2.4 7.2 1 135.8 11.6 29.8 SDVERO22008 15.7 37.6 2.4 9.0 3.5 96.5 6.4 24.7 SDVERO22008B 15.7 46.8 3.0 12.2 4.5 109.2 7.2 30.1 SDVERO22008C 20.2 45.9 2.9 11.0 3 95.1 6.5 23.0 SDVERO22009 30 39.9 4.0 8.6 4.7 132.5 11.6 38.8 SDVERO22011 23.7 14.7 0.5 3.6 0 - - - SDVERO22012 25 73.6 4.1 21.0 13.3 116.0 6.6 33.7 SDVERO22013 23.7 7.0 0.3 1.9 0 - - - SDVERO22014 22.2 97.1 4.2 29.1 14.2 115.2 5.0 34.3 SDVERO22015 26 83.0 4.0 24.4 12 148.2 6.3 46.0 SDVERO22016 25.7 43.9 1.9 14.3 6.7 142.5 5.7 50.5 SDVERO22017 25 37.6 2.7 7.1 0 - - - SDVERO22018 19.7 105.7 6.4 23.0 6.7 266.7 16.0 58.9 SDVERO22018B 19.3 87.1 6.2 16.7 11.4 134.8 9.6 25.9 SDVERO22019 29.7 70.4 2.8 22.0 12 123.4 4.7 39.0 SDVERO22020 25 34.0 1.5 8.8 6.4 107.3 4.3 28.5 SDVERO22021 25 16.9 1.0 2.8 0 - - - SDVERO22022 20.7 12.5 0.6 3.2 0 - - - SDVERO22022B 19.2 11.7 0.6 2.8 0 - - - SDVERO22023 25 76.4 3.5 22.9 8.1 154.8 6.7 48.1 SDVERO22024 25 67.8 3.5 20.9 8.5 155.4 7.3 49.7 SDVERO22025 25 30.0 1.4 8.8 2 96.8 2.8 32.3 SDVERO22026 15.2 20.0 1.3 5.5 0 - - - SDVERO22026B 25 17.0 0.9 5.0 0 - - - SDVERO22027 25 39.5 2.1 12.8 1.6 99.6 4.2 38.0 SDVERO22028 10.2 10.8 0.4 2.0 0 - - - SDVERO22028B 12.2 13.4 0.8 3.0 0 - - - SDVERO22029 11.7 14.4 0.5 3.2 0 - - - SDVERO22029B 15.2 12.2 0.4 2.8 0 - - - SDVERO22030 29.2 99.2 5.2 30.3 20.7 127.5 6.4 39.7 SDVERO22031 30 141.2 10.3 35.6 16.3 232.9 17.1 58.8 SDVERO22032 10.7 43.7 2.4 14.6 0 - - - SDVERO22032B 4.4 24.3 1.1 7.1 0 - - - SDVERO22032C 6.4 13.3 0.8 4.3 0 - - - SDVERO22035 30 48.3 3.9 10.8 7.1 106.7 8.4 24.1 SDVERO22036 20.7 22.6 1.5 5.4 0 - - - SDVERO22037 23.7 16.9 1.4 4.1 0 - - - SDVERO22038 25 162.6 8.2 55.5 18.5 193.6 10.1 66.1 SDVERO22039 25 7.9 0.4 1.7 0 - - - SDVERO22040 25 20.2 0.9 6.7 1.7 105.7 4.1 40.1 SDVERO22041 25 59.7 2.6 16.5 5 200.8 8.0 60.2 SDVERO22042 21 44.1 1.7 16.7 4 182.8 6.5 75.5 SDVERO22043 25 101.4 4.0 36.1 10.4 156.5 6.2 56.0 SDVERO22044 25 64.3 2.7 20.8 8.2 140.1 5.3 49.0 SDVERO22045 25 136.3 7.2 36.0 20 156.5 8.2 41.2 SDVERO22046 25 61.1 3.0 20.0 9.2 125.2 5.8 43.5 SDVERO22050 25 31.5 2.1 8.2 2 98.1 6.7 26.2 SDVERO22052 19 38.5 2.5 10.0 0 - - - SDVERO22053B 19.5 14.9 1.0 3.3 0 - - - SDVERO22054 12 41.8 2.3 11.5 1.7 99.7 5.5 28.2 SDVERO22054B 25 27.5 1.7 7.2 0 - - - SDVERO22055 16 18.1 0.8 5.1 0 - - - SDVERO22057 25 58.3 3.9 17.3 5 175.7 11.3 56.9 SDVERO22058 25 127.8 8.8 34.6 17.5 154.4 10.7 41.6 SDVERO22059 25 69.1 4.5 19.9 9 151.6 9.4 46.7 SDVERO22060 25 19.4 1.4 5.2 0 - - - SDVERO22061 21 23.4 1.4 6.9 0 - - - SDVERO22062 22 31.6 2.2 9.6 1.4 83.5 5.9 27.9 SDVERO22063 25 5.9 0.3 0.8 0 - - - SDVERO22064 25 111.2 5.1 36.1 7.9 201.0 9.5 66.4 SDVERO22065 30 159.9 10.7 35.8 22 194.1 13.2 42.8 SDVERO22066 30 121.3 7.7 32.0 12.3 232.5 14.9 61.4 SDVERO22067 30 153.4 12.7 38.5 16 253.6 20.9 65.2 SDVERO22068 26 18.9 1.4 4.4 0 - - - SDVERO22069 30 212.5 18.3 45.5 18.6 320.9 27.7 68.9 SDVERO22070 30 11.1 0.7 2.4 0 - - - SDVERO22071 19.5 6.9 0.4 1.1 0 - - - SDVERO22072 25 53.3 3.6 14.3 6 94.8 6.4 25.8 SDVERO22073 25 7.1 0.4 1.8 0 - - - SDVERO22074 21 89.1 6.7 21.7 5.2 195.1 14.7 47.4 SDVERO22075 23.4 40.8 2.4 10.4 1.5 101.1 6.5 27.0 SDVERO22076 25 17.1 0.6 4.3 0 - - - SDVERO22077 25 30.5 2.1 7.2 2 81.7 6.6 19.6 SDVERO22078 25 38.4 2.4 11.9 7 99.4 6.2 31.4 SDVERO22079 21 39.6 2.2 9.2 1 95.6 7.8 24.9 SDVERO22081 25 90.8 5.5 23.0 17.2 117.1 7.0 30.4 SDVERO22082 25 58.1 4.4 15.4 7 145.8 11.4 39.0 SDVERO22083 25 166.4 12.9 29.0 12 309.9 24.3 53.2 SDVERO22084 25 16.2 1.0 4.3 0 - - - SDVERO22085 25 155.3 12.6 38.9 18.8 193.9 15.7 48.8 SDVERO22086 25 42.6 2.1 15.0 1.4 155.5 4.3 58.4 SDVERO22087 36 120.0 10.0 28.6 19 190.7 15.9 45.6 SDVERO22088 25 44.9 3.5 12.1 5.5 121.6 10.1 32.1 SDVERO22089 22 47.0 2.8 13.7 2 110.9 6.8 35.0 SDVERO22090 25 13.4 0.4 2.1 0 - - - SDVERO22091 19.7 10.8 0.6 2.4 0 - - - SDVERO22092 25 17.3 0.8 4.3 1.7 99.3 6.4 32.7 SDVERO22093 20 57.3 3.6 17.4 7 98.7 5.9 32.2 SDVERO22094 25 56.2 4.2 14.4 8 112.1 8.0 30.5 SDVERO22095 24 26.0 1.7 7.5 0 - - - SDVERO22096 25 61.4 3.4 19.0 6.1 97.1 5.4 29.2 SDVERO22097 25 56.1 2.5 17.8 7 118.4 4.7 39.7 SDVERO22098 37 106.6 8.3 25.9 17.7 153.0 11.8 37.4 SDVERO22099 25 10.7 1.0 0.9 0 - - - SDVERO22100 23 32.0 2.3 7.0 1.7 91.4 3.0 24.7 SDVERO22101 25 62.6 3.6 14.4 2.2 130.0 7.1 32.7 SDVERO22102 25 84.5 6.4 22.9 10 147.1 10.6 42.9 SDVERO22104 25 37.9 2.6 9.6 6 123.4 8.4 34.3 SDVERO22105 25 67.1 5.7 13.9 8 175.3 15.3 36.3 SDVERO22106 25 155.6 7.3 52.4 17.7 208.7 9.7 70.3 SDVERO22107 25 20.2 1.3 4.8 0 - - - SDVERO22108 25 11.2 0.6 2.1 1 89.6 5.4 23.1 SDVERO22109 25 124.8 9.1 34.9 12.8 217.2 15.9 59.8 SDVERO22110 23 15.4 1.0 3.8 0 - - - SDVERO22111 30 34.8 2.2 11.1 3.6 87.5 4.3 28.3 SDVERO22112 25 18.2 0.9 3.1 0 - - - SDVERO22114 25 70.7 3.9 22.3 11.2 110.6 6.2 34.8 SDVERO22115 22 112.4 5.3 37.0 2.3 219.8 11.2 66.0 SDVERO22116 25 25.5 2.0 5.8 1 91.0 8.5 17.2 SDVERO22117 25 11.0 0.7 2.5 0 - - - SDVERO22118 25 11.2 1 5.3 0 - - - SDVERO22119 25 46.5 2 17.9 4.7 99.8 4.5 33.2

Table 3: Comparison of whole rock and exchangeable fraction results for desorbable mineralized lenght

Drillhole Σ length over cut-off grade (m) Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm) whole rock Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm) exchangeable fraction Exchangeable fraction recovery (%) TREY Dy + Tb Pr + Nd REYd Dy + Tb Pr + Nd REYd Dy + Tb Pr + Nd SDVERO22002 5.7 571.9 30.1 120.5 301.2 22.8 75.7 52.7 75.7 62.8 SDVERO22003 4.8 287.3 12.7 61.8 106.0 7.4 31.2 36.9 58.3 50.5 SDVERO22004B 1.7 345.1 20.0 71.4 80.7 6.7 19.5 23.4 33.5 27.3 SDVERO22005 5.2 227.7 9.9 47.8 120.5 7.7 34.5 52.9 77.8 72.2 SDVERO22006 19.2 406.3 23.6 81.7 246.1 18.0 52.0 60.6 76.3 63.6 SDVERO22007 1.0 286.1 15.8 57.4 135.8 11.6 29.8 47.5 73.4 51.9 SDVERO22008 3.5 205.7 8.5 41.6 96.5 6.4 24.7 46.9 75.3 59.4 SDVERO22008B 4.5 238.9 10.5 52.1 109.2 7.2 30.1 45.7 68.6 57.8 SDVERO22008C 3.0 215.5 9.2 43.4 95.1 6.5 23.0 44.1 70.7 53.0 SDVERO22009 4.7 286.6 14.3 80.1 132.5 11.6 38.8 46.2 81.1 48.4 SDVERO22012 13.3 263.2 7.8 54.9 116.0 6.6 33.7 44.1 84.6 61.4 SDVERO22014 14.2 241.6 5.9 51.6 115.2 5.0 34.3 47.7 84.7 66.5 SDVERO22015 12.0 342.3 8.4 78.4 148.2 6.3 46.0 43.3 75.0 58.7 SDVERO22016 6.7 390.9 8.0 85.0 142.5 5.7 50.5 36.5 71.3 59.4 SDVERO22018 6.7 486.9 20.8 100.1 266.7 16.0 58.9 54.8 76.9 58.8 SDVERO22018B 11.4 336.3 14.0 67.2 134.8 9.6 25.9 40.1 68.6 38.5 SDVERO22019 12.0 323.4 6.6 75.6 123.4 4.7 39.0 38.2 71.2 51.6 SDVERO22020 6.4 759.4 11.6 178.8 107.3 4.3 28.5 14.1 37.1 15.9 SDVERO22023 8.1 426.0 8.5 96.0 154.8 6.7 48.1 36.3 78.8 50.1 SDVERO22024 8.5 282.0 8.6 63.2 155.4 7.3 49.7 55.1 84.9 78.6 SDVERO22025 2.0 393.2 4.1 93.6 96.8 2.8 32.3 24.6 68.3 34.5 SDVERO22027 1.6 306.7 5.7 61.6 99.6 4.2 38.0 32.5 73.7 61.7 SDVERO22030 20.7 274.0 7.9 58.4 127.5 6.4 39.7 46.5 81.0 68.0 SDVERO22031 16.3 373.9 20.3 75.4 232.9 17.1 58.8 62.3 84.2 78.0 SDVERO22035 7.1 303.6 14.7 60.9 106.7 8.4 24.1 35.1 57.1 39.6 SDVERO22038 18.5 482.4 12.2 124.6 193.6 10.1 66.1 40.1 82.8 53.0 SDVERO22040 1.7 324.5 6.4 68.6 105.7 4.1 40.1 32.6 64.1 58.5 SDVERO22041 5.0 372.0 8.9 92.0 200.8 8.0 60.2 54.0 89.9 65.4 SDVERO22042 4.0 473.6 9.2 116.6 182.8 6.5 75.5 38.6 70.7 64.8 SDVERO22043 10.4 347.0 8.3 88.1 156.5 6.2 56.0 45.1 74.7 63.6 SDVERO22044 8.2 333.5 7.1 73.9 140.1 5.3 49.0 42.0 74.6 66.3 SDVERO22045 20.0 331.5 10.1 71.2 156.5 8.2 41.2 47.2 81.2 57.9 SDVERO22046 9.2 372.6 9.0 84.5 125.2 5.8 43.5 33.6 64.4 51.5 SDVERO22050 2.0 315.9 15.9 67.5 98.1 6.7 26.2 31.1 42.1 38.8 SDVERO22054 1.7 321.1 14.1 73.8 99.7 5.5 28.2 31.0 39.0 38.2 SDVERO22057 5.0 329.2 14.2 82.5 175.7 11.3 56.9 53.4 79.6 69.0 SDVERO22058 17.5 303.9 14.3 61.2 154.4 10.7 41.6 50.8 74.8 68.0 SDVERO22059 9.0 274.3 12.0 59.7 151.6 9.4 46.7 55.3 78.3 78.2 SDVERO22062 1.4 241.9 10.9 57.1 83.5 5.9 27.9 34.5 54.1 48.9 SDVERO22064 7.9 422.0 15.0 97.6 201.0 9.5 66.4 47.6 63.3 68.0 SDVERO22065 22.0 300.4 16.5 56.9 194.1 13.2 42.8 64.6 80.0 75.2 SDVERO22066 12.3 451.4 20.8 101.3 232.5 14.9 61.4 51.5 71.6 60.6 SDVERO22067 16.0 423.5 23.3 90.5 253.6 20.9 65.2 59.9 89.7 72.0 SDVERO22069 18.6 519.1 32.9 94.5 320.9 27.7 68.9 61.8 84.2 72.9 SDVERO22072 6.0 235.1 8.2 52.2 94.8 6.4 25.8 40.3 78.0 49.4 SDVERO22074 5.2 380.9 18.0 71.9 195.1 14.7 47.4 51.2 81.7 65.9 SDVERO22075 1.5 258.9 11.1 54.5 101.1 6.5 27.0 39.0 58.6 49.5 SDVERO22077 2.0 299.6 13.3 63.9 81.7 6.6 19.6 27.3 49.6 30.7 SDVERO22078 7.0 231.3 8.8 50.7 99.4 6.2 31.4 43.0 70.5 61.9 SDVERO22079 1.0 286.8 12.2 56.7 95.6 7.8 24.9 33.3 63.9 43.9 SDVERO22081 17.2 267.1 7.1 57.6 117.1 7.0 30.4 43.8 98.6 52.8 SDVERO22082 7.0 309.1 14.6 60.6 145.8 11.4 39.0 47.2 78.1 64.4 SDVERO22083 12.0 565.9 32.9 99.6 309.9 24.3 53.2 54.8 73.9 53.4 SDVERO22085 18.8 355.8 16.9 75.4 193.9 15.7 48.8 54.5 92.9 64.7 SDVERO22086 1.4 1091.3 9.1 278.8 155.5 4.3 58.4 14.2 47.3 20.9 SDVERO22087 19.0 351.8 20.7 69.1 190.7 15.9 45.6 54.2 76.8 66.0 SDVERO22088 5.5 324.0 15.3 69.5 121.6 10.1 32.1 37.5 66.0 46.2 SDVERO22089 2.0 292.7 9.6 60.4 110.9 6.8 35.0 37.9 70.8 57.9 SDVERO22092 1.7 313.2 13.0 72.9 99.3 6.4 32.7 31.7 49.2 44.9 SDVERO22093 7.0 271.4 7.2 54.3 98.7 5.9 32.2 36.4 81.9 59.3 SDVERO22094 8.0 229.2 8.7 45.6 112.1 8.0 30.5 48.9 92.0 66.9 SDVERO22096 6.1 204.1 6.8 45.8 97.1 5.4 29.2 47.6 79.4 63.8 SDVERO22097 7.0 236.2 5.5 56.2 118.4 4.7 39.7 50.1 85.5 70.6 SDVERO22098 17.7 338.4 16.3 64.7 153.0 11.8 37.4 45.2 72.4 57.8 SDVERO22100 1.7 158.0 4.3 37.1 91.4 3.0 24.7 57.8 69.8 66.6 SDVERO22101 2.2 299.5 11.9 69.1 130.0 7.1 32.7 43.4 59.7 47.3 SDVERO22102 10.0 336.4 14.0 72.0 147.1 10.6 42.9 43.7 75.7 59.6 SDVERO22104 6.0 401.7 10.8 85.0 123.4 8.4 34.3 30.7 77.8 40.4 SDVERO22105 8.0 378.4 19.6 75.2 175.3 15.3 36.3 46.3 78.1 48.3 SDVERO22106 17.7 1000.1 15.2 227.1 208.7 9.7 70.3 20.9 63.8 31.0 SDVERO22108 1.0 285.4 11.7 64.2 89.6 5.4 23.1 31.4 46.2 36.0 SDVERO22109 12.8 354.7 17.3 76.2 217.2 15.9 59.8 61.2 91.9 78.5 SDVERO22111 3.6 245.3 5.7 59.1 87.5 4.3 28.3 35.7 75.4 47.9 SDVERO22114 11.2 582.9 9.7 139.6 110.6 6.2 34.8 19.0 63.9 24.9 SDVERO22115 2.3 663.0 17.4 187.0 219.8 11.2 66.0 33.2 64.4 35.3 SDVERO22116 1.0 1071.1 18.0 305.0 91.0 8.5 17.2 8.5 47.2 5.6 SDVERO22119 4.7 358.1 6.1 87.3 99.8 4.5 33.2 27.9 73.8 38.0

Notes:

TREY = Total rare earth plus yttrium REYd = Desorption rare earth plus ytrium Dy + Tb = Dysprosium plus terbium Pr + Nd = Praseodymium plus neodymium The boreholes in bold letters are shown in the cross sections All holes are vertical and interval thickness approximates true thickness.

