WKN: A3C83E ISIN: CA00461M1032 Ticker-Symbol: JD1 
Frankfurt
28.02.23
09:15 Uhr
0,280 Euro
-0,024
-7,89 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACLARA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACLARA RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 14:38
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Provides Exploration Results for Potential Second Module

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce drilling results completed over Verónica Norte (the "Project") located 45 km from Concepcion, Chile. The Project corresponds to a new target area approximately 45 kms south of the Penco Module Project.

Approximately 2,905 meters (m) from 125 sonic drill holes were completed in the Project in the second half of 2022 as part of an initial drilling campaign covering 982 hectares (Ha) of total target of 5,055 Ha (see Figure 1). The purpose of this initial drilling campaign was to confirm the depth extension of the positive results obtained from surface geological reconnaissance and geochemical sampling and to test the lateral extents of the mineralization.

The drill hole program:

  • confirmed rare-earth elements (REE) mineralization recognized through geological work, including geochemical sampling continued at depth.
  • recognized that the mineralization occurs mainly in the first 15m below surface, with an economic horizon of approximately 7m.
  • confirmed that REE are highly absorbed into ionic clays resulting in a high percentage of REE exchangeable fraction recovery (see table 3).
  • confirmed attractive recoverable values of the heavy rare earths (HREE,) Dysprosium and Terbium (DyTb), as well as the light rare earths, Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr).
  • confirmed that the mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels.

Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara, commented:

"Initial exploration results at Veronica North represent the first step towards becoming a multi-modular HREE Company. As we progress, our in-house developed exploration model has proven highly effective in finding REE-enriched ionic clay deposits. We are very encouraged with these results and plan to continue with further drilling campaigns to unlock the full potential of the asset".

A location map is shown in Figure 1, where the full Veronica district is displayed covering approximately 13,122Ha in high priority drilling areas, comprising of Veronica Norte (5,055Ha), Verónica Centro (2,492Ha) and Veronica Sur (5,575Ha). The drilling campaign executed in 2022 is mainly concentrated in the north of Veronica Norte. Drill holes, averaging 25m in depth, intersected mineralization with TREY (total rare earth plus yttrium) economic grades; the interception length and average composite grades (ppm) of these intersections are shown in Table 1.

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Plant view of Veronica Norte Project location (purple outline), red dots show drill holes of the 2022 campaign while grey dots represent previous drill holes in the area.

Patricio Irribarra, Head of Geology at Aclara, commented:

"The drill holes in the Veronica Norte area were designed to (i) confirm the presence of REE mineralization beneath the good results obtained during surface geochemical scan and sampling, (ii) test other targets in the area and finally, (iii) understand the geological factors that control the mineralization.

Verónica Norte displays different characteristics to the Penco Module, such as being a shallower yet potentially larger deposit, with lower grades but with a significantly higher exchangeable REE fraction with interesting levels of both DyTb and NdPr. We are encouraged that Veronica Norte mineralization remains open on its lateral extents at different topographic levels, generating new targeting zones and rewarding our exploration efforts. We have decided to continue with the drilling and sub-surface sampling in the Veronica Norte area, targeting other sectors to keep evaluating the site potential and its extension.

The areas of Veronica district were heavily impacted by the fires during February, which has put a temporary restriction to re-initiate drilling works. During the summer season, we will keep helping the affected communities on site as well as collaborating with forestry companies. We intend to resume greenfield campaigns at the appropriate time once we receive clearance from superficial land owners."

Geological Overview

The Project hosts rare earth elements mineralization absorbed into an ionic clay deposit, which is formed by the weathering of calc-alkaline with peraluminous signal rocks as protolith, containing REE bearing and accessory minerals such as monazite, allanite, and apatite, and as impurities in primary minerals. Due to surface weathering, REE containing minerals are decomposed, and ionized REEs are absorbed on the surface of clay minerals such as halloysite and kaolinite.

According to the geological mapping and the information obtained from the Veronica Norte 2022 drill hole campaign, the local geology is shown to be homogeneous, defined by two lithological Units (Figure 2B). Predominating in areal extent is biotite granitoid (TBT) and, to a lesser extent, in the northern portion of the area, a diorite (DRT). The chemical results of both Units do not show significant differences in grade values, implying a priori the lack of lithological control of the mineralization. Even though mineralized DRT tends to be richer in TREY, the extent of TBT in the area presents more interest, considering it also reaches potentially economic values of its exchangeable fraction. The regolith profile shown in Figure 2A is characterized not only by its observed geological criteria (texture, alteration grade, mineral composition), but also by its chemical data, which helps limit their extent, narrowing the horizon hosting the mineralization. Topography appears to control the formation and preservation of the mineralized horizon, being present at different topographic altitudes, where the exchangeable fraction of the mineralization is hosted at shallow depths (between the first 10-15 m).

As the mineralization is controlled mainly by the weathering/regolith development instead of the lithology, Figure 3A shows the 3D geological units, which will be used for eventual Mineral Resource estimation. These units are displayed in the cross section presented in Figure 3A and the map view in Figure 3B.

Compared to the Penco project, Veronica Norte differs firstly on the protolith of the host rock, where the biotite tonalite exhibits, in general, different mineralogy and lower TREY values, reflected in the absence of garnets. However, it shows a more significant surface extension than the garnet granitoid Unit of Penco, with potentially economic REE exchangeable fraction values. On the other hand, the mineralized regolith is exposed at shallower depths, within the first 15 m, at different topographic levels, hosted mainly at lower pedolith rather than the transition zone between lower pedolith and upper saprolite as is the case at Penco.

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') exhibiting association between the lithology and regolith on the area, and some holes displaying TREY in ppm. (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith extension through 3D modeling. A yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black contour represents the delineated interest area that has been modeled and the white dots represent drill holes in the area. The image shows that the mineralized horizon (M) found at Veronica Norte is controlled by the development and conservation of favourable regolith horizon at certain topographic levels where continuity is exhibited. The mineralization is found at shallow depths (approximately first 10 - 15 m from the surface).

Aclara Resources Inc., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 3. Northern Veronica Norte. (A) Cross section (A-A') showing geological units defined by favourable regolith. P, upper-medium pedolith; M, medium-lower pedolith; S, upper-lower saprolith; R, saprock and bedrock. Some holes display TREY exchangeable fraction (B) Plan view showing associated geology and regolith horizons. The yellow trace line indicates the location of the cross-section displayed in "A." The black outcrop contour represents the delineated areas of interest that have been modeled to date.

Sampling and Assay Protocols

The 125 sonic drill holes were sampled in intervals of 0.8m to 2m, for a total of 1,827 samples, which had been sent for TREY analysis to ALS, and desorption TREY Analysis to AGS. Sampling and analytical protocols are unchanged from the Penco Technical Report, which was identified to be in line with standard industry practice. The QA/QC program indicates high levels of precision and accuracy for Dy, Tb, Nd, Pr and Lu. Overall, the database for total grades similarly shows high precision and accuracy.

Qualified Person and technical help

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling, and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Luis Oviedo, an independent Consulting Geologist with more than 45 years of experience. Mr. Oviedo is a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and the Comisión Calificadora de Competencias en Recursos y Reservas Mineras (Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile) and is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ).

The QP confirms that he visited the project area on January 26, 2023 and was supported by the Head of Geology at Aclara, Patricio Irribarra, and colleague Rene Henriquez, who reviewed and analyzed the relevant project information. Carlos Santos, Database and QA/QC Geologist of the company provided an analysis of the QA/QC work over the Veronica Norte deposit.

For further information, please contact:
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to mineral continuity, grade, and upside at the Veronica Norte zone, the issuance of an updated Mineral Resource statement, and the contemplated development of greenfield targets and expected reduction in permitting risk. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 30, 2022 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole results

Drillhole

Drillhole Depth

(m)

Drillhole Composite (ppm)

Σ length over cut-off grade (m)

Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm)

TREY

Dy + Tb

Pr + Nd

TREY

Dy + Tb

Pr + Nd

SDVERO22001

25

184.4

4.4

37.7

4

291.1

5.4

59.7

SDVERO22002

25

343.2

16.0

69.1

22.4

362.2

17.2

73.3

SDVERO22003

25

256.2

10.0

54.9

16.9

283.8

11.0

61.0

SDVERO22004

7.7

265.7

14.2

50.9

3

310.2

17.7

57.6

SDVERO22004B

6.2

329.5

18.3

67.2

5.2

329.5

18.3

67.2

SDVERO22005

25

208.8

9.0

43.2

9

246.6

11.0

50.9

SDVERO22006

25

362.4

20.4

73.4

20.2

408.3

23.5

82.9

SDVERO22007

25

236.0

12.1

46.3

17.3

256.8

13.7

51.2

SDVERO22008

15.7

219.5

10.3

44.4

9.3

231.2

11.4

47.2

SDVERO22008B

15.7

224.4

9.9

46.6

8.7

243.1

10.7

50.8

SDVERO22008C

20.2

204.4

8.6

40.6

7.3

228.5

10.0

45.2

SDVERO22009

30

235.6

12.2

53.5

18.4

276.7

14.8

63.4

SDVERO22011

23.7

252.9

4.4

55.6

21.7

256.6

4.4

56.4

SDVERO22012

25

243.6

7.0

50.4

13.6

267.8

7.9

56.3

SDVERO22013

23.7

115.6

5.0

23.6

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22014

22.2

220.6

5.1

46.3

9.2

257.8

6.3

55.9

SDVERO22015

26

293.6

7.0

64.4

24.2

299.1

7.1

65.7

SDVERO22016

25.7

319.2

5.9

67.9

24.6

323.8

6.0

68.7

SDVERO22017

25

479.6

8.9

103.7

23.9

497.0

9.1

107.1

SDVERO22018

19.7

291.3

11.1

60.9

9.2

414.89

17.1

86.1

SDVERO22018B

19.3

291.6

10.6

59.8

16.4

315.4

11.6

64.7

SDVERO22019

29.7

306.6

5.7

69.2

27.7

313.3

5.8

71.6

SDVERO22020

25

378.0

5.6

86.8

14.7

543.5

7.2

127.9

SDVERO22021

25

188.4

8.2

38.9

2

238.5

9.8

51.8

SDVERO22022

20.7

145.8

4.2

31.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22022B

19.2

174.9

4.4

41.7

2.2

254.0

6.6

61.4

SDVERO22023

25

350.4

5.5

76.0

21.4

373.3

5.9

81.7

SDVERO22024

25

241.2

6.1

52.0

14.2

308.0

6.9

66.6

SDVERO22025

25

247.0

3.4

55.3

12

301.3

3.9

67.6

SDVERO22026

15.2

81.3

3.1

16.7

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22026B

25

91.3

3.4

18.3

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22027

25

300.5

6.0

62.7

24.5

300.5

6.0

62.7

SDVERO22028

10.2

185.7

5.4

37.5

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22028B

12.2

192.1

5.8

40.2

1.3

251.6

7.1

53.1

SDVERO22029

11.7

186.2

3.9

40.7

1.6

230.2

4.1

50.9

SDVERO22029B

15.2

184.7

3.7

40.0

1.5

318.4

5.1

70.3

SDVERO22030

29.2

252.2

7.9

52.9

22.2

272.5

8.0

57.4

SDVERO22031

30

316.6

16.3

63.7

24.9

340.3

17.9

68.3

SDVERO22032

10.7

186.0

5.1

41.4

1.6

240.4

6.7

55.6

SDVERO22032B

4.4

191.5

5.5

39.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22032C

6.4

154.1

4.4

31.9

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22035

30

236.1

11.1

48.5

13.1

283.4

13.9

58.3

SDVERO22036

20.7

202.1

9.5

41.3

1.2

220.6

9.4

47.3

SDVERO22037

23.7

167.0

4.4

37.4

3

244.3

4.5

53.3

SDVERO22038

25

415.4

10.0

101.1

20.5

463.8

11.0

114.1

SDVERO22039

25

237.5

3.6

52.5

10.1

291.2

5.4

65.0

SDVERO22040

25

259.6

4.6

56.3

15

304.2

5.1

65.5

SDVERO22041

25

245.8

5.1

54.1

12.9

308.8

6.0

69.1

SDVERO22042

21

351.3

6.0

77.3

20.9

351.3

6.0

77.4

SDVERO22043

25

284.1

6.4

67.9

13.6

315.3

7.3

77.7

SDVERO22044

25

319.0

6.2

70.6

21.5

325.1

6.3

72.1

SDVERO22045

25

318.0

9.2

68.2

23.9

318.0

9.2

68.2

SDVERO22046

25

305.6

6.7

67.1

21.6

309.8

6.8

68.0

SDVERO22050

25

221.3

11.2

46.0

9

261.1

13.2

55.0

SDVERO22052

19

406.0

12.1

101.9

6.2

406.0

12.1

101.9

SDVERO22053B

19.5

159.7

8.3

32.6

1.7

221.6

13.0

42.7

SDVERO22054

12

265.8

12.0

56.7

6

265.8

12.0

56.7

SDVERO22054B

25

251.4

10.9

50.3

6.3

276.9

10.6

50.8

SDVERO22055

16

221.2

9.7

47.4

4.6

229.8

10.2

49.0

SDVERO22057

25

268.8

11.6

60.7

13

302.9

13.2

69.9

SDVERO22058

25

290.3

13.4

58.4

19.9

304.9

14.2

61.6

SDVERO22059

25

234.4

10.1

48.1

13

259.0

11.3

54.2

SDVERO22060

25

223.7

10.1

48.1

12.2

247.0

11.2

53.4

SDVERO22061

21

234.3

10.5

49.9

10.4

250.0

11.2

53.1

SDVERO22062

22

213.6

8.8

44.8

8

250.2

10.8

53.7

SDVERO22063

25

196.1

4.9

41.6

3

232.2

5.0

49.8

SDVERO22064

25

305.9

9.5

66.5

13.5

349.5

11.3

77.9

SDVERO22065

30

271.8

13.6

52.5

14.4

361.5

20.3

68.6

SDVERO22066

30

316.6

12.5

69.8

19.8

369.7

15.4

82.5

SDVERO22067

30

331.3

16.9

70.8

26.5

348.3

18.1

74.6

SDVERO22068

26

254.4

12.1

53.3

11.2

288.2

13.9

60.3

SDVERO22069

30

395.6

22.9

75.7

25.5

427.3

25.2

81.5

SDVERO22070

30

208.2

5.9

45.8

14

255.3

6.2

56.3

SDVERO22071

19.5

239.0

4.7

52.2

8

281.8

4.9

62.5

SDVERO22072

25

227.0

7.6

49.1

13

267.5

8.0

58.7

SDVERO22073

25

71.4

2.9

14.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22074

21

292.9

12.3

57.9

11.7

322.2

13.6

64.1

SDVERO22075

23.4

250.5

9.2

51.6

16

269.1

10.3

55.6

SDVERO22076

25

276.1

4.7

59.4

7

307.3

5.1

67.9

SDVERO22077

25

216.3

8.9

44.8

8.7

285.4

12.9

59.7

SDVERO22078

25

161.1

5.1

34.9

6.6

245.8

8.0

52.2

SDVERO22079

21

211.7

7.6

42.8

4

247.5

11.2

49.0

SDVERO22081

25

266.9

8.7

56.8

12.8

324.5

11.9

70.9

SDVERO22082

25

245.2

10.6

48.3

16

273.4

12.3

54.0

SDVERO22083

25

419.5

21.5

76.7

21

448.5

23.6

81.4

SDVERO22084

25

209.5

8.5

43.3

6

233.1

9.8

49.9

SDVERO22085

25

333.0

15.4

69.9

22.6

346.3

16.3

72.9

SDVERO22086

25

750.1

10.4

183.3

18.9

750.1

10.4

183.3

SDVERO22087

36

290.3

15.7

59.3

21.4

338.0

19.9

67.3

SDVERO22088

25

236.6

9.9

52.1

14.1

272.2

11.6

61.0

SDVERO22089

22

237.7

8.0

50.7

9.3

269.0

9.4

57.4

SDVERO22090

25

207.6

4.2

45.8

10

279.9

4.8

63.1

SDVERO22091

19.7

187.7

5.8

40.1

1

221.9

6.7

46.0

SDVERO22092

25

233.9

8.7

49.7

17.5

244.0

8.9

52.2

SDVERO22093

20

255.9

6.7

51.8

13

273.0

7.4

54.3

SDVERO22094

25

206.1

7.3

41.8

10.3

234.1

8.7

46.9

SDVERO22095

24

188.8

8.5

40.6

6

258.4

13.0

55.6

SDVERO22096

25

197.1

5.0

43.9

7.8

259.8

5.6

60.2

SDVERO22097

25

153.9

3.7

34.6

3

254.3

4.5

63.8

SDVERO22098

37

276.2

13.0

54.0

20.7

320.0

14.9

62.3

SDVERO22099

25

336.5

10.7

67.5

22.6

342.0

10.6

68.8

SDVERO22100

23

184.2

4.2

40.0

5.4

225.6

6.1

47.9

SDVERO22101

25

184.2

5.9

39.8

4.5

289.7

9.8

66.7

SDVERO22102

25

284.1

11.1

58.7

22.2

291.9

11.4

60.4

SDVERO22104

25

279.7

7.1

58.5

20.9

300.0

7.5

62.6

SDVERO22105

25

284.8

11.4

57.8

19

309.7

12.7

63.5

SDVERO22106

25

912.3

13.8

210.3

25

912.3

13.8

210.3

SDVERO22107

25

201.1

5.7

43.8

5.9

256.6

6.6

58.4

SDVERO22108

25

231.2

8.0

47.9

16.0

240.8

8.3

50.0

SDVERO22109

25

307.8

14.4

68.6

23.0

313.9

14.9

70.7

SDVERO22110

23

198.8

7.0

42.5

4.0

257.2

7.9

56.4

SDVERO22111

30

232.2

6.0

53.6

19.3

265.3

6.0

62.0

SDVERO22112

25

235.4

8.0

49.4

7.4

336.7

15.1

66.5

SDVERO22114

25

449.7

7.3

104.8

16.2

565.8

8.8

134.8

SDVERO22115

22

456.8

10.1

124.7

5.3

456.8

10.1

124.7

SDVERO22116

25

392.9

7.6

98.2

22.4

416.9

8.0

105.1

SDVERO22117

25

175.4

5.0

41.4

7.0

262.8

6.5

64.4

SDVERO22118

25

368.3

6.5

86.7

13.7

430.3

6.8

102.2

SDVERO22119

25

267.9

3.6

66.5

17.5

318.2

4.2

80.4

Table 2: Summary of Veronica Norte Drill Hole with exchangeable fraction (desorption) results

Drillhole

Drillhole Depth

(m)

Drillhole Composite (ppm) exchangeable fraction

Σ length over cut-off grade (m)

Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm) exchangeable fraction

REYd

Dy + Tb

Pr + Nd

REYd

Dy + Tb

Pr + Nd

SDVERO22001

25

9.2

0.5

1.7

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22002

25

93.3

7.1

23.1

5.7

301.2

22.8

75.7

SDVERO22003

25

40.8

3.0

11.1

4.8

106.0

7.4

31.2

SDVERO22004

7.7

30.4

2.7

5.5

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22004B

6.2

49.8

4.2

11.4

1.7

80.7

6.7

19.5

SDVERO22005

25

43.4

2.8

11.4

5.2

120.5

7.7

34.5

SDVERO22006

25

195.3

14.2

41.4

19.2

246.1

18.0

52.0

SDVERO22007

25

31.7

2.4

7.2

1

135.8

11.6

29.8

SDVERO22008

15.7

37.6

2.4

9.0

3.5

96.5

6.4

24.7

SDVERO22008B

15.7

46.8

3.0

12.2

4.5

109.2

7.2

30.1

SDVERO22008C

20.2

45.9

2.9

11.0

3

95.1

6.5

23.0

SDVERO22009

30

39.9

4.0

8.6

4.7

132.5

11.6

38.8

SDVERO22011

23.7

14.7

0.5

3.6

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22012

25

73.6

4.1

21.0

13.3

116.0

6.6

33.7

SDVERO22013

23.7

7.0

0.3

1.9

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22014

22.2

97.1

4.2

29.1

14.2

115.2

5.0

34.3

SDVERO22015

26

83.0

4.0

24.4

12

148.2

6.3

46.0

SDVERO22016

25.7

43.9

1.9

14.3

6.7

142.5

5.7

50.5

SDVERO22017

25

37.6

2.7

7.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22018

19.7

105.7

6.4

23.0

6.7

266.7

16.0

58.9

SDVERO22018B

19.3

87.1

6.2

16.7

11.4

134.8

9.6

25.9

SDVERO22019

29.7

70.4

2.8

22.0

12

123.4

4.7

39.0

SDVERO22020

25

34.0

1.5

8.8

6.4

107.3

4.3

28.5

SDVERO22021

25

16.9

1.0

2.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22022

20.7

12.5

0.6

3.2

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22022B

19.2

11.7

0.6

2.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22023

25

76.4

3.5

22.9

8.1

154.8

6.7

48.1

SDVERO22024

25

67.8

3.5

20.9

8.5

155.4

7.3

49.7

SDVERO22025

25

30.0

1.4

8.8

2

96.8

2.8

32.3

SDVERO22026

15.2

20.0

1.3

5.5

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22026B

25

17.0

0.9

5.0

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22027

25

39.5

2.1

12.8

1.6

99.6

4.2

38.0

SDVERO22028

10.2

10.8

0.4

2.0

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22028B

12.2

13.4

0.8

3.0

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22029

11.7

14.4

0.5

3.2

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22029B

15.2

12.2

0.4

2.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22030

29.2

99.2

5.2

30.3

20.7

127.5

6.4

39.7

SDVERO22031

30

141.2

10.3

35.6

16.3

232.9

17.1

58.8

SDVERO22032

10.7

43.7

2.4

14.6

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22032B

4.4

24.3

1.1

7.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22032C

6.4

13.3

0.8

4.3

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22035

30

48.3

3.9

10.8

7.1

106.7

8.4

24.1

SDVERO22036

20.7

22.6

1.5

5.4

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22037

23.7

16.9

1.4

4.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22038

25

162.6

8.2

55.5

18.5

193.6

10.1

66.1

SDVERO22039

25

7.9

0.4

1.7

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22040

25

20.2

0.9

6.7

1.7

105.7

4.1

40.1

SDVERO22041

25

59.7

2.6

16.5

5

200.8

8.0

60.2

SDVERO22042

21

44.1

1.7

16.7

4

182.8

6.5

75.5

SDVERO22043

25

101.4

4.0

36.1

10.4

156.5

6.2

56.0

SDVERO22044

25

64.3

2.7

20.8

8.2

140.1

5.3

49.0

SDVERO22045

25

136.3

7.2

36.0

20

156.5

8.2

41.2

SDVERO22046

25

61.1

3.0

20.0

9.2

125.2

5.8

43.5

SDVERO22050

25

31.5

2.1

8.2

2

98.1

6.7

26.2

SDVERO22052

19

38.5

2.5

10.0

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22053B

19.5

14.9

1.0

3.3

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22054

12

41.8

2.3

11.5

1.7

99.7

5.5

28.2

SDVERO22054B

25

27.5

1.7

7.2

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22055

16

18.1

0.8

5.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22057

25

58.3

3.9

17.3

5

175.7

11.3

56.9

SDVERO22058

25

127.8

8.8

34.6

17.5

154.4

10.7

41.6

SDVERO22059

25

69.1

4.5

19.9

9

151.6

9.4

46.7

SDVERO22060

25

19.4

1.4

5.2

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22061

21

23.4

1.4

6.9

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22062

22

31.6

2.2

9.6

1.4

83.5

5.9

27.9

SDVERO22063

25

5.9

0.3

0.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22064

25

111.2

5.1

36.1

7.9

201.0

9.5

66.4

SDVERO22065

30

159.9

10.7

35.8

22

194.1

13.2

42.8

SDVERO22066

30

121.3

7.7

32.0

12.3

232.5

14.9

61.4

SDVERO22067

30

153.4

12.7

38.5

16

253.6

20.9

65.2

SDVERO22068

26

18.9

1.4

4.4

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22069

30

212.5

18.3

45.5

18.6

320.9

27.7

68.9

SDVERO22070

30

11.1

0.7

2.4

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22071

19.5

6.9

0.4

1.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22072

25

53.3

3.6

14.3

6

94.8

6.4

25.8

SDVERO22073

25

7.1

0.4

1.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22074

21

89.1

6.7

21.7

5.2

195.1

14.7

47.4

SDVERO22075

23.4

40.8

2.4

10.4

1.5

101.1

6.5

27.0

SDVERO22076

25

17.1

0.6

4.3

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22077

25

30.5

2.1

7.2

2

81.7

6.6

19.6

SDVERO22078

25

38.4

2.4

11.9

7

99.4

6.2

31.4

SDVERO22079

21

39.6

2.2

9.2

1

95.6

7.8

24.9

SDVERO22081

25

90.8

5.5

23.0

17.2

117.1

7.0

30.4

SDVERO22082

25

58.1

4.4

15.4

7

145.8

11.4

39.0

SDVERO22083

25

166.4

12.9

29.0

12

309.9

24.3

53.2

SDVERO22084

25

16.2

1.0

4.3

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22085

25

155.3

12.6

38.9

18.8

193.9

15.7

48.8

SDVERO22086

25

42.6

2.1

15.0

1.4

155.5

4.3

58.4

SDVERO22087

36

120.0

10.0

28.6

19

190.7

15.9

45.6

SDVERO22088

25

44.9

3.5

12.1

5.5

121.6

10.1

32.1

SDVERO22089

22

47.0

2.8

13.7

2

110.9

6.8

35.0

SDVERO22090

25

13.4

0.4

2.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22091

19.7

10.8

0.6

2.4

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22092

25

17.3

0.8

4.3

1.7

99.3

6.4

32.7

SDVERO22093

20

57.3

3.6

17.4

7

98.7

5.9

32.2

SDVERO22094

25

56.2

4.2

14.4

8

112.1

8.0

30.5

SDVERO22095

24

26.0

1.7

7.5

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22096

25

61.4

3.4

19.0

6.1

97.1

5.4

29.2

SDVERO22097

25

56.1

2.5

17.8

7

118.4

4.7

39.7

SDVERO22098

37

106.6

8.3

25.9

17.7

153.0

11.8

37.4

SDVERO22099

25

10.7

1.0

0.9

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22100

23

32.0

2.3

7.0

1.7

91.4

3.0

24.7

SDVERO22101

25

62.6

3.6

14.4

2.2

130.0

7.1

32.7

SDVERO22102

25

84.5

6.4

22.9

10

147.1

10.6

42.9

SDVERO22104

25

37.9

2.6

9.6

6

123.4

8.4

34.3

SDVERO22105

25

67.1

5.7

13.9

8

175.3

15.3

36.3

SDVERO22106

25

155.6

7.3

52.4

17.7

208.7

9.7

70.3

SDVERO22107

25

20.2

1.3

4.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22108

25

11.2

0.6

2.1

1

89.6

5.4

23.1

SDVERO22109

25

124.8

9.1

34.9

12.8

217.2

15.9

59.8

SDVERO22110

23

15.4

1.0

3.8

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22111

30

34.8

2.2

11.1

3.6

87.5

4.3

28.3

SDVERO22112

25

18.2

0.9

3.1

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22114

25

70.7

3.9

22.3

11.2

110.6

6.2

34.8

SDVERO22115

22

112.4

5.3

37.0

2.3

219.8

11.2

66.0

SDVERO22116

25

25.5

2.0

5.8

1

91.0

8.5

17.2

SDVERO22117

25

11.0

0.7

2.5

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22118

25

11.2

1

5.3

0

-

-

-

SDVERO22119

25

46.5

2

17.9

4.7

99.8

4.5

33.2

Table 3: Comparison of whole rock and exchangeable fraction results for desorbable mineralized lenght

Drillhole

Σ length over cut-off grade (m)

Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm) whole rock

Average composite grade over cut-off (ppm) exchangeable fraction

Exchangeable fraction recovery (%)

TREY

Dy + Tb

Pr + Nd

REYd

Dy + Tb

Pr + Nd

REYd

Dy + Tb

Pr + Nd

SDVERO22002

5.7

571.9

30.1

120.5

301.2

22.8

75.7

52.7

75.7

62.8

SDVERO22003

4.8

287.3

12.7

61.8

106.0

7.4

31.2

36.9

58.3

50.5

SDVERO22004B

1.7

345.1

20.0

71.4

80.7

6.7

19.5

23.4

33.5

27.3

SDVERO22005

5.2

227.7

9.9

47.8

120.5

7.7

34.5

52.9

77.8

72.2

SDVERO22006

19.2

406.3

23.6

81.7

246.1

18.0

52.0

60.6

76.3

63.6

SDVERO22007

1.0

286.1

15.8

57.4

135.8

11.6

29.8

47.5

73.4

51.9

SDVERO22008

3.5

205.7

8.5

41.6

96.5

6.4

24.7

46.9

75.3

59.4

SDVERO22008B

4.5

238.9

10.5

52.1

109.2

7.2

30.1

45.7

68.6

57.8

SDVERO22008C

3.0

215.5

9.2

43.4

95.1

6.5

23.0

44.1

70.7

53.0

SDVERO22009

4.7

286.6

14.3

80.1

132.5

11.6

38.8

46.2

81.1

48.4

SDVERO22012

13.3

263.2

7.8

54.9

116.0

6.6

33.7

44.1

84.6

61.4

SDVERO22014

14.2

241.6

5.9

51.6

115.2

5.0

34.3

47.7

84.7

66.5

SDVERO22015

12.0

342.3

8.4

78.4

148.2

6.3

46.0

43.3

75.0

58.7

SDVERO22016

6.7

390.9

8.0

85.0

142.5

5.7

50.5

36.5

71.3

59.4

SDVERO22018

6.7

486.9

20.8

100.1

266.7

16.0

58.9

54.8

76.9

58.8

SDVERO22018B

11.4

336.3

14.0

67.2

134.8

9.6

25.9

40.1

68.6

38.5

SDVERO22019

12.0

323.4

6.6

75.6

123.4

4.7

39.0

38.2

71.2

51.6

SDVERO22020

6.4

759.4

11.6

178.8

107.3

4.3

28.5

14.1

37.1

15.9

SDVERO22023

8.1

426.0

8.5

96.0

154.8

6.7

48.1

36.3

78.8

50.1

SDVERO22024

8.5

282.0

8.6

63.2

155.4

7.3

49.7

55.1

84.9

78.6

SDVERO22025

2.0

393.2

4.1

93.6

96.8

2.8

32.3

24.6

68.3

34.5

SDVERO22027

1.6

306.7

5.7

61.6

99.6

4.2

38.0

32.5

73.7

61.7

SDVERO22030

20.7

274.0

7.9

58.4

127.5

6.4

39.7

46.5

81.0

68.0

SDVERO22031

16.3

373.9

20.3

75.4

232.9

17.1

58.8

62.3

84.2

78.0

SDVERO22035

7.1

303.6

14.7

60.9

106.7

8.4

24.1

35.1

57.1

39.6

SDVERO22038

18.5

482.4

12.2

124.6

193.6

10.1

66.1

40.1

82.8

53.0

SDVERO22040

1.7

324.5

6.4

68.6

105.7

4.1

40.1

32.6

64.1

58.5

SDVERO22041

5.0

372.0

8.9

92.0

200.8

8.0

60.2

54.0

89.9

65.4

SDVERO22042

4.0

473.6

9.2

116.6

182.8

6.5

75.5

38.6

70.7

64.8

SDVERO22043

10.4

347.0

8.3

88.1

156.5

6.2

56.0

45.1

74.7

63.6

SDVERO22044

8.2

333.5

7.1

73.9

140.1

5.3

49.0

42.0

74.6

66.3

SDVERO22045

20.0

331.5

10.1

71.2

156.5

8.2

41.2

47.2

81.2

57.9

SDVERO22046

9.2

372.6

9.0

84.5

125.2

5.8

43.5

33.6

64.4

51.5

SDVERO22050

2.0

315.9

15.9

67.5

98.1

6.7

26.2

31.1

42.1

38.8

SDVERO22054

1.7

321.1

14.1

73.8

99.7

5.5

28.2

31.0

39.0

38.2

SDVERO22057

5.0

329.2

14.2

82.5

175.7

11.3

56.9

53.4

79.6

69.0

SDVERO22058

17.5

303.9

14.3

61.2

154.4

10.7

41.6

50.8

74.8

68.0

SDVERO22059

9.0

274.3

12.0

59.7

151.6

9.4

46.7

55.3

78.3

78.2

SDVERO22062

1.4

241.9

10.9

57.1

83.5

5.9

27.9

34.5

54.1

48.9

SDVERO22064

7.9

422.0

15.0

97.6

201.0

9.5

66.4

47.6

63.3

68.0

SDVERO22065

22.0

300.4

16.5

56.9

194.1

13.2

42.8

64.6

80.0

75.2

SDVERO22066

12.3

451.4

20.8

101.3

232.5

14.9

61.4

51.5

71.6

60.6

SDVERO22067

16.0

423.5

23.3

90.5

253.6

20.9

65.2

59.9

89.7

72.0

SDVERO22069

18.6

519.1

32.9

94.5

320.9

27.7

68.9

61.8

84.2

72.9

SDVERO22072

6.0

235.1

8.2

52.2

94.8

6.4

25.8

40.3

78.0

49.4

SDVERO22074

5.2

380.9

18.0

71.9

195.1

14.7

47.4

51.2

81.7

65.9

SDVERO22075

1.5

258.9

11.1

54.5

101.1

6.5

27.0

39.0

58.6

49.5

SDVERO22077

2.0

299.6

13.3

63.9

81.7

6.6

19.6

27.3

49.6

30.7

SDVERO22078

7.0

231.3

8.8

50.7

99.4

6.2

31.4

43.0

70.5

61.9

SDVERO22079

1.0

286.8

12.2

56.7

95.6

7.8

24.9

33.3

63.9

43.9

SDVERO22081

17.2

267.1

7.1

57.6

117.1

7.0

30.4

43.8

98.6

52.8

SDVERO22082

7.0

309.1

14.6

60.6

145.8

11.4

39.0

47.2

78.1

64.4

SDVERO22083

12.0

565.9

32.9

99.6

309.9

24.3

53.2

54.8

73.9

53.4

SDVERO22085

18.8

355.8

16.9

75.4

193.9

15.7

48.8

54.5

92.9

64.7

SDVERO22086

1.4

1091.3

9.1

278.8

155.5

4.3

58.4

14.2

47.3

20.9

SDVERO22087

19.0

351.8

20.7

69.1

190.7

15.9

45.6

54.2

76.8

66.0

SDVERO22088

5.5

324.0

15.3

69.5

121.6

10.1

32.1

37.5

66.0

46.2

SDVERO22089

2.0

292.7

9.6

60.4

110.9

6.8

35.0

37.9

70.8

57.9

SDVERO22092

1.7

313.2

13.0

72.9

99.3

6.4

32.7

31.7

49.2

44.9

SDVERO22093

7.0

271.4

7.2

54.3

98.7

5.9

32.2

36.4

81.9

59.3

SDVERO22094

8.0

229.2

8.7

45.6

112.1

8.0

30.5

48.9

92.0

66.9

SDVERO22096

6.1

204.1

6.8

45.8

97.1

5.4

29.2

47.6

79.4

63.8

SDVERO22097

7.0

236.2

5.5

56.2

118.4

4.7

39.7

50.1

85.5

70.6

SDVERO22098

17.7

338.4

16.3

64.7

153.0

11.8

37.4

45.2

72.4

57.8

SDVERO22100

1.7

158.0

4.3

37.1

91.4

3.0

24.7

57.8

69.8

66.6

SDVERO22101

2.2

299.5

11.9

69.1

130.0

7.1

32.7

43.4

59.7

47.3

SDVERO22102

10.0

336.4

14.0

72.0

147.1

10.6

42.9

43.7

75.7

59.6

SDVERO22104

6.0

401.7

10.8

85.0

123.4

8.4

34.3

30.7

77.8

40.4

SDVERO22105

8.0

378.4

19.6

75.2

175.3

15.3

36.3

46.3

78.1

48.3

SDVERO22106

17.7

1000.1

15.2

227.1

208.7

9.7

70.3

20.9

63.8

31.0

SDVERO22108

1.0

285.4

11.7

64.2

89.6

5.4

23.1

31.4

46.2

36.0

SDVERO22109

12.8

354.7

17.3

76.2

217.2

15.9

59.8

61.2

91.9

78.5

SDVERO22111

3.6

245.3

5.7

59.1

87.5

4.3

28.3

35.7

75.4

47.9

SDVERO22114

11.2

582.9

9.7

139.6

110.6

6.2

34.8

19.0

63.9

24.9

SDVERO22115

2.3

663.0

17.4

187.0

219.8

11.2

66.0

33.2

64.4

35.3

SDVERO22116

1.0

1071.1

18.0

305.0

91.0

8.5

17.2

8.5

47.2

5.6

SDVERO22119

4.7

358.1

6.1

87.3

99.8

4.5

33.2

27.9

73.8

38.0

Notes:

  1. TREY = Total rare earth plus yttrium
  2. REYd = Desorption rare earth plus ytrium
  3. Dy + Tb = Dysprosium plus terbium
  4. Pr + Nd = Praseodymium plus neodymium
  5. The boreholes in bold letters are shown in the cross sections
  6. All holes are vertical and interval thickness approximates true thickness.

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741057/Aclara-Provides-Exploration-Results-for-Potential-Second-Module

