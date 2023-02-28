Bruush Oral Care Inc.: Brüush to Present at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that Aneil Manhas, Founder & CEO, and Alan MacNevin, COO, will be presenting at the Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Aneil Manhas, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 9:00am PST and Alan MacNevin will be participating in a panel discussion at 12:00pm PST. They will also be fielding investor questions and hosting individual investor meetings during the one-day in-person conference.

Gravitas' 6th Annual Growth Conference will feature leaders at the forefront of their industries as well as investors from Canada, the United States and abroad. For registration details or to submit a 1X1 meeting request, please visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/bccb576f-35ce-4382-99c2-2c4e7c0291c7/summary

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas 6th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1X1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM PST - 4:20 PM PST

Venue: Held in-person at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. Starting in the second quarter of 2023, we will expand our portfolio with the launch of several new subscription-based consumable oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, a whitening pen, as well as an electric toothbrush designed for kids. We are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Bruush Oral Care Inc. contains "forward-looking statements". Words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" and other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its vision, its strategy, and its products. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there could be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Colette Eymontt

colette@tradigitalir.com

