Adani accounted for the largest share of India's 15 GW of solar installations last year, with 1.75 GW of capacity additions. The developer was followed by NTPC with 1.61 GW and Avaada with 1.38 GW, according to Bridge To India's latest report.From pv magazine India India reached 67.6 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of December 2022, with 15.04 GW of new PV capacity added in 2022. A significant positive for 2022 was the open access market, which added 3.4 GW of new capacity, according to Bridge To India's latest report. Adani accounted for the largest share of India's 15 ...

