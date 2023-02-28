NorthBay Solutions Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Designation

AWS Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Migration Competency Partner joins an elite group of firms vetted and validated by AWS for top-tier expertise in all stages of the cloud journey.

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023, a global Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) with deep expertise in cloud migration, application and data modernization, and database and data analytics initiatives, has been named an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner. AWS MSPs provide expertise, guidance, and services to enable organizations to win in the cloud by optimizing costs, improving business agility, increasing security, and driving growth.

To qualify for the AWS MSP Program, NorthBay earned a perfect score on a rigorous audit conducted by an independent third party. As a result, NorthBay is now part of an elite group of firms vetted and validated by AWS for top-tier expertise in all stages of the cloud journey, including:

Plan and design : Understanding future-state objectives, reviewing current technology investments, and creating a roadmap.

: Understanding future-state objectives, reviewing current technology investments, and creating a roadmap. Build and migrate : Providing guidance and best practices to seamlessly build and migrate highly scalable applications and databases on AWS.

: Providing guidance and best practices to seamlessly build and migrate highly scalable applications and databases on AWS. Run and operate : Ensuring cloud infrastructure operates securely, efficiently, and without disruption to critical processes.

: Ensuring cloud infrastructure operates securely, efficiently, and without disruption to critical processes. Optimize: Fine-tuning cloud environments for optimal value and maximum performance.

"Our team is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides," said John Flavin, Senior Vice President, NorthBay Solutions. "We're thrilled to once again be recognized for our unique skill sets and capabilities that help organizations across industries and geographies."

Achieving this most recent designation builds upon an existing relationship between NorthBay and AWS. NorthBay is also an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and has achieved AWS Migration Competency status. The firm has been 100% AWS-focused for nearly a decade.

