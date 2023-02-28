Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce WU Vienna University of Economics and Business as the 2022 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award winner for the EMEA region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005889/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award series elevates the visibility of impact-focused research and the institutions that conduct it. Each year, awards are presented to rising business schools from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions to highlight innovation and research excellence. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global institutions with comprehensive thought leadership and targeted solutions that underpin research, reinforce learning, and enable discovery.

Together, WRDS and SSRN, the world's leading scholarly research network, are advancing impact-focused research, changing policy and practice at regulatory, national, and global levels. In addition to the Innovation Award, the organizations developed the WRDS Research Paper Series, a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work.

Dr. Victoria Kent, WRDS Director of international initiatives,presented the award to Dr. Edeltraud Hanappi-Egger, Rector of Vienna University of Economics and Business, during the AACSB EMEA Annual Conference. "On behalf of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU), its academic and administrative staff, and its students, I would like to thank Wharton Research Data Services and the Social Science Research Network for the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for EMEA honoring rising business schools," said Edeltraud Hanappi-Egger. "Given the excellence of previous awardees and being aware of the numerous excellent business schools in Europe, it is an immense honor to be receiving such an important award."

"I am delighted to offer my congratulations to Vienna University of Economics and Business," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "It is exciting to recognize the excellent research taking place at the University, and the school's commitment to growth and innovation in business education."

"SSRN congratulates the WU Vienna University of Economics and Business for the diversity they bring to innovative research," said Gregg Gordon, managing director of SSRN. "We look forward to seeing more of it in the future."

About WRDS

For 25+ years, Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) has supported users with targeted solutions that underpin research, reinforce learning, and enable discovery. WRDS advances comprehensive thought leadership for 500+ institutions across 38+ countries-democratizing data access and giving users the power to analyze complex information through curated Classroom Teaching guides, Video Learning Pathways, Analytics/Linking tools, and Research Applications. WRDS resources map to Accreditation Standards, impacting an institution's trajectory from learning and discovery to research and publication. As the world becomes more connected and the impact of policy reaches across borders, equity and access become more essential to research. WRDS is proud to play a leading role in reshaping how research, data access and researcher recognition can better reflect and support a truly global and networked community. www.whartonwrds.com

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 104,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About SSRN

SSRN is an open-access online preprint community providing valuable services to leading academic schools and government institutions. Specializing primarily in social sciences, including economics, law, corporate governance, and humanities, SSRN has grown to become the most interdisciplinary service of its kind. Representing disciplines across the full research spectrum, including the applied sciences, health sciences, humanities, life sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences, SSRN provides opportunities for scholars to post their early research, collaborate on theories and discoveries, and get credit for their ideas before peer reviewed publication.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005889/en/

Contacts:

Media

Robin Nussbaum Gold, Director of Marketing

Wharton Research Data Services

Rnuss@wharton.upenn.edu

David Tucker, Global Communications

Elsevier

d.tucker@elsevier.com