Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.02.2023 | 15:12
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cxv Global And Panacea Technologies Announce Ceo Appointment

Pieter Krynauw to Lead Global Provider Created through the Combination of CXV Global & Panacea Technologies

CORK, Ireland and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of CXV Global and Panacea Technologies, which joined forces in late 2022, announced today that Pieter Krynauw has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the board. Effective immediately, Mr. Krynauw will spearhead the newly combined global organization specializing in automation and digitization solutions that optimize operations for life sciences and other companies.

Pieter Krynauw appointed CEO of newly combined CXV Global & Panacea Technologies

"I am honored and excited to be part of this newly created organization. We have an incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful platform of technologies, capabilities and professional services to maximize the operations of pharmaceutical and medical technology companies as they bring new products and therapies to market," said Mr. Krynauw.

Mr. Krynauw has spent his entire career in process automation. At Honeywell International, he led the global automation solutions business following management roles in China, the Middle East and the United States. After Honeywell acquired Intelligrated, Mr. Krynauw was promoted to president, where he was instrumental in building the business into a leader in supply chain automation. Most recently, Mr. Krynauw served as CEO of ThruWave, a start-up company developing new 3D millimeter wave imaging technology for logistics and supply chain automation.

About CXV Global & Panacea Technologies
CXV Global and Panacea Technologies joined forces in October 2022 to create a leading global provider of solutions that optimize operations for pharmaceutical, medical technology and other companies. The combined organization offers a powerful platform of automation and digitization capabilities supported by high-touch customer service. With a global workforce of 500+ employees, it supports 24x7 production activity and muti-site, multi-national and multi-lingual projects. To learn more, visit cxvglobal.com and panaceatech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009049/CXV_Global_and_Panacea_Technologies_CEO_Pieter_Krynauw.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cxv-global-and-panacea-technologies-announce-ceo-appointment-301756081.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.