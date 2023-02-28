Principal Financial Group: Principal Recognized in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Year in a Row

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Principal Financial Group® was featured in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), achieving the highest scores in the industry across all eight categories on progress toward gender equality. Of the 153 companies in the financial sector featured in the GEI, Principal® scored higher in seven of the eight categories.

"Gender equality is an integral part of our global inclusion efforts within our organization and the customers we serve," said Miriam Lewis, chief inclusion officer at Principal. "The recognition of Principal in the 2023 Bloomberg GEI is a testament to the dedication and progression we've made towards gender equality through an environment of inclusivity, collaboration, and diversity."

Principal is committed to ensuring gender equality in all levels of the organization through increased representation and equity practices for women in the workforce. In 2021, Principal released its sustainability report, which highlighted its efforts in gender equality, reporting that out of its total workforce, 54% are women and 42% of women are in the executive management group.

Bloomberg's GEI analyzed five key pillars on how public companies are performing and progressing toward gender equality for women including: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. A total of 620 companies were examined for the GEI with only 484 companies from 11 sectors across 45 countries and regions making the minimum index threshold.

The GEI helps track the performance of targeted public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. Since its inception in 2015, the goal of the Bloomberg Gender Reporting Framework has been to increase visibility into the social component of sustainability programs and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting practices within organizations. According to the GEI, investors continue to focus on understanding insights using ESG data to help with their decision-making as they focus on issues such as financial materiality.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of December 31, 2022

2 Barron's, 2022

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

Integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors is qualitative and subjective by nature. There is no guarantee that the criteria used, or judgment exercised, will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. There is no assurance that any strategy or integration of ESG factors will be successful or profitable.

Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Company®. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Referenced companies are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.? ©2022 Principal Financial Services, Inc.

