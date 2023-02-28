Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $500,000 Settlement for Kentucky Hit-and-Run Victim

Initial settlement offer from defendant's insurance was $272,000 for client injured by negligent driver while walking on the side of the road

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is dedicated to helping clients achieve the highest payout possible. Injuries sustained from auto collisions can be severe, especially so when the individual is a victim involved in a hit-and-run accident. Recently, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers secured a $500,000 settlement for a 21-year-old Bowling Green man who was hit while walking with a friend along a public roadway. This $500,000 final settlement amount came after an initial low-ball settlement offer of $272,000 from the defendant's insurance company.

A passing vehicle veered off the road striking the Hughes & Coleman client, who was thrown down an embankment into a drainage ditch as the driver fled the scene. Following the hit-and-run incident, the victim was transported by ambulance to The Medical Center in Bowling Green, then life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. While undergoing treatment, he was diagnosed with multiple injuries, including a right shoulder fracture, left femur fracture, and a bruise on his left lung. He was also required to undergo surgery on his leg, in which a rod and screws were used to stabilize the femur and close the fracture. With emergency transportation needed to the two hospitals, X-rays, surgery, and other medical diagnostic tests, the Hughes & Coleman client faced a substantial medical bill from this preventable collision.

"Pedestrians have rights to the road just like drivers, so when another person threatens that safety, clients should be rightfully compensated for their injuries and suffering," said Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "We're dedicated to helping those who have been wrongly injured due to the neglect of others, including hit-and-run collisions. Our client was simply walking on the road and had his life forever changed. This was a preventable tragedy that will cost him in many ways - mentally, physically, and financially. When something like this happens, that's where we step in - to help get our clients the most money possible and the compensation they deserve."

The driver of the vehicle was identified through tips and from a side mirror recovered from the scene of the hit-and-run, matching the car in question. Upon police investigation, the defendant was determined to have been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was taken into custody.

Following the collision, the victim's mother contacted Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers for help, and the team quickly worked to gather medical bills, analyze the police report, study the circumstances of the hit-and-run collision, and negotiate directly with the defendant's insurance company on the client's behalf. The initial offer from the insurance company was only $272,000. However, with decades of experience dealing with insurance companies, the team at Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers knew that was not what the client deserved. The team promptly filed a lawsuit and fought in ongoing negotiations. Demanding for a higher offer from the insurance company, the Hughes and Coleman team finally received a fair settlement of $500,000 for the injured victim.

Insurance companies are notorious for offering substantially less than injured victims deserve, but the Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team is experienced in knowing when a settlement is just or not. While auto accident claims occur under different circumstances - each with a different timeline and steps needed to secure fair compensation - the Hughes & Coleman team fights for their clients, no matter how long it takes, to ensure they receive the money they deserve. Another example is a recent settlement in which the Hughes and Coleman team secured a $250,000 settlement for an Elizabethtown, Kentucky client who was sideswiped on his way to work one morning.

To learn more about how Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers can help hit-and-run victims, watch What To Expect After Hiring Hughes & Coleman in Bowling Green, KY.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer due to an accident caused by a negligent driver. To read about more successful recoveries by Hughes and Coleman Injury Lawyers' for injured clients, see Our Victories. A serious injury after a car accident can affect more areas of your life than you initially realize and victims have the right to be fully compensated. For a free case consultation, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers today at 800-800-4600.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:

Lora Fisher, Brand Development Director

270-782-6003 ext. 147

lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740532/Hughes-Coleman-Injury-Lawyers-Secures-500000-Settlement-for-Kentucky-Hit-and-Run-Victim