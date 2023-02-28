Discovery Education and Social Impact Partners Offering Free STEM-Focused Resources to Educators and Students Celebrating Women's History Month

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Discovery Education and its social impact partners are offering educators and students nationwide a variety of free, STEM-focused resources to support celebrations of Women's History Month. This high-quality content highlights the accomplishments of women STEM leaders and encourages girls to see themselves in future STEM careers. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

The Women's History Month theme for 2023 is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories." In support of this theme, Discovery Education has curated the following no-cost resources that help share the stories of women leading STEM industries to inspire the girls of today:

Career Profiles

Meet the women cybersecurity experts working to keep us all safe online in the career profiles from Girls4Tech - Mastercard's signature science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program supported by Discovery Education. Geared towards giving girls in middle and high school access to STEM resources and career exploration tools, this program dives deeply into the topics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security.

The STEM Careers Coalition - the first-of-its-kind national STEM initiative powered by corporate and non-profit leaders and anchored in schools by Discovery Education - offers educators a robust array of career profiles featuring diverse women in various industries and job roles. Discover how leaders at places like Boeing, Keysight Technologies, IF/THEN Initiative, Nevada Gold Mines, American Petroleum Institute, Sanofi, Microsoft, and more use STEM every day to create innovative solutions to the world's challenges. Educators can supplement these career profiles with lesson plans, engaging activities, and career mapping resources.

Student Challenges

Give students the chance to become a world-class scientist through the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the nation's premier middle school science competition. The annual challenge - created in partnership with 3M as part of the Young Scientist Lab program - invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the title of "America's Top Young Scientist." Previous winners, such as Leanne Fan (2022), Sarah Park (2021), Anika Chebrolu (2020), Kara Fan (2019), and Gitanjali Rao (2017), specifically show the power of girls in STEM, along with a library of Science at Home activities that foster STEM learning anywhere.

Virtual Field Trip

Discover the fascinating science involved in the pursuit of a new medication and the women scientists leading the way in a Science of Health & Medicine Virtual Field Trip from Generation Health: How Science Powers Us. A dynamic middle school program created with AstraZeneca and Learning Undefeated, this event aims to make science personal through a focus on healthy living. An accompanying educator guide takes the learning further with standards-aligned activities exploring the science of medicine and health.

"While more women than ever are entering the STEM fields, there remains uneven distribution of gender diversity across the many sectors of STEM. In my classroom, I always am on the hunt for resources that feature women and Discovery Education always delivers. For Women's History Month and more, I use these turn-key resources and engaging content to spark my students' interest in STEM," said Becky Plotkin, Instructional Technology Facilitator & AP Research teacher at Pine Lake Preparatory in North Carolina.

Educators and students can find even more resources on the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform in the Women in History Channel. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators a recently enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

"At Discovery Education, we are committed to delivering equitable learning experiences that engage all students. In unity with our social impact partners, we have the unique opportunity - and responsibility - to elevate and celebrate the women STEM professionals changing the world so the young women of today are inspired to become the STEM leaders of tomorrow," said Jackie Smalls, Vice President of Social Impact Coalitions at Discovery Education.

